March 20, 1890: The Comet reported tragic news about a death of a child by lightning. “During the storm Tuesday afternoon, John Ballard, a 7-year-old boy living at Mr. Fleenor’s on Unaka street (sic) between Oak and Baxter, was struck by lightning and died early Wednesday morning from the effects of the injury. He was standing on the porch catching water in his hand, when the stroke (sic) occurred. His under clothing was burned, but his outer garments were not injured. One boot was torn to pieces.”
Unaka Street is now known as Unaka Avenue; from the mention of Oak and Baxter Streets, we can conclude that the location was East Unaka Street.
March 20, 1906: The Chattanooga News, reporting with a dateline from Johnson City, informed readers of plans for a new manufacturing plant. “Eastern parties were here a few days ago for the purpose of putting in a furniture manufacturing plant and a modern furniture store. They looked over the city for a location and it is understood that they found a suitable one. They will manufacture the product of our splendid forests into the finished article and put it on the market at once.”
The article continued to say, “Johnson City has the advantage over any other city in this section when it comes to furniture and woodworking plants. Heretofore our people have contented themselves with getting out and shipping the raw material in different forms. This new departure is quite a spoke in the wheel of progress. Almost $100,000 will be invested and it is quite probable that Knoxville and Bristol parties will take stock in the enterprise.”
One hundred thousand dollars in 1906 is now worth about $2,906,500. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1906. The Comet was a weekly newspaper.
March 20, 1918: Readers of the Johnson City Daily Staff read this notice on the society page: “Any one (sic) interested in the adoption of a healthy baby girl two years old phone 37 for full particulars.”
March 20, 1927: The Johnson City Chronicle reported on the resignation of a Johnson City police officer. “Mack C. Brown, for several years a member of the Johnson City police force and former chief of police tendered his resignation Saturday morning to open a detective agency which will be known as the Brown Detective agency (sic).”
“Prior to his becoming a member of the local force, Mr. Brown was for about six years a federal prohibition officer and later a deputy sheriff. Since his resignation last year to run for sheriff, he has been on the police force acting as a plain clothes officer and being assigned to special cases.”
March 20, 1937: With a dateline from Johnson City, the Morristown Gazette and Mail, a newspaper in Morristown, Tennessee, reported tragic news. “Johnson City police are investigating two homicides that occurred here within 36 hours.”
“In one case, three men and two women are being held in the Jonesboro jail pending completion of an investigation into the fatal stabbing at a hotel Wednesday night of Bill Wattenbarger, 44, former state soldier.”
“In the other case, city and county officers are investigating the slaying of J.W. Baker, 58, hotel proprietor and former police officer. He was killed by a pistol bullet, authorities said.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1937.
March 20, 1946: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The tourist business is now a recognized industry, Hal Youngblood, chairman of the tourist committee of the Chamber of Commerce, told Jonesboro Kiwanis Club members at a luncheon session at the Jonesboro elementary (sic) cafeteria yesterday.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1946.
March 20, 1959: The Knoxville News-Sentinel, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported troubling news about a local physician. “Dr. John D. Carpenter, a Johnson City physician, is free under $2000 bond pending grand jury action in May on a charge of selling barbiturates illegally. Carpenter did not testify at the brief preliminary hearing Thursday.”
Two thousand dollars in 1959 is now worth approximately $17,978. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
March 20, 1968: In a captioned photograph, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers, “Mrs. Talbert B. Hughes has given Memorial Hospital an Air Shield Respirator for use in the extensive care unit. Merrill Rayburn, hospital administrator, accepts the gift, presented in memory of her husband, Talbert B. Hughes, who was a member of the hospital board until his death. The equipment was purchased through donations from the Hughes family and friends.”
In consultation with a retired physician, the “extensive care unit” was most likely a typographical error for “intensive care unit”.
March 20, 1979: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on a break-in. “Jonesboro officers are continuing to investigate a break-in which occurred at Murray Mobile Homes.”
“Officers Bob Howell, chief and Bill Malone said four dinette chairs were taken in the burglary. The officers said that either the burglars had a key or the door was left unlocked.”
“The stolen chairs, valued at $70, were believed carried through a field to a waiting vehicle.”
Seventy dollars in 1979 is now worth approximately $252, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
