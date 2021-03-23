March 23, 1866: The East Tennessee Union Flag, reported about recent events at Washington College High School. “The spring term of (Washington College High School) under the management of Misses Eva and Ada Telford, closed on Friday last with a public examination and a literary and musical entertainment.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way on the masthead, but was spelled Jonesboro elsewhere in the paper.
March 23, 1899: According to The Comet, “Mr. A.J. Leonard died at his house about a mile south of the city Monday night at 10 o’clock, after a short illness.”
“Mr. Leonard was a boiler-maker and had, until recently, been employed in the foundry and machine shops. About six weeks ago he sustained some slight injury in an accident, and while this was not the primary cause of death, it is hardly possible to completely disassociate the effect of the accident with his death, which was really caused by acute articular rheumatism, or rheumatism of the heart.”
According to a retired area physician, “rheumatism of the heart” or “rheumatic heart disease,” is one of the symptoms of rheumatic fever, which causes inflammation, especially of the heart, blood vessels and joints.
March 23, 1900: The Ledger reported about the discovery of iron ore in Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “Vast deposits of iron ore have been discovered in Buffalo mountain (sic), near this city. A company will at once be organized to develop this and other mineral deposits in that section. The find is said to be one of the richest made in upper East Tennessee for many years.”
The Ledger was a newspaper based in Gaffney City, South Carolina. Gaffney City is now known as Gaffney. Gaffney’s newspaper is now The Gaffney Ledger.
There was not a daily newspaper in Johnson City in 1900. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 23, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “The friends of Prentice Fulton will be glad to know that he has recently been promoted to the rank of Chiefly (sic) Petty Officer in the Yeoman Branch of the U.S. Navy at Charleston, S.C.”
More details revealed, “Mr. Fulton enlisted the 10th of Oct. 1917 as first class yeoman in the U.S. Navy, and was assigned to work in the accounting office of the navy (sic) yard (sic) at Charleston, S.C.”
March 23, 1927: The Bristol News Bulletin, with a Johnson City dateline, reported on a recent automobile accident. “Dr. W.S. Miller, well known physician of this city, was reported resting easy this morning following an injury sustained last evening when he was struck and knocked to the pavement by a car said to have been driven by Robert Abernethy. Dr. Miller was knocked unconscious. The injury is not serious.”
March 23, 1931: The Selma Times-Journal, writing with a dateline from Johnson City, reported, “The old-fashioned custom of bringing the youngsters to town for shopping has won a price for the Rev. E.C. Faye, of Kingsport, Tenn., father of 17.”
The article went on to report, “In a move sponsored by the Johnson City Chronicle for shoppers to bring children to town, ten couples brought 117 children. Mr. Faye won, with 16 children. He said that the 17th was away from home.”
The Selma Times-Journal was, and still is, a newspaper published in Selma, Alabama.
March 23, 1936: From a dateline of Johnson City, The Bristol New Bulletin reported of the death of a prominent Johnson City business executive. “Funeral services were held this morning at ten o’clock at the home here for A.T. Dosser, 74, an executive of Dosser Bros., store here, who died Saturday after a long illness. Rites were in charge of Dr. W.F. Blackard and Dr. Harry Keiler.”
“Active pall bearers: L.D. Gump,…..D.S. Burleson, C.C. Sherrod, J.E. Brading and H.C. Black.”
“Born at Jonesboro in 1862 and entered business in Morristown in 1905 with Dosser Bros., and Dosser-Goodson Co., he went to Knoxville in 1909 and in 1921 was chosen president of the Southern Wholesale Dry Goods association (sic). He was with the wholesale firm of Hannah-Dosser Co., here until 1932 when he went with the retail store of Dosser Bros.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way at the time.
The Johnson City Chronicle was Johnson City’s newspaper in 1936. At that time, it was not published on Monday. March 23, 1936 was a Monday.
March 23, 1943: The Johnson City Chronicle reported news of several area members of the military, or those with relatives in Johnson City. “Mrs. Walter Hunter, who has been spending the winter months at Fort Pierce, Fla., has gone to Camp Meade, California, for a visit with her son, Harry Hunter, and Mrs. Hunter, who are stationed there.”
“Pfc. W.H. Lancaster, Jr., is now stationed at Buckley Field, Denver, Colo., having been transferred recently from St. Petersburg, Fla.”
“Sgt. J. A. Brown, Jr., arrived Sunday night from Washington, D.C., to spend a ten-day furlough with his mother, Mrs. J.A. Brown, Kingsport Highway.”
The Kingsport Highway is now known as North Roan Street.
March 23, 1957: In a column called, “Manners Make Friends,” readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were reminded, “If you drive someone in your car in bad weather and it is possible to let her out before you park, it is thoughtful to do so. Just because the driver has to get wet or chilled is no reason to inflict it on the guest, too.”
March 23, 1966: Readers of the Press-Chronicle learned that the “Franklin Chapter, American Business Women’s Association, held its annual Hand of Friendship tea for new members.” New businesswomen could only become members by recommendation of current members.
