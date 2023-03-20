March 20, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported stories of interest to area residents. With a dateline from Johnson City and a date from March 19, readers learned that “Mrs. Robert Burrow had as her guest this week Mrs. George Simpson, of Morristown.”
“Mrs. J.H. Cox and children, who have been visiting in Virginia, have returned home.”
“Mrs. Henry Lyle is visiting relatives and friends in Nashville.”
“Mr. and Mrs. A.M. Pritchett, of South Carolina, are here visiting relatives.”
“Miss Anna Kirkpatrick, of Jonesboro, is visiting her sister, Mrs. John Bowman.”
“Charles P. Wofford, of Nashville, was here this week, visiting his brother, George Wofford.”
“Jacob Range, of Greeneville, has moved here.”
“Mrs. Frank A. Stratton has returned from a visit to relatives and friends in Chattanooga and Knoxville.”
“S.W. Wilson has gone to Missouri and will be absent several months.”
“Hon. A.A. Taylor and family, who have been at their home on Nola Chucky, have returned to ‘Robin’s Roost,’ Gov. Taylor’s home, here.”
“Mrs. Arthur Hacker and Miss Nelle Hoss, of Jonesboro, were visiting Mrs. Thad A. Cox this week.”
Mrs. T.F. Crowder, who has been visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. G.C. Chandler, has returned to her home at Spartanburg, S.C.”
“Rev. John R. Herndon, who has been assisting in revival services at Knoxville, has returned and will hold communion service at the First Presbyterian church (sic) tomorrow.”
“Rev. D.N. Good, who has been at Clover Bottom for over a month organizing and building a Presbyterian church, has returned and reports much success.”
“Mesdames G.C. Chandler, W.J. Exum and T.F. Crowder gave a reception at the former’s home on Watauga avenue last Thursday afternoon. The friends who were present were royally entertained. Misses Effie Wood, Senna Biddle and Carrie Carr assisted in serving the refreshments.”
News items with a dateline from Jonesboro and a date from March 19 included the following: “Dr. Jacob S. Stuart, Capt. A.S. Deaderick and Scott Hickey were elected taxing district commissioners at the election held Tuesday. One republican, one democrat and one prohibitionist is the way they are divided politically.”
“Chancellor John P. Smith has appointed E.A. Shipley clerk and master for this county, for the time of six years, beginning today; vice W.F. Young, whose term expired also today.”
“The republican executive committee met here last Saturday and decided to hold a primary election on Saturday, April 30, for the purpose of nominating candidates for the different county offices.”
“Miss Leona Powell, of Bristol, is here on a visit to her sister, Mrs. Dr. N.N. Warlick.”
“Judge S.J. Kirkpatrick went to Elizabethton Tuesday.”
“Dr. T.D. Furgerson, formerly of this county, but now a citizen of Colfax, Wash., is visiting friends and relatives in this county.”
“Mrs. Judge N. Hacker is sick; also Mr. and Mrs. G.F. Squibb, who have la grippe.”
“Miss Lizzie Burson, of Bristol, has been visiting her cousin, Mrs. A.M. Keys.”
“The University of Tennessee Glee and Mandolin clubs gave a concert at College hall Wednesday night.”
With a dateline from Elizabethton and a March 19 date, readers were informed that “Circuit court convened here this week. Isaac Lewis was sentenced for one year in the penitentiary for shooting his cousin, Moody L. Lewis, about two weeks ago.”
“Judge H.T. Campbell has moved his family from Greeneville to this place.”
“George Crumley is dangerously ill.”
“Charles Flint, of Boston, has purchased W.N. Underwood’s residence, and will move his family here in a short time.”
“The electric light poles are being distributed over town this week.”
News with a dateline from Mountain City and a date from March 19 included the following: “James A. Wilson attended circuit court at Elizabethton this week.”
“James A. Pierce, circuit court clerk, went to Johnson City this week.”
“Thomas J. Turner is seriously ill of pneumonia.”
“W.C. Allen is traveling for a drug firm at Richmond, Va.”
With a dateline from Roan Mountain and date of March 19, readers learned that “the weather has been unusually pleasant here.”
“Garden making is almost over here.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1898.
Nola Chucky is now spelled Nolichucky.
The Hon. Alfred A. Taylor was a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives from 1874 until 1876. He served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from the First Congressional District from 1889 until 1895. He was governor of Tennessee from 1921 until 1923.
Clover Bottom is a community in rural Sullivan County; there is also a Clover Bottom near Nashville.
The reference to “Mrs. Dr. N.N. Warlick” meant that Mrs. Warlick’s husband was a physician.” Similarly, “Mrs. Judge N. Hacker” meant that Mrs. Hacker’s husband was Judge Hacker.
We now call “la grippe” influenza.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 20, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle alerted area residents that “On the surface, the ‘dope’ situation in Johnson City is quiet. Among the known ‘dopers’, who do not have official certificates entitling them to a certain quantity the claim is made, with a sorrowful countenance, that ‘the panic is on,’ and they can’t get it.”
“One officer recently stated: ‘They are all staying in, and claiming that they can’t get it.’”
“Another at the same time stated: ‘They are using it in the same way, but are not so open about getting it.’”
“The recent round-up by police officers, and the action taken in imposing a punishment on habitual dopers on a charge of vagrancy, has caused others to remain in hiding; and if they get the drug, it is often through secret channels which have not yet been found.”
“At any rate, at this time, the use of narcotics is not as openly conducted as formerly. However, the indescribable conditions of poverty and degradation remain in many homes where ‘dope’ has taken hold; and the only noticeable difference is in the fact that probably a dozen of the notorious ones shuffling along on the ledge between life and death, are temporarily out of the way.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.