March 24, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet alerted readers of several news briefs of interest to area residents. Among the briefs were several thinly-veiled advertisements. (Note that there are several mentions of Gold Dust flour, C. M. Bullock’s and John W. Hunter’s store.) Some of the items appearing included:
“Hon. Hood Naff spent Monday in Jonesboro.”
“The best flour is Gold Dust.”
“Dr. Caldwell went down to Jonesboro Saturday.”
“Have you seen the fine line of Dress Goods at John W. Hunter’s?”
“C. K. Lide spent Sunday in the city with homefolks.”
“Gold Dust flour – best made.”
“Cleanliness and low prices go hand in hand at Lyle’s.”
“The best flour is Gold Dust.”
“Walter Taylor, of Knoxville, is visiting relatives in the city.”
“The beautifully engraved diplomas issued by the American Business College, Omaha, Neb., are the finest ever seen. They are steel engravings, 22 x 28 inches in size.”
“If you fail to read Lyle’s advertisement every week in The Comet, you will miss some bargains you may never get again. Always call early before the goods are exhausted.”
“Gold dust flour will please the best of you.”
“W. W. Faw went down to Knoxville Monday on legal business.”
“Have you seen the fine table linens at half price? John W. Hunter.”
“C. M. Bullock at the old Post Office building, will sell you Notions and Groceries cheap.”
“When you want a good article of Snuff, Tobacco and Cigars call C. M. Bullock’s.”
“Be sure to attend Mrs. J. H. Brunner’s opening Saturday, March 26. The ladies are respectfully invited.”
“Smoke ‘Ivory Tusks’ the best cigar on the market. The ‘Ivory Tusks’ is a new brand and is gaining popularity every day. On sale at C. M. Bullock’s, old Post Office building.”
“The ladies of the First Presbyterian church will give a musical and social at the residence of Mrs. Jas. Brown, Thursday before easter from 6 to 10 p.m. All are invited. Refreshments will be served.”
“Big sale of goods Saturday, March 26th at John W. Hunter’s.”
“Misses Lillian D’Armond and Bessie Worley, two of the most popular young ladies of the younger set, spent last Saturday and Sunday at Bluff City visiting Miss Worley’s relatives.”
“H. B. Crumley went to Virginia Monday in the interest of the J. M. Buck Lumber Co., of this city.”
“We have numerous inquiries for houses to rent. It will pay you to list your property with us.” This information was from Sproles, Rayburn & Co.
“M. Jackson, has been made a member of the Tennessee Commission to the Omaha Exposition. Gov. Taylor has so far appointed about twenty members of the commission and hopes to have a few attend.”
“L. D. Gump returned from New York Friday, where he purchased a very large stock of clothing for the spring and summer trade. Mr. Gump is an up to date clothing man, and you can rest assured of getting the very latest styles and lowest prices in clothing at this store.”
“Dr. T. D. Ferguson, a former resident of this county, but now of Colfax, Wash., has been here on a visit to his mother for a few days. The Doctor is going on to New York to attend medical lectures. He has been very successful in the five years since he left this county.” The article went on to state that this information initially appeared in the Herald and Tribune.
Another interesting advertisement: “Capt. J. R. Smith, a wealthy wholesale grocer, Paducah, Ky., says he would give $100 a bottle for Dr. Bell’s Pine Tar Honey, rather than be without it in his house. These are his words and it simply expresses the value of this wonderful cough and cole (sic) remedy as estimated by one of Paducah’s best citizens. Sold by druggists everywhere.”
“Anyone giving sufficient information to lead to the arrest and conviction of parties cutting wire fence northeast of Carnegie furnace will receive a reward of $25.00.” The notice was signed by Frame King.
“Early Tuesday morning a party of young people started out for a walk, and by noon they had reached the top of Buffalo mountain, and ate their dinner on the White Rock, which is the highest point on the mountain.”
“Those composing the party were Misses Sue and Ada Wood, Pearl, Nenna and Luster Painter, Ella Tonzelaine; Messrs., Lit and John Wood, Chas. Rayburn and Rev., Herndon.”
“The members of the Monday Club are making preparations to appear before the footlights in the near future in that funny and interesting play the ‘Deestrict Skuls.’ They met last night to arrange plans and assign parts, but as the books had not arrived the parts could not be assigned until next week. About thirty young people will take part in the play, and will be composed of some of the best talent of the city. The proceeds will be used to purchase books for the public library.”
“The Piedmont Hotel is under better management now than it has been for several years. Mr. H. R. Meade, the present proprietor, is a thorough gentleman, having had a great deal of experience in the Hotel business. The table is furnished with all the luxuries the market affords, and the comforts of the guests are carefully looked after at all times. A good Hotel does as much or more to advertise a town than most anything else in it, and the way to have a good hotel is for the citizens to help support and patronize it occasionally.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1898.
One hundred dollars in 1898 is now worth nearly $3,600, according to www.in2013dollars.com. From the same source, we learn that $25 in 1898 is now worth about $900.
