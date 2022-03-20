March 20, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Bristol, Tenn., and a date of March 19. Readers learned, “The fight is still on regarding the receivership of the Virginia assets of the Holston National Building and Loan association (sic). Judge Stuart, of the hustings court, overruled the motion today to vacate his own order vacating an order by Judge Jackson appointing J. A. Stone receiver. The fight is likely to go on to the federal court at Abingdon. Meanwhile the association expects to be fully able to show to Judge Clark that a permanent receiver for the association will not be required.”
The newspaper also reported news from Greeneville, which also had a date of March 19. “A Greeneville tobacco manufacturing company, the largest establishment of its kind in East Tennessee, has now in its leaf department 700,000 pounds of as pretty, bright tobacco as was ever seen in this city, noted for its bright tobacco. They have shipped 300,000 pounds to Liverpool since the first of last December, and are shipping now about three car loads (sic) every week.”
According to Black’s Law Dictionary, “hustings” refers to a “Council; court; tribunal. Apparently so called from being held within a building, at a time when other courts were held in the open air. It was a local court. The county court in the city of London bore this name.” The term is no longer in use.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 20, 1902: The Comet advised readers, “As Johnson City grows so grows the business of Summers, Barton & Parrott, the oldest hardware house in the city. This firm succeeded C. K. Lide & Co., the pioneers in the business, several years ago, and has grown to be one of the largest and strongest hardware concerns in East Tennessee.”
“In the retail department you will find everything you can think of in the line and always at the lowest possible price. Their line of interior trim for dwellings is exceptionally well selected and includes a large and varied stock at various prices. They also handle the best of everything in farming implements from a garden rake to a threshing machine and carry a full line in stock. The business has grown until it now requires several warehouses to store the stock in the various lines. In fact, few people in the city realize the volume of business done by this firm, although they may see that the main store is a hive of industry. For some years the wholesale trade has been given a good deal of attention and now the firm keeps Mr. Parrott almost constantly upon the road and the result is very gratifying. It is one of the most popular and prosperous firms in the city and its continued growth will be a sense of pleasure to all.”
March 20, 1922: A century ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported news with a dateline from Kingsport. “The Kingsport high school (sic) basketball team won a game from Johnson City high (sic) by a score of 11 to 10 and ended its season of 1922 in the Normal Gym in the latter city last Wednesday. The game was very fast. The small court, with its posts, was a handicap to the Kingsport team. The star for Kingsport, as usual, was Capt. Snow McCorkle starred for Johnson City. The boys turned in their uniforms Thursday and elected officers for the coming season. McCarthy was elected captain. Miller, Wexler and Snow have quit for good.”
Kingsport High School is now known as Dobyns-Bennett High School. The Johnson City High School is now known as Science Hill. The Normal Gym was a reference to the Normal School, which is now known as East Tennessee State University.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. The Johnson City Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1922; March 20, 1922 fell on a Monday.
March 20, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Dewey Leonard, district maintenance engineer with the Tennessee Highway Department, is being mentioned strongly as the next city manager.”
“City commissioners will meet at 7:30 o’clock tonight, and in all probability the naming of a city manager will top the agenda.”
“Ever since the announcement of M. U. Snodderly’s acceptance of the service director post for the City of Knoxville, effective April 1, there has been considerable speculation as who would be his successor.”
“A report was current yesterday that Leonard would be named at tonight’s session. This was not confirmed last night, but Mayor Welsford P. Artz said in all probability a manager would be chosen and that Leonard’s name would probably be submitted.”
“From all indications last night, choosing of a city manager will be left up to Commissioners Sam R. Taylor and M. C. Roush – the only two, who will remain on the board of commissioners after the May 13 election.”
“Leonard was in Knoxville on business last night and could not be reached for a statement.”
March 20, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “There has been a Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of American organized in Morristown.”
“An all-out effort is being made to secure members from Bristol, Kingsport, Johnson City and Greeneville.”
“The Antique Automobile Club of American is dedicated to the preservation and restoration of antique automobiles and generally recognize cars built prior to 1938. Ownership of an antique car is not required in order to become a member.”
“The next meeting will be held in Morristown at 2 p. m., Sunday at the Morristown Utility Building on West Main Street.”
March 20, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Jeff Keeling, readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “Columbia/HCA Healthcare Corp. chief Rick Scott may have had a ‘goodwill tour’ in mind during his first-ever visit to the health care giant’s local hospitals last week, but his stop set off a storm of rumors about Columbia’s plans for the area.”
“’Any time a CEO in a major corporation visits the community, there’s a lot of speculation as to the purpose of the visit,’ North Side Hospital Administrator John Crysel said Wednesday.”
“’It was a goodwill tour, as such. He was not here to start a new project,’”
“Despite reports Columbia is poised to build a new hospital here, strategic plans are unchanged from several months ago, Crysel said.”
“’That’s why we’re intrigued that it’s become such a news story,’ he said, adding that Scott’s visit probably fueled talk about changes.”
“Asked about Columbia’s plans for the area during a March 12 luncheon in Johnson City, Scott said the company was weighing its options, but he was noncommittal about what a final decision would be.”
Many people have asked me how I write my daily column, “Today in Johnson City History.” I use a variety of resources, both online and in print form.
If you have any church or club newsletters or bulletins, graduation announcements, funeral visitation programs, yearbooks (school, club or church), information about a nonprofit (e.g., annual reports, fundraiser information, etc.), dance or music recitals, vintage bills of sale, I would love to have access to it.
If I am able to use it in my column, it will be attributed. If you need the resources returned, please make sure your contact information is included. I may be reached at rebeccahendersonjc@yahoo.com. So many thanks for helping to make my column complete!
Sources: