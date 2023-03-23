March 23, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune opined, “Bob Taylor will canvass the state for the ‘Sinit’ and then his friends will call the Democratic convention to nominate their candidate for Governor. An electrified connection has been established between the Taylor Senatorial boom and somebody’s Gubernatorial boom and the incumbators of these respective booms fully understand each others’ ‘duties and responsibilities.’ Bate and McMillin will not be disinterested spectators of the comic opera which Bob, the softhearted, Essary, the horny floater, Fields, the sweet singer, and Hannah, the young man eloquent, have staged for a run of several months. Bob will again no doubt order out the penitentiary guards to do the yellin’ while he does the starrin’ to make it plain that ‘a spontaneous uprising of the people’ is on hand. Benton and William B. will certainly be left if they are ignorant of the new order of politics which is all blow, bluster and noise, and do not order a first class lot of gallery gods with a choice repertoire of gags, drags, cat calls and hisses. For along with the guards will be Essery, Fields and Hannan and perhaps the railroad tax raisers and flash pan artists and the Governor’s staff.”
A floater is someone who represents more than one jurisdiction.
Robert L. Taylor was governor of Tennessee from Jan. 17, 1887, until Jan. 19, 1891, as well as from Jan. 21, 1897, until Jan. 16, 1899. He was United States senator from March 4, 1907, until March 31, 1912, and was a member of the United States House of Representatives, representing Tennessee’s First Congressional District from March 4, 1879, until March 3, 1881.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published weekly in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1898. We do not have access to any newspapers that may have been published on a daily basis in 1898; however, The Comet was published every week.
March 23, 1923: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Chronicle, “The 1920 census shows that Johnson City contained 2,694 dwelling houses, and 2,916 families.”
March 23, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported several brief news accounts regarding area residents. “A 25-year-old employe of former Washington county sheriff Earl Sell’s meat packing plant on Knob Creek road, listed as Harold Lyons, 501 Wilson avenue, was treated at Appalachian Hospital early yesterday for burns about his right ankle sustained when a ‘beef tank blew up,’ attendants said. He was released after treatment.”
“Jewell Estep, small girl of 308 West Main street, was treated for burns on the right leg from hot oatmeal. She was taken to the home of her parents after treatment.”
“Lewis Alexander, 10-year-old child of Frank Alexander, of 116 Chilhowie avenue, received treatment after falling and injuring his right leg yesterday.”
“Mrs. Henry Johnson, 91 East Main street, was admitted to the hospital for treatment of an injured right knee sustained when she fell at the Arcade entrance on Main street yesterday.”
“Mrs. Gertrude Owen, 131 West Main street was treated for a fractured left wrist received while playing ball yesterday.”
“George D. Sifford, 50, 3 Lowell street, was treated for a mashed left foot received when an iron trussel bench fell on him while working at a local foundry, hospital records showed.”
“Frank H., Perkins, 29, of 129 Fall street, was docketed at police headquarters on charges of possessing whisky and carrying arms, records showed. Booking officers were Willis Yates, Marvin Sluder and Buford Tunnell.”
“Jim Davis, 808 Fall street forfeited $54.50 cash bond in Police Court yesterday on a charge of drunken driving. Davis was allegedly driving a 1937 model car on the sidewalk of West Market at Winter street when he ran into a 1946 model car parked on West Market street and belonging to Ralph Hopper of 109 East Holston. Patrolmen P. E. Broyles and Marvin Sluder made the investigation, police records showed.”
“A Johnson City driver was fined $54.50 in Jonesboro town court yesterday on a charge of drunken driving, and two rural residents of Washington county were fined $7.50 and costs each on charges of public drunkenness when arraigned before Recorder C. H. Haire. Docketing officers were Policemen Shaw and Keys.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
The “Mrs. Henry Johnson” listed above is not the wife of the founder of Johnson City.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1948.
March 23, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle featured two pictures of a derailed train. The pictures were taken by Johnson City Press-Chronicle staff photographer Ornduff. From the caption, readers learned that, “About 50 cars of a Clinchfield Railroad freight train derailed around 12:40 p.m. yesterday about two miles south of Spruce Pine, N. C. Cause of the accident and damages to cargo and property were not immediately determined, pending an investigation. No one was injured in the mishap. The 140-car train departed from Erwin and was traveling toward Spartanburg, S. C. At left, Clinchfield general manager T. D. Moore, on bank upper right, surveys damage to cars which rolled down a bank. Other cars, right, tumbled from a bridge into Toe River.”
Spruce Pine, North Carolina, is about 46 miles from Johnson City.
