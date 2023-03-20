Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

March 20, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported stories of interest to area residents. With a dateline from Johnson City and a date from March 19, readers learned that “Mrs. Robert Burrow had as her guest this week Mrs. George Simpson, of Morristown.”

“Mrs. J.H. Cox and children, who have been visiting in Virginia, have returned home.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you