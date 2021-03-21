March 21, 1849: The Jonesborough Whig and Independent Journal reported a news item originally carried in the Abingdon Virginian. The brief news item read: “We understand a silver mine has recently been discovered in Carter county (sic), Tennessee, which is represented to be very rich.”
March 21, 1885: The Comet endorsed Col. Yocum for Mayor. “The Comet is pleased to say that the difficulties anticipated in the election of a Mayor have been avoided. At the earnest solicitation of many citizens, Col. Yocum has consented to become a candidate for Mayor, and the other gentlemen whose names have been announced for the position have withdrawn in his favor. The Colonel is a gentleman in every respect, a man of fine judgment, and progressive ideas, and he will do much toward improving and building up our town. The Comet gives him its hearty support.”
March 21, 1895: Fashionable Johnson City ladies made sure to take note of the new spring styles mentioned in The Comet. ”New cotton materials have crepon effects.”
“Bluet, always a cold, unbecoming color, is no longer fashionable.”
“The new crepon challis displayed in the shops are as pretty as silks and wear infinitely better.”
“Jettee lace of wide black velvet ribbon is the chosen garniture for black dotted fabrics of every sort.”
“Fashionable taffeta ribbons are one of the novelties. They are pretty and come in all attractive new colors.”
Crepon is a heavy crepe-like fabric with intentional wrinkles that run lengthwise of the material.
Garniture refers to something that is decorative.
March 21, 1907: The Chattanooga News, with a Johnson City dateline, reported on the possibility of a new post office building in Johnson City. “J.A. Martin and M.I. Greenup have returned from Washington, D.C., where they went to see the secretary of the treasury for the purpose of inducing him to locate the post office building between Main and Market streets (sic). They stated that the secretary of the treasury informed them that Geo. L. Carter had filed in his office an abstract of the lot which he offered to donate, a deed for the property and a bond for $60,000 that he would make the improvements he had promised, and that he had also offered and guaranteed to forfeit $10,000 in cash to the government in the event the union depot is not built, and that the government has accepted Mr. Carter’s lot on these terms.”
Sixty thousand dollars in 1907 is now worth about $1,670,000. Ten thousand dollars in 1907 is therefore worth about $278,278 in today’s dollars. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
There was not a daily newspaper in Johnson City in 1907. The Comet was published every week.
March 21, 1912: The Bemidji Daily Pioneer reported to its readers news from Johnson City, with a dateline from Johnson City. “Members of the East Tennessee Educational Association gathered at the State Normal school (sic) here today for what promises to be the most profitable annual meeting ever held by the organization. The meeting will continue over tomorrow and Saturday and will have as speakers Superintendent James M. Greenwood of Kansas City, Dr. E.E. Rall of the University of Tennessee, William B. Bovard of the University of Chattanooga and several other well known (sic) educators.”
The State Normal school was a forerunner of East Tennessee State University.
The University of Chattanooga is now known as the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
The Bemidji Daily Pioneer was a newspaper in Bemidji, Minnesota.
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1912. The Comet was a weekly publication
March 21, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Miss Adelaide Cook is expected home from Chattanooga within the next few days.”
“Mrs. W.B. Crouch has returned home after an extended visit with Mr. and Mrs. Fred Crouch at Asheville, N.C.”
“Mrs. Robert Cooke has returned to her home on the Soldier’s Home reservation (sic) after a week’s visit with relatives in Chattanooga.”
The Soldier’s Home Reservation is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
March 21, 1926: The Johnson City Chronicle regaled readers with a mystery. “A double mystery, which may prove to be only one simple little occurrence with no mystery at all, was reported late Saturday night by local officers, who found Joe Bishop, who lives in the western part of the city, locked up in the municipal building trying to get out. He was let out, after the officers had located E.M. Miller, clerk and master and secured his key to the front door.”
March 21, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle reported a suicide hoax. “Report that Mattie Mae Mathes Powell had committed suicide, which was received at the Washington county (sic) jail at Jonesboro Thursday ... was later declared false when the woman was seen walking along a street near the National Soldier’s Home several hours later.”
“The report, however, may have served its purpose, in view of the fact that James Powell, husband of the woman, was released from the county jail where he was being held on a charge of drunkenness, in order that he might come to Johnson City.”
“Powell telephoned Jailor L.M. Broyles about 10 o’clock that he was still looking for his wife and didn’t believe she was dead. He said he was coming back to jail.”
“Check of undertaking establishments, hospitals and the city jail failed to cast any light on the situation, more than the fact that the body of Mattie Mae was not at any of the places.”
“Mattie Mae was at the John Hamilton store about 9 o’clock Thursday morning looking for her husband.”
The National Soldier’s Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Jones-boro was spelled that way in 1930.
March 21, 1946: The Alexandria Daily Town Talk reported a bizarre and scary story with a dateline of Johnson City. “Thirteen-year-old Joe Allen Moore was recovering today, hospital attaches said, after four days in a sealed box car without food or water.”
The article continued, “The boy was found in the freight car yesterday morning by workers at a Johnson City lumber plant.”
“He was taken to a hospital. A radio appeal brought relatives who identified him and said he had been sought since last Saturday when he was found to be missing from his home in nearby Bristol.”
The story concluded happily, “Joe said he climbed into the car to get out of the rain and was knocked unconscious by falling timber. ‘That’, he said, ‘is the last I remember.’”
The Alexandria Daily Town Talk was a newspaper in Alexandria, Louisiana.
March 21, 1949: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Sandra Sylvers, daughter of Foster Sylvers, 307 Depot street (sic), Jonesboro, was admitted to Appalachian Hospital Sunday for treatment of severe grease burns about the face, neck, chest and arms.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1949.
March 21, 1958: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle published a tasty recipe for Sausage Cornettes in its pages. Here is the recipe: “Combine 1 ½ pounds bulk pork sausage with one 14-ounce can crushed pineapple which has been drained. Shape the meat and pineapple mixture into 8 patties. Dip patties into 1 beaten egg, then roll in ¼ cup crushed corn flakes. Brown patties in 1 teaspoon melted lard. Cook, turning occasionally, until done, about 45 minutes.”
Lard is a grease that comes from pork. It was often used in recipes during that time. Today we would probably fry the Sausage Cornettes in reserved sausage grease, butter or olive oil.
March 21, 1966: “People call it ‘take-home’ pay because there is no other place you can afford to go with it,” quipped the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
March 21, 1978: Quadruplets had been born in Kingsport, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Mrs. Roy Trolley, Rt. 1, Chuckey, stirred things up a bit early Sunday morning at Holston Valley Community Hospital.”
“Mrs. Tolley gave birth to quadruplets, the first set to be delivered at the hospital. The four babies, all boys, were delivered by caesarian section, with the first one arriving at 1:32 a.m., the second at 1:33 a.m., and the third and fourth simultaneously at 1:34 a.m.”
“All four (of the babies) have been placed in incubators and are doing well, according to a hospital spokesman. The babies were a bit premature, due to be born in early April.”
