March 22, 1888: The Comet alerted readers, “Mrs. Tom Blevins, the wife of a farmer residing at Butler, Johnson county (sic), has just given birth to four children — two boys and two girls. The youngsters are all small, but well, and likely to live.”
“Mr. H.J. Kilby, an employee of the Johnson City Furniture Company, had the misfortune to get his left hand badly hurt yesterday. He was running a moulding machine and a piece of the moulding split off and was hurled back with such force that it was driven clean through his hand, causing a very painful sound.”
Butler is located about 25 miles from Johnson City.
March 22, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “The announcement was made a few weeks ago that Mr. De. Long Rice would soon wed Miss Carr, of Johnson City. The following cards have been received by the friends of the parties in this city: Mr. James Madison Carr desires the honor of your presence at the marriage of his daughter, Mary, to Mr. De. Long Rice, Wednesday morning, March 21, 1897, at 10:30 o’clock, Methodist Episcopal Church, South, Johnson City, Tenn.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. In 1897, Johnson City did not publish a daily newspaper. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 22, 1922: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Chronicle, “Some day, not far distant, a citizen of Johnson City will point with pride to the new Junior High school building and proudly tell his guests, ‘I had the honor of naming that magnificent edifice.’ And it will indeed be an honor, for the magnificent $100,000 structure, rapidly nearing completion on Roan street (sic) is an institution of which the entire city will be proud. And on Friday, March 31, some one will be made extremely happy through the selection of his or her suggestion of a fitting name for the school.”
“Since the announcement yesterday morning of the Chronicle plan of selecting a fitting name for the new Junior High building, widespread interest has been aroused and suggestions have been rapidly pouring into the Chronicle office. Many names are duplicated but owing to the system of indexing the suggested names as they are received, the first submission of any name takes precedence.”
“From the comments heard during the past twenty-four hours it is found that the citizens of Johnson City rightfully regard the honor of selecting the name for the building of more value than they intrinsic price of $25 offered by the Chronicle for the winning name.”
“Particularly interested are the pupils in the City schools and rightfully so, for the building is for them, built by their parents, and it would indeed be most fitting for the name selected to come from a pupil of the Johnson City schools.”
“Quite a responsible task now confronts the Board of Education as undoubtedly hundreds of suggestions have been received ere the closing hour arrives.”
“It is most complimentary to the intelligence of the citizens of this city to note the appropriateness of the various names so far suggested. Practically every (entry) received bore a name emblematic suitable for such an edifice, the origin of the names being easily traceable to famous educators, the location of the building, local school authorities, and prominent benefactors of this city.”
One hundred thousand dollars in 1922 is now worth about $1,673,500. Twenty-five dollars in the same year now has a value of about $416. The present values of the 1922 monies are taken from www.in2013dollars.com.
March 22, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that “Alfred Aydelott, professional hospital consultant employed by the Johnson City Community Council, will be in Johnson City today to confer with the special committee appointed by action of the last council meeting to investigate possible sites for the new Memorial Hospital.”
“A number of sites have been submitted by interested citizens and members of the council. Each of these locations has been given consideration by the secret committee according to the requirements of Aydelott’s previous report based upon standards set up by the American Hospital Association.”
“It is believed that Aydelott will visit each of the sites recommended by the committe (sic) and select the one which offers the best possibilities for a hospital location. His report will be presented at a special called meeting of the council to be held at St. John’s Parrish house next Thursday night at 7:30.”
“The definite locate fo (sic) the new hospital will be determined at that meeting.”
The new Memorial Hospital referred to was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
March 22, 1955: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Plans for the 1955-56 Community Concert series were formulated Monday night at a dinner honoring the workers in the membership drive.”
“Mrs. Sam Taylor, publicity chairman, said that the drive which is now in progress would be completed on Saturday. She urged interested person who were not contacted by workers to inquire at headquarters, 403 South Roan Street, about securing memberships.”
“Ebba June Matson, Community Concert field representative from New York, told the group of approximately 40 persons that ‘excellent artists’ would be available for the coming series.”
“Plans include at least three and possibly four concerts during the coming season. It was pointed out that new members joining the group now will be admitted to the final concert of the current series Friday night. At that time, Leonard Rose, cellist, will be presented at East Tennessee State College.
“Membership prices were said to remain the same as in previous years.”
“Mrs. J.R. Bowman, president of he association, presided at the meeting. Guests included representatives of the local colleges and civic groups.”
“Mrs. W.A. Starritt, campaign manager, said that memberships were already coming in well, and that much interest was exhibited by new members.”
“Mrs. Howard Trussler was chairman of arrangements for the dinner which was held in the private dining room of the John Sevier Hotel.”
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
March 22, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle quipped, “George Washington was the only fellow who didn’t blame his troubles on the previous Administration.”
March 22, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “East Tennessee State University President Paul Stanton has canceled his inaugural convocation.”
“’Given the budgetary constraints that we are under, during the current fiscal year and the next, I believe it would not be in the best interest of the campus community and Tennessee’s taxpayers to spend state funds on an inauguration,’ Stanton said in a statement Friday.”
“Stanton was appointed president in November and took over at the beginning of the year. The inaugural was scheduled for April 30.”
“Fred Sauceman, a spokesman for the university, said the cost would have been about $10,000 to $12,000. But he said the committee planning the ceremony had not gotten far enough into the process to have a precise figure.”
Ten thousand dollars in 1997 is now worth about $17,517, according to wwwin2013dollars.com.