Today in Johnson City History

March 24, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet alerted readers of several news briefs of interest to area residents. Among the briefs were several thinly-veiled advertisements. (Note that there are several mentions of Gold Dust flour, C. M. Bullock’s and John W. Hunter’s store.) Some of the items appearing included:

“Hon. Hood Naff spent Monday in Jonesboro.”

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

