March 21, 1897: One hundred twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news stories, all with datelines from Johnson City and all with dates of March 20. “The Washington county (sic) Sunday school (sic) convention will meet in Johnson City April 13 and 14. Committees are now making arrangements and expect delegates from every Sunday school (sic) in the county. The basis of representation is one delegate for every fifty pupils, and pastors and superintendents are ex-officio members of the convention.”
“W. J. Stout died at his home on Knob Creek March 14. He was 64 years old.”
“The dime social given by the Willing Workers of the Watauga avenue (sic) Presbyterian church (sic) at the residence of Rev. D. L. Lander last Friday night was a great success and much enjoyed by the old and young people who attended.”
“Miss Dora Slater, daughter of G. W. Slater, and R. D. Henson, a well known employee of the heading factory, were married Wednesday evening at the residence of the bride’s parents, Rev. W. P. Crouch officiating.”
“Mrs. Crumley, mother of J. W. Crumley, was stricken with partial paralysis on the left side last Friday. She is now improving and will probably recover.”
“Mrs. Rachel W. Maher, of Roan Mountain, returning home from Washington, stopped over Monday with her sister, Mrs. F. A. Stratton.”
“E. F. Sevier, of Knoxville, is in the city endeavoring to organize a lodge of the Knights of the Golden Chain.”
The following news account carried a dateline from Jonesboro: “Nathan Shipley, one of the oldest citizens, is quite sick, with but little chance of recovery.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as The Chattanooga Daily Times on other days of the week. It is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week.
March 21, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Circuit court at Jonesboro started on the civil docket yesterday afternoon, after a week spent with the criminal cases. All the cases on the criminal list were not tried, many being continued until the next term. The Grand Jury was not in session yesterday, and the prosecuting attorney was not in court.”
“Yesterday morning, the jury reported in the case of the State vs. Walter Piggs, charted with transporting and selling liquor, and found the defendant not guilty. It is said that the evidence was insufficient at the trial to secure a conviction. Piggs was arrested a few weeks ago in Johnson City by Officer Merker, who found him at a local hotel, and ascertained that he had whiskey for sale. Piggs was tried and found guilty in the city court, but when the case came up for trial in the circuit court, necessary witnesses to insure a conviction were absent.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1922.
March 22, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A 42-year-old local hotel porter, Clarence L. Wyden, of 407 Welbourne street (sic), was given emergency treatment at Appalachian Hospital about 11:40 o’clock Wednesday night, for cuts about his neck and shoulders, attendants said. The injuries, reportedly not serious, were said by investigating city officers as inflicted by his wife. Patrolmen Bill Coley and Arthur Merritt investigated the hospital for the police department.”
“Virgil Garlano, local foundry worker, living at 110 ½ Spring street (sic), was treated for an arm injury, and Clyde Story, 21-year-old rayon mill employee, living on route (sic) 3, Jonesboro, received treatment for a hand cut.”
“Four runaway boys of Johnson City listed as Bobby Powell Penix, 16 of 264 West Market street (sic), and other teen-ago youths, Billy Joe Jilton, Jimmy Whittimore and Buddy McKinley, were reported to Desk Sergeant Buford Tunnell Wednesday night. The group, enroute to Florida, was last heard from at Asheville, N. C.”
“Billy Joe Jilton, named in a group of boys police listed in a headquarters report as ‘runaway boys’ is not a ‘runaway’ inasmuch as his father, J. J. Jilton, knew of his leaving on a trip to Florida with the remainder of the group, the elder Jilton explained late last night. The father is superintendent of a local silk mill.”
“Deputy Sheriff Charles Martin is ill of influenza at his home, 103 West Walnut street (sic), Sheriff Luke M. Warrick’s office said yesterday.”
Garlano is possibly a typographical error, with Garland being the intended name.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
March 21, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of J. D. Greene and a dateline from Greeneville, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “The U. S. District Court grand jury here returned an indictment today against a man on charges he robbed the Boones Creek Branch of First Peoples Bank.”
“The indictment was the first official indication that the Jan. 27 bank robbery might have been solved.”
“Jack Hall Tipton, 40, Rt. 4, Church Hill, was indicted on charges he took $4,500 from the Boones Creek Branch Bank.”
“He had previously been arrested and charged with robbing the Bloomingdale Branch of Kingsport National Bank of $1,103 on Feb. 25. The grand jury returned an indictment against him in that case, also.”
“Vernon Webb, 36, Boone Lake area, was also indicted by the grand jury in the Kingsport bank robbery.”
“Tipton alone was indicted for the Boones Creek robbery.”
“Both he and Webb are in Jonesboro jail in lieu of bond.”
“The Boones Creek Branch, housed in a mobile trailer, was robbed by a man who held three bank employes at gunpoint. The man fled in a stolen car which was found shortly afterward near Zak’s Furniture Warehouse.”
Church Hill is located about 32 miles from Johnson City.
Four thousand, five hundred dollars in 1972 currently has the approximate purchasing power of $30,267. Eleven hundred and three dollars in 1972 is now worth about $7,418. These current values come from mwww.in2013dollars.com.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1972.
