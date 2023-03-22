March 22, 1892: The Comet reported several news briefs of interest to local residents.
“Allentown has been enjoying a spell of winter for the last few days.”
“Miss Letta, daughter of Capt. W. Smith Jones, is quick sick at her home in the city.”
“Gov. Taylor, in the medley of ‘The Fiddle and the Bow,’ at the opera house to-night.”
“Locomotive ‘Watauga’ of the E. T. & W. N. C., road has been in the shops a few days for repairs.”
“Rev. J. H. Anderson, of Nashville, preached a good sermon at the Baptist church Sunday evening.”
“The name of Miss May Wood was accidentally omitted from the list of guests at Miss Julia Crouch’s party.”
“One of the school boys at Science Hill building had the misfortune to get an arm broke while on the play grounds yesterday.”
“Tom O’Donnels, who very recently returned here from Knoxville, Tenn., has opened a saloon adjoining the 3 C’s bar. Gentlemen, walk in and drink.”
“Judge Hart’s building on the corner is being repainted. The work of remodeling the interior is finished, and Mr. Evans, the grocer, will move in, in a few days.”
“Poke supper will be given at Mount Carmel Sunday school house in East Carnegie, on Friday night, April 1st at 6:30 o’clock. Everybody cordially invited to take a part.”
“Mr. Christzman is quite an artist in the line of stuffing bird’s hides. He has in his store two very pretty peacocks, one of which he may offer as a prize for the champion of the gun club.”
“J. W. Crumley, Esq., has been doing an enviable business professionally since he went into the practice of law here. He is a hard working and energetic lawyer, and the record of his fees shows that he has been doing something. It’s good to be in the swim at whatsoever you go at.”
Allentown is now a part of present-day Hampton, which is located on the Doe River in Carter County.
Carnegie is a community in Johnson City.
March 22, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times published news with a dateline from Roan Mountain, and a date of March 21. Readers learned that “J. D. Fawcett was here today.”
“J. W. Pepper has returned from a business trip to Johnson City.”
Roan Mountain is about 24 miles from Johnson City.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 22, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported “Divorce cases are filed in the two courts at Johnson City at the average rate of about ten per month at this time.”
March 22, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Governor Jim McCord will confer with friends here Thursday and one of the discussion topics will be the proposed civic building and armory on East Main street.”
“The State Armories Commission has approved the site (near the Central Fire Hall) and the next step is earmarking funds for the project. Sponsors of the building have been assured the state will allocate $150,000 or more from its armories fund, provided an equal amount is forthcoming locally.”
“City of Johnson City will contribute the site and possibly will join the Chamber of Commerce, the Park and Recreation board, civic clubs, and patriotic groups in raising he remainder of the amount needed locally. Value of the site will count in the local fund.”
“Governor McCord assured a group of Johnson Citians early this year that a combined civic building and armory could qualify under the state program.”
“The governor will stop here on a trip to Bristol to address a meeting of the Sullivan County Teachers Association.”
One hundred, fifty thousand dollars in 1948 is now equivalent to more than $1,850,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
March 22, 1973: Fifty years ago today, a reader wrote to “Dear Abby” with a problem that is still an issue for many people today. The reader wrote:
“Dear Abby:”
“I live 350 miles from my young sister who is 13. She wrote and told me she is being bothered by a ‘funny uncle.’ This same uncle tried the same thing with me and my two older sisters when we lived at home. My parents knew about it at the time, but they never seemed to care or think it was very serious. Anyway, this uncle is still allowed in our house.”
“I wrote to my sister and told her to tell a school counselor, a minister, or a policeman about what’s going on, but she says she feels so ashamed and guilty. I wish I could make her understand that it’s not HER fault, and that there Is no reason for her to feel guilty.”
“I feel so helpless and frustrated. Is there anything I can do from here?”
The letter was signed, “Big Sister”.
Here is “Dear Abby’s” response:
“Dear Sister:”
“Persuade your young sister to report this ‘funny uncle’ to the juvenile authorities immediately. And just to cover all the bases, she should tell her school counselor about him. I can’t imagine your parents being so calm and unconcerned.”
March 22, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article by Press Entertainment Writer Lesia Paine-Brooks, the Johnson City Press reported, “Tipton-Haynes Historic Site, 2620 S. Roan St., is doing some serious spring cleaning in preparation for Spring Doin’s, the facility’s annual celebration set for May 2.”
“Leatherwood Inc., a Franklin company specializing in historic restoration museum services, consultation and research, is replacing the sill log in the site’s main house, the former home of Col. John Tipton, built in 1784.”
“’The sill log is the main support log you step on when you enter the structure,’ said Penny McLaughlin, director of Tipton-Haynes.”
“The original restoration of Tipton-Haynes began in 1965, and the site opened to the public in 1971.”
“In the Civil War period, the farm was the home of Landon Carter Haynes, a senator in the Confederacy.”
