March 2, 1866: The East Tennessee Union Flag, a newspaper in Jonesborough, reported to readers, “We are authorized and requested to announce Lt. James H. Miller as a candidate for Revenue Collector of Washington County at the ensuing election in March next.”
Jonesborough was spelled that way in 1866.
March 2, 1899: The Comet reported, “The bill allowing Johnson City to issue bonds for public improvements has passed both houses of the legislature. The bill permits an issue of $10,000, but it is proposed to issue only 3,500 at this time, the people consenting, to be used in purchasing the Crandall building and converting it into a City Hall.”
Ten thousand dollars in 1899 is now worth about $313,159 and $3,500 in the same year is currently worth approximately $110,305. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
March 2, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Mrs. W.M. Netherland and son Jack returned yesterday afternoon from Philadelphia here for the past several weeks Jack has been treated in a hospital. Jack is able to walk and is steadily improving much to the delight of his friends.”
March 2, 1928: The Johnson City Staff-News reported on recently military recruitment activity. “Ten men were accepted and enlisted form the local Army Recruiting station in February, according to (reports)…..The following named men were enlisted during the month of February and assigned to different posts:”
“Carl W. Thornburg, R. (sic) 1, Johnson City, Tenn.….Wm. H. Booth, 103 West Pine St., Johnson City, Tenn.,…Henderson Noe, R. (sic) 1, Buram, Tenn.,….Clive C. Keplinger, R. (sic) 3, Jonesboro, Tenn.….Ira McCoury, Shell Creek, Tenn.……Ben Shepherd, R. (sic) 10, Greeneville, Tenn., Lawrence F. Edwards, 605 East Pine St., Johnson City.; David P. Adkins, Fall Branch, Tenn., Henry Mosley, Unicoi, Tenn., Lawton H. Trivett, Beech Creek, N.C.”
Buram, Tennessee, is located in Hawkins County. Shell Creek, Tennessee, is located in Carter County.
March 2, 1931: The measles were apparently going around Johnson City, according to the Johnson City Staff News. Reports indicated, “Master Bobbie Hale is ill with the measles at his home, Roan street (sic).”
“Master John Sanders is improving from an attack of measles.”
March 2, 1948: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The ‘First Lady of the Year’ in Johnson City is to be chosen in the next few weeks.”
The article further revealed, “She will be selected by secret nominators – a committee of civic leaders, men and women, who will make the nominations and from this list will vote approval for the Johnson City woman who deserves such recognition.”
Readers also learned, “This choice will be based on accomplishments in culture or civic work, home-making (sic), business or other outstanding community activity.”
March 2, 1951: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that a city resident, Floyd Maden Sr., had died in the Johnson City Jail the day before. “The death of Maden, who was booked at 7:45 a.m., was attributed to ‘alcoholism and barbital, causing a heart attack.”
The sad story continued, “W.G. Mays, Diamond Cab driver, told police that he picked up Maden at the Arlington Hotel after (he) received a call at 7:09 a.m. He said that Maden had ‘passed out’ and he took him to police headquarters where officers put him to bed in a cell.”
“Maden had to be carried from the hotel to the cab, and then from the cab into the police station, according to acting Chief of Police W.T. Wheelock.”
The article concluded by saying that “Funeral will be Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Appalachian Funeral Chapel. Rev. Paul Worley, pastor of Munsey Memorial Methodist church, will officiate, assisted by the Rev. J.H. Dampier, pastor of First Christian Church. Burial will be in Sulphur Springs Cemetery.”
Barbital was a sleeping pill.
March 2, 1961: “A widespread crime ring has been broken here, local law enforcement officers announced last night,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
The article continued, “The arrest of three brothers cracked the ring, the officers said.”
“Close cooperation between the sheriff’s department, city police and Clinchfield Railroad detectives have resulted in the arrest of the Gentry brothers – Ray, Bill and Terry, all of Johnson City.”
“Officers say that the brothers are responsible for a series of unsolved city and county break-ins that have plagued both departments for the past few months.”
March 2, 1966: The “Dear Abby” column in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried an interesting letter.
“DEAR ABBY: I have never written to you with a problem and I probably never will because I take all my problems to the Lord. I just wanted you to know that I wouldn’t miss your column for the world. In fact, I enjoy reading Dear Abby so much, I gave it up for Lent.”
The letter was signed, “Sincerely yours, LAURA C. SVENDSEN”
Dear Abby had no reply to the letter.