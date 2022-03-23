March 23, 1892: The Comet alerted readers, “Among those who came from Jonesboro to hear Ex-Gov. Bob last night were S.H.L. Cooper, J.M. Fink, Scott Hickey, Misses Minnie Berkley and Jessie Kirkpatrick.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1892.
March 23, 1899: Former Gov. Robert Taylor continued to be in news in The Comet. According to The Comet, “At Jobe’s opera house (sic), Monday night, March 27, our people will be given an opportunity to hear ex-Gov. Robert L. Taylor in his new lecture, ‘Love, Laughter, and Song.’ This is undoubtedly Mr. Taylor’s grandest effort, and this is saying much when his pronounced successes in the past is taken into consideration.”
“The proceeds are for the benefit of Oak Grove Cemetery Association.”
“Tickets on sale at Gump Bros.’ store (sic). Admission – 50 c., 35 c, and 25 c. Lecture begins at 7:30 p. m.”
Fifty cents in 1899 is now worth about $16.94, making thirty-five cents having a present value of about $11.86. Twenty-five cents, by division, would currently have the purchasing power of about $8.47. All of these amounts are from www.in2013dollars.com.
March 23, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle opined, “It is regrettable that the violent difference of opinion as between mayor Ellison and Commissioner MacDonald upon almost every question of public (indecipherable) could not be settled between themselves. It is an assured fact that there can be little teamwork in an organization which is so torn by conflicting beliefs.”
“The most unfortunate side of it is, not the fact that these two gentlemen differ so enthusiastically, but that their differences bode so ill for a constructive government of the city in the remaining several months of their offices.”
March 23, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported good news for three Johnson Citians. “Three Johnson City men, Powell M. Trusler, Ben D. Hall, and Walter White Hannah, will receive their degrees in medicine at graduation exercise Monday at the University of Tennessee School of Medicine, Memphis.”
“Trusler, son of Mr. and Mrs. C. Howard Trusler, 202 West Holston avenue (sic), received his pre-medical training at East Tennessee State College in Johnson City. While attending the University of Tennessee he was a member of the Phi Chi Medical Fraternity. Following his graduation, Dr. Trusler will take his internship at John Gaston Hospital, Memphis.”
“A son of Mr. and Mrs. E.D. Hall at 1215 East Holston avenue (sic), Hall obtained his pre-medical training also at East Tennessee State College and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. While attending medical school at U.T. College of Medicine he also was a member of the Phi Chi Medical Fraternity.”
“At the beginning of his senior year he was elected by the faculty of the College of Medicine for membership in the Alpha Omega Alpha national honorary medical society. For the past two years he has been affiliated with the Gailor Memorial Psychiatry Hospital as a student intern.”
“Following his graduation, he will remain at the U.T. College of Medicine for teaching fellowship in the Department of Anatony (sic), after which he will go to Philadelphia to serve an internship at the Philadelphia General Hospital.
“Hannah, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank D. Hannah, 218 East Holston avenue (sic), took his pre-medical work at Milligan College, and The Citadel, Charleston, S.C.”
“While attending the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Memphis he was a member of the Phi Medical Fraternity.”
“For the past year and a half he has worked as an extern at St. Joseph Hospital in Memphis.”
“Upon graduation, Hannah will intern at the University of Michigan Hospital at Ann Arbor, for three months before going to Baltimore City Hospitals in Baltimore, Md., for a year’s internship.”
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
March 23, 1951: With a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of March 22, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned, “County Court Clerk Bob Percy said today his office would remain open tomorrow – Good Friday – for the sale of motor vehicle tags. However, other county offices will be closed.”
“All county offices will reopen Saturday morning, closing at noon that day. That will include the county court clerk’s office.”
“Percy said about 2,400 state motor vehicle tags had been sold up to the present time.”
March 23, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle opined, “It is truly remarkable to note the creativity of many of our young people in the field of science.”
“Many of those youngsters will leave their handiwork on display during the second annual Kiwanis Tri-Cities Science Fair today, Friday and Saturday at the Mall.”
“We think it will be a revelation to you to see just what junior high school and senior high school students have achieved. Therefore, we urge you to attend the fair. Browse around, take a close look at the exhibits. Meet some of the young people. It will do you good.”
“We commend the Johnson City Kiwanis Club for making all this possible. We extend particular recognition to the club’s science committee whose members are Johns Clack, Kenneth B. Floyd, Rex Hendrickson, Howard Phillips, Doug Sizemore, Charles Wofford and Thomas B. Rawls.”
“This is a very worthy undertaking.”
March 23, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Jim Wozniak, readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “In the last month, Johnson City lost half of its remaining past and present female city commissioners. Louise Sells, a commissioner from 1979-83, died Feb. 24, and Shirley Chapman, a commissioner from 1983-91, died March 15. The city’s first female commissioner and mayor, May Ross McDowell, died in 1988.”
“That leaves Marcia Songer in office from 1973-77, and (Mickii )Carter as the surviving female commissioners.”
Many people have asked me how I write my daily column, “Today in Johnson City History.” I use a variety of resources, both online and in print form.
If you have any church or club newsletters or bulletins, graduation announcements, funeral visitation programs, yearbooks (school, club or church), information about a nonprofit (e.g., annual reports, fundraiser information, etc.), dance or music recitals, vintage bills of sale, I would love to have access to it.
If I am able to use it in my column, it will be attributed. If you need the resources returned, please make sure your contact information is included. I may be reached at rebeccahendersonjc@yahoo.com. So many thanks for helping to make my column complete!