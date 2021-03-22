March 22, 1867: The East Tennessee Union Flag ran an advertisement targeted toward mothers of young children. The advertisement was for Vegetable Worm Candy, which was advertised as the “only safe and reliable medicine for the expulsion of worms now in use.” The Vegetable Worm Candy could be purchased from W.M. Landreth, a proprietor in Jonesborough.
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper based in Jonesborough. Jonesborough was spelled that way on the masthead and in several places in the newspaper, but it was spelled Jonesboro in several other places in the newspaper.
March 22, 1884: Recent election results were reported in The Comet. “A new board of commissioners for the city were elected last Saturday. They are all good men and we hope they will do their duty with out (sic) fear or favor. The board consists of Isaac Harr, Esq., Wiley M. Christian and J.C. King. Let us have good sidewalks, good streets and good order.”
March 22, 1894: The Comet was full of interesting news about several local citizens. “Col. Ike Reeves was up from Jonesboro Tuesday.”
“Capt. W.H. Nelson, of Backwoods, was on the city streets today.”
“James Corbin went up to Johnson county (sic) on business this week.”
“John Keebler, a good farmer of Limestone, was in the city Tuesday.”
“W.L. Taylor is moving today from Buffalo into his own residence on Pine street (sic).”
“J.J. Simpson has given up the Greenwood Hotel and moved into the W.M. Christian property.”
“A Friberg, father of our townsman, Andrew Friberg, of the Bee Hive, came to the city last Friday to visit his son. His home is in Moline, Ill.”
“The editor is under many obligations to the ladies of the Presbyterian church (sic) for their thoughtful consideration of him on the night of the supper.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1894.
Backwoods was a community in Carter County. It is now known as Ripshin. The Bee Hive was a store selling groceries, yard goods and other necessary supplies.
March 22, 1903: The Nashville American reported tragic news, with a dateline from Johnson City. “Joe Baker was fatally injured this morning while en route to the bedside of his dying mother. Receiving a message announcing her serious illness he took the midnight train for Limestone, where his mother resided. In trying to alight from the train before it had stopped he was thrown violently, his head striking a cross tie. Mr. Baker’s mother died at 3 o’clock and at latest reports he was still unconscious. There is little chance of his recovery.”
There was no mention in the account where Mr. Baker was traveling from, but presumable it was from Johnson City.
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1903.
March 22, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news of the death of Mrs. A.H. Pettibone. “Mrs. Pettibone, wife of Major A.H. Pettibone, of Nashville, died at 11 o’clock Wednesday morning.”
“The deceased was the wife of Major Pettibone, formerly of Greeneville, Tenn., and three times elected congressman (sic) in the first Tennessee district. Major and Mrs. Pettibone spent much of their time in Washington and Nashville in recent years. He was prominent in national political affairs a number of years ago and was one of upper Tennessee’s foremost citizens.”
“Mrs. Pettibone formerly resided on the Trigg farm in Sullivan county (sic) and later resided in Bristol, where she was well-known. She was about ninety-two years old.”
There was no mention in the article of Mrs. Pettibone’s given name.
March 22, 1929: With a Johnson City dateline and a date of March 21, The Nashville Tennessean reported on a tragedy. “A beautiful but heartless flapper bandit and partner tonight held up a bakery truck near Elizabethton, Tenn., driven by Clyde Hopkins, of Bristol. They threw acid in the driver’s eyes, stuffed his month (sic) with substances believed to be paris (sic) green, robbed him of $20 and escaped.”
The article continued, “The driver stopped his truck when the girl signaled that her car was out of gas. Whereupon her partner appeared. Hopkins believed to have been blinded, is in a Bristol, Tenn. hospital.”
Paris green is an extremely poisonous insecticide and rodenticide.
Twenty dollars in 1929 is now worth about $306 in today’s dollars. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
March 22, 1936: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that Dr. and Mrs. John Hankins had company. “Dr. and Mrs. John L. Hankins, of 920 West Maple street (sic), are entertaining as their guest this weekend, their son, Dr. Walter D. Hankins. He is doing post-graduate work at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Va. Dr. Hankins served his internship in Seattle, Wash., returning to the university last July where he will study for two years.”
March 22, 1948: “Good Friday will be observed as a holiday in city schools, John H. Arrants, superintendent of city schools, announced,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
“School will be dismissed at the regular time Thursday afternoon, with classes being resumed at the regular time Monday.”
“County schools will operate as usual on Friday, W.C. Morrison, county superintendent of schools, said.”
In 1948, Easter was on March 28.
March 22, 1951: The Shreveport Times reported news that had taken place at Milligan College. With a Johnson City dateline, readers in Louisiana learned, “Little Milligan college (sic) today temporarily discontinued intercollegiate football because of the national emergency.”
“Dr. Dean E. Walker, president of the Tennessee mountain school with slightly more than 300 students, said the draft and the present world situation make it ‘necessary to abandon football temporarily.’ ”
“‘But,’ he added, ‘we all look forward to the time when this fine sport can be resumed.’ ”
The article concluded in saying, “Milligan gridders had a record of three victories, four losses and two ties last season.”
The Shreveport Times was, and still is, a newspaper published in Shreveport, Louisiana.
March 22, 1961: With a Johnson City dateline and a date of March 21, The Arizona Daily Star reported on the death of Congressman Carroll Reece. “The funeral services for Rep. Carroll Reece will be held Wednesday in St. John’s Episcopal Church here.”
“Reece, veteran First District congressman and former chairman of the Republican National Committee, died Sunday of lung cancer at the Bethesda Naval Hospital, Bethesda, Md. He was 71.”
The Arizona Daily Star was, and still is, a newspaper published in Tucson, Arizona.
March 22, 1967: Headlines in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle posed an interesting question, “What’s a housewife worth?” “Plenty, if you figure market value of her services, day in, day out, and projected over a long period of time, counting certain costs of living increases and other factors.”
“The subject was one of deep concern in testimony given during the second day of a lengthy trial in which Southern Railway Co. is faced with nine lawsuits for damages amounting to $1,875,000.”
“The litigation arose from an auto-train collusion on McKinley road crossing last Aug. 15, when three lives were lost and five others in the auto involved were injured severely.”
One million, eight hundred, seventy-five thousand dollars in 1967 is now worth approximately $14,685,000. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
• Does anyone remember Dr. Dean Walker from Milligan? What are some of your memories about past happenings in Johnson City that you’d like to share with other readers? We would love to hear them! We hope you’ll call 929-3111, ext. 7, and leave a message for Rebecca Henderson.
Sources:
Sources: