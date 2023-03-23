March 23, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune opined, “Bob Taylor will canvass the state for the ‘Sinit’ and then his friends will call the Democratic convention to nominate their candidate for Governor. An electrified connection has been established between the Taylor Senatorial boom and somebody’s Gubernatorial boom and the incumbators of these respective booms fully understand each others’ ‘duties and responsibilities.’ Bate and McMillin will not be disinterested spectators of the comic opera which Bob, the softhearted, Essary, the horny floater, Fields, the sweet singer, and Hannah, the young man eloquent, have staged for a run of several months. Bob will again no doubt order out the penitentiary guards to do the yellin’ while he does the starrin’ to make it plain that ‘a spontaneous uprising of the people’ is on hand. Benton and William B. will certainly be left if they are ignorant of the new order of politics which is all blow, bluster and noise, and do not order a first class lot of gallery gods with a choice repertoire of gags, drags, cat calls and hisses. For along with the guards will be Essery, Fields and Hannan and perhaps the railroad tax raisers and flash pan artists and the Governor’s staff.”

A floater is someone who represents more than one jurisdiction.

