Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

March 21, 1898: A century and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel informed readers of news with a dateline from Bristol, Tenn. “R.C. Cox of Johnson City, has reached here and is engaged in painting mail boxes. He has the contract to paint most of the boxes in the south, getting it through the influence of Congressman W.P. Brownlow.”

Walter Preston Brownlow represented the First Congressional District in Tennessee in the United States House of Representatives from 1897 until his death in 1910.

Rebecca Henderson

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

