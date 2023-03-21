March 21, 1898: A century and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel informed readers of news with a dateline from Bristol, Tenn. “R.C. Cox of Johnson City, has reached here and is engaged in painting mail boxes. He has the contract to paint most of the boxes in the south, getting it through the influence of Congressman W.P. Brownlow.”
Walter Preston Brownlow represented the First Congressional District in Tennessee in the United States House of Representatives from 1897 until his death in 1910.
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Sentinel is now known as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that were published on a daily basis in Johnson City in 1898; however The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 21, 1916: The Johnson City Staff reported sad news. “News has been received here from Limestone that Melvin Brown, the 5-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Brown, was perhaps fatally burned at the home there. The lad was putting coal on an open grate when his clothing caught on fire and was almost entirely burned from his body, before the fire could be put out.”
March 21, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “No serious damage has ever resulted to property in Johnson City on account of high winds. The city is completely surrounded by mountains, some at considerable distance, however, from a few hundred to more than 2,000 feet high, which prevents hurricanes or cyclones. In a few instances, trees have been blown down and an occasional roof blown off; but damaging windstorms of any considerable intensity have never occurred. A range of mountains from four to eight miles distant, guards the city on the west, the direction of prevailing winds.”
March 21, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a date from March 20, a dateline from Huntington, Tenn., and reported by the Associated Press.
“Gordon Browning tonight announced his candidacy for governor of Tennessee.”
“The long-expected entry of the Huntingdon chancellor into the gubernatorial contest assured the state of a bitter fight in the Democratic primary campaign to be settled next August 5.”
“Browning, himself a former governor, and Governor Jim McCord, the incumbent, are expected to be the two main contestants in one of he hottest political campaigns in Tennessee since the famed ‘Battle of the Roses.’”
March 21, 1954: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that “Spring arrived here an hour before midnight Saturday accompanied by temperatures more becoming to ‘old man winter.’”
“When the sun passed over Molucca Straight, east of Celebes Island in the Dutch East Indies on the equator at 10:54 p.m. Saturday, spring officially came to the Eastern Time zone.”
“The temperature will hover in the 40s Sunday with chances for increasing cloudiness and warmer Monday, and possibly rain by Monday night.”
March 21, 1963: With a dateline from Mountain City, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned news that seemed contrary to that reported in 1923.
“Johnson County Sheriff K.D. Madron said last night two local tobacco warehouses built last summer had been severely damaged — one ‘totally demolished’ — by wind.”
“Madron said neither of the new Rainbow Burley Warehouses were safe to enter. He said, however, that danger to persons that might chance to enter the buildings was minimal since they are located alone in a non-residential area.”
“After inspecting the houses around 10 p.m., the sheriff said the damage had occurred ‘in the last couple of hours,’ indicating the fury of last night’s winds.”
“The buildings are constructed mainly of galvanized sheets. Madron said the one most severely damaged ‘looked like it exploded’ as gusts tore through it.”
March 21, 1968: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle started its readers day with a chuckle:
“Sign over door of whisky store:”
“’We accept resignations from Alcoholics Anonymous.’”
March 21, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news regarding the death of an area resident. “Timothy Maurice Pridgen, 83, Rt. 5, Jonesboro, died Tuesday at 11:10 p.m. in Memorial Hospital after a lingering illness.”
“A son of the late Timothy F. and Katherine Bunn Pridgen of Kerr, N.C., he was connected with the Charlotte News and Observer for 20 years before coming to Jonesboro.”
“He was author of three books, ‘Tory Oath,’ a historical novel of North Carolina which made the best-seller list, ‘West Goes the Road,’ and ‘Courage.’”
“Mr. Pridgen was editor and publisher of the Jonesboro Herald and Tribune until his retirement in 1961. He was a former member of the Jonesboro Kiwanis Club, the Jonesboro Library Board and the Jonesboro Museum Board.”
“Survivors include his widow, Mrs. Rose Luscher Pridgen, a step daughter, Mrs. Rose Sara Slonaker, Raleigh, N.C.; two sisters, Misses Katie and Maude Pridgen, Charlotte, N.C., two step grandchildren; three nieces and one nephew.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1973. The Herald and Tribune is still in publication status.
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
March 21, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported sad news.
“A 35-year-old city man who suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at his West Pine Street apartment March 10 died Friday afternoon at Johnson City Medical Center.”
“A JCMC nursing supervisor said Kemp Walker, 110 W. Pine St., Apt. 1, died about 3:30 p.m.”
“Walker was found the afternoon of March 10 at his residence suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.”
“The Johnson City Fire Department discovered a gas furnace in the basement of the six-apartment building was malfunctioning and leaking the colorless, odorless gas. An extremely high rating of carbon monoxide was discovered at the apartment.”’
“Other residents in four of the apartments were checked at the scene but refused to be transported to JCMC for treatment.”
