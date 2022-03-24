March 24, 1887: The Comet presented several pieces of agricultural advice and other words of wisdom to its readers.
“Give the stock plenty to eat.”
“Fight everything which is bogus.”
“He that is too secure is not safe.”
“Bran is the animal’s best panacea.”
“Rice is a good healthy food for growing chickens.’”
“Bring your line to the wall, not the wall to the line.”
“Sheep must be bred for the money in the lambs and mutton.”
“Fine hay, or cut or well broken straw makes good nests for hens.”
“There should be food saved by keeping the cold out of the stable.”
“Lard, if applied at once, will remove the discoloration after a bruise.”
“Spend your evenings with your wife and live a decent, Christian life.”
“The darkness of comb in fowls is the result of congestion of some kind.”
“Producing good crops goes far towards making a successful farmer.”
“An acre of clover rightly handled with other food will winter a dozen hogs.”
“Good tillage is the strongest weapon with which the farmer can fight hard times.”
“Barn-yard exposure of the animals for one day costs more than The Comet for one year.”
“This is the season to tie up your vines and start the plow in your vineyard; it should be a shovel plow.”
“A Merino sheep will get fat in three months of good feeding. It will not be thick on the rib for it is not the nature of the Merino.”
“Ventilate the building where your poultry is kept, daily – no matter how cold the day may be. Let the foul air out, and the fresh air in amongst the birds.”
“Don’t keep a calf tied or shut up in some damp, dark corner, with hardly room enough to lie down. He needs the sunshine as much as hens of the plants in the garden.”
March 24, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “At a delightful dinner and reception last evening at the home of Mrs. E.A. Long, in the Southwest Addition, Mrs. Long and Mrs. W.E. Swan entertained in honor of the High School basketball team and their lady guests, making up a lively party of twenty-four. The honor (sic) guests were Mr. Carroll Long, captain of the team, and Mr. Nelson Swan, team manager.”
“A five-course dinner was served, at six tables, attractively decorated with a yellow and white color scheme. The favors were ‘rooters’ equipment,’ such as tin horns, whistles and bells. Misses Margaret Long and Camille Swan assisted in serving.”
“Menagerie games were played after the banquet; in which the prize a Kewpie doll, won by Miss Marian Moses; with Mr. Jack O’Dell receiving a jack-in-the-box as the consolation prize.”
“Mr. Kerr, the guest of Dr. and Mrs. J.H. Preas, and connected with Y.M.C.A. work, made a short talk, which was thoroughly enjoyed, setting forth the relation of basketball in his organization.”
“Mr. Dan Wexler, coach of the team, was presented with a blue sweater in recognition of his effective work during the season. The surprise was acknowledged feelingly.”
“For the coming season, Mr. Billy Givens was elected captain of the team, and Mr. Tip Evans manager. Short but appropriate talks were made by the retiring and incoming officers.”
The Southwest Addition is now known as the Tree Streets Neighborhood.
The high school referred to is now known as Science Hill High School.
March 24, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported sad news regarding one of its employees. “’Huldie’ is the name of a little Chevrolet coupe owned by Society Editor at the Star. Huldie is known by nearly everybody because she is used for all kinds of handy runs, here and there and everywhere. Huldie was standing out in front of the apartment Saturday evening, attending to her business. She might have been tired for all we know, poor little thing. Well, along comes some person with a yen for getting out of the city for a little party maybe … they jumped in the car, started her and away they went.”
“Yessir! They stole Muldie (sic) Sunday evening. Huldie was found, as usual, in Limestone Cove, out of breath and out of gas. Now, the owner of Huldie thinks this was a dirty trick and she suggests that if this should occur again, be sure to leave some gas so Huldie can get back home. If Huldie could talk, we believe she would tell us some wonderful stories, stories that the police may yet obtain in the search for the kidnapper of this harmless little vehicle. Poor Huldie! She had a little wheeze when she came home, and no doubt she contracted the ‘flu’ out there in the night air. We don’t know yet what the kidnapper contracted.”
Limestone Cove is an area in rural Unicoi County.
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1947. March 24, 1947 fell on a Monday.
March 24, 1972: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned, “The complete report of testimony of nine persons on March 6 to a closed meeting of City Commission on the water investigation will be published in Sunday’s edition of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.”
“The report was made available to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle and to the public on Wednesday in the city manager’s office following an order by Judge Jack Musick last week that the testimony be made available.’
“Because of the time required to put the 171 pages of testimony into type, the newspaper will not be able to carry it until Sunday. The testimony is published in its entirety in order to provide public enlightenment into the inquiry City commission has undertaken to check on allegations that unauthorized taps were made on city water lines by Consolidated Utility District.”
“Testimony was taken by Commissioners Stanley Yarbro, Kyle Chinouth, Richard F. Machamer, and Dr. James Ol. Hale, City Manager William V. Ricker, and City Atty. James H. Epps, III.”
“Giving the testimony were City Recorder Calvin Guthrie, Asst. City Manager Joe Ward Booth, Water Supt. Clinton Kelley, Director of Research and Planning Robert Cross, Foreman Kenneth Osborne, Meter Reading Manager Cecil Robinson, and Carl Nickels, Ronald Proffitt, and Blaine Orton, either present or former water department employee.”
March 24, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge informed readers, “In 1914 Thomas Edison’s factory in West Orange, N.J. was virtually destroyed by fire. Although the damage exceeded $2 million, the buildings were insured for only $238,000 because they were made of concrete and were thought to be fireproof.”
“Much of Edison’s life’s work went up in smoke and flames that December night. At the height of the fire, Edison’s 24-year-old son, Charles, searched frantically for his father. He finally found him, calmly watching the fire, his face glowing in the reflection, his white hair blowing in the wind. ‘My heart ached for him,’ said Charles. ‘He was 67 – no longer a young man – and everything was going up in flames.’”
“’When he saw me, he shouted, ‘Charles, where’s your mother?’ When I told him I didn’t know, he said, ‘Find her. Bring her here. She will never see anything like this as long as she lives.’”
“The next morning, Edison looked at the ruins and said, ‘There is great value in disaster. All our mistakes are burned up. Thank God we can start anew.’ Three weeks after the fire, Edison managed to deliver the first phonograph.”
Two million dollars in 1914 now has the purchasing power of about $56,230,000. Two hundred, thirty-eight thousand dollars in 1914 is currently worth approximately $6,691,000. These current values are taken from www.in2013dollars.com.