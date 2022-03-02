March 2, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported details of the recent Piper-Imboden wedding. Readers learned, “The wedding of Mr. Joseph Henry Piper, of Bristol, Tenn., to Miss Mary Gladys Imboden yesterday afternoon was a prominent social event not only in this city but also throughout East Tennessee. This wedding occurred at three o’clock in the afternoon at the home of the bride’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Imboden in the Southwest Addition.”
“The reception rooms were beautifully decorated, cut flowers, palms and ferns being used. Before the ceremony Miss Julia Dickenson of Castlewood, Virginia, artistically rendered Cadman’s ‘At Dawning,’ and Mrs. Charles Lincoln, Jr., of Marion, Va., sang beautifully Reginald De Kuven’s ever popular ‘Oh Promise Me,’ accompanied on the piano by Mrs. W. J. Matthews.”
“To the strains of the wedding march from Lohengrin the bride and groom advanced to the improvised altar of palms, ferns and cathedral candles, where they were met by Dr. Stewart French ‘who performed the impressive ring ceremony.’ The beautiful bride was never lovelier than on this occasion; she wore a three-piece blue suit combined with grey of Rushanarn Crepe with accessories to match, and carried a gorgeous flower bouquet of bride’s roses, valley lilies and sweetpeas.”
“At the close of the ceremony an informal reception was given for the bridal party by Mr. and Mrs. Imboden. The guests were invited into the dining room where the picture table was covered with a lace center piece with its ornament, a basket filled with pink carnations and ferns, the handle being decorated with a huge tulle bow. Crystal candlesticks held burning pink tapers and compotes held pink and green mints. Ices in the shapes of miniature wedding bells and slippers were served. Assisting Mrs. Imboden in entertaining were: Mrs. Munsey Slack, Mrs. Frank St. John, Mrs. Fred Lockett, Mrs. James A. Pouder, Miss Louise Imboden, Miss Ruth McClellan, Miss Mary Lockett, Miss Amelia Slack, Miss Julia Slack, and Miss Louise St. John, who had charge of the bride’s book.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Piper left on Train Number 25 for a wedding trip to Southern cities; en route they will stop in Nashville and Chattanooga.”
“Mrs. Piper is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Imboden. She is a young woman of rare charm and beauty, being a typical Southern brunette. Mrs. Piper is a graduate of Oxford College, Oxford, Ohio. She is very popular not only in social circles here, but also in Bristol, where she will make her future home.”
“Mr. Piper is prominent in both social and business circles in Johnson City and Bristol. He is engaged in the insurance business in Bristol with his brother, Mr. Harry Piper. Mr. and Mrs. Piper will make their future home in Bristol.”
“Among the out-of-town guests here to attend the wedding were: Mr. and Mrs. Charles Lincoln, Jr., of Marion, Va., Dr. Stewart French, of Emory, Va., Mr. and Mrs. Henry Williams, of Knoxville, Mrs. J. C. Copenhaver, Mrs. J. E. King, Mrs. Herbert Thomas, Mr. Harry Piper, Mr. P. D. Weddle, Miss Nelle Fain, Miss Lucy Preas, and Miss Margaret England of Bristol, and Miss Elaine Baxter of Jonesboro.”
“The following handsomely engraved announcements have been issued:”
“Mr. and Mrs. Robert Imboden announce the wedding of their daughter, Mary Gladys, to Mr. Joseph Henry Piper, Wednesday, March the first, one thousand nine hundred and twenty-two, Johnson City, Tennessee. At home after March fifteenth, 585 Alabama Street, Bristol, Tennessee.”
The Southwest Addition is now the Tree Streets neighborhood in Johnson City.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1922.
March 2, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported more news about a recent bank robbery that took place in nearby Newland, North Carolina. This column has carried several previous items about the robbery, which took place earlier in the year. Readers were alerted that “A Maryland bonding company filed suit yesterday in circuit court of Louisville, Ky., to recover $23,066 reportedly taken from the Avery County Bank in Newland N. C., last Jan. 30.”
“The suit was filed against Carada Saylor, one of five men under indictment by an Asheville, N. C., grand jury for the bank robbery, and seeks to regain any part of the loot or any assets Saylor may have, the Associated Press reported.”
“Fidelity and Depositors Company of Maryland said in the suit it had to cover the lost $23,066, so that the Avery County Bank might continue business.”
“Saylor was arrested last week by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents in a tourist camp near New Albany, Ind., across the Ohio river (sic) from Louisville.”
“The Avery Bank was held up last January just as the bank opened for morning business. Miss Martha Guy, who is a daughter of the bank president, was tied and placed face-down on the floor, while ten customers and another bank official were locked in the vault.”
“Eyewitnesses said two men took part in the stick-up, one stood guard at the door, and a fourth man waiting in the getaway car. When the robbery alarm was spread a half hour later, law enforcement officials of Western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee were alerted for a week-long search.”
“The Asheville grand jury returned indictments against five men for robbing the bank — despite reports that only four men were involved — two weeks ago. Besides Saylor, others indicted were George Crowe, Casper Crowe and D. L. Birchfield all of Carter County and William Alred of Washington county (sic.)”
Newland, North Carolina is about 37 miles from Johnson City.
Twenty-three thousand, sixty-six dollars in 1947 is now worth a bit more than $288,000, according to wee.in2013dollars.com.
March 2, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press provided frightening, but important news to readers. In an article with the byline of Martin Harmon, readers learned, “Rabies struck in Washington County Tuesday for the first time this year.”
“Mrs. Maude Erwin, Rt. 1, Jonesboro, was bitten on the hand around 1 p.m. Tuesday while working in a flower bed at her home by what later proved to be a rabid skunk.”
“One of her sons, David, who lives with her, was nearby when she was bitten. He hurriedly got a pistol … and killed the diseased animal.”
“Another son, T. J., Limestone, then rushed his mother and the dead skunk to the Washington County Health Department.”
“While Mrs. Ervin was receiving first aid for the bite, the animal’s body was taken to the Johnson City branch of the State Health Labratory (sic) at East Tennessee State University where it was diagnosed by lab director Earnest J. Barnard to definitely be rabid.”
“According to E. C. Seaton, Washington County Health Department, this is the time of year when most cases of rabies are reported because it is the mating season for the most usual carriers such as foxes and skunk.”
“During this time, the animals are much more active and tend to travel in groups where territorial and mating fights are frequent.”
“Seaton added, ‘The animals become crazed to the point where they are not fearful of any larger animal and they gradually begin to attack pets, livestock, and in some instances even people.’”
“Pet vaccinations are also being urged by health officials throughout Tennessee in the annual drive to cut down on the number of possible carriers.”
“Meanwhile, Washington County’s first victim, Mrs. Erwin, received her first in a fourteen day series of rabies shots, which are given in the abdomen, yesterday and is reportedly doing fine at her home.”
Dr. Josh Hinkle, a local veterinarian, says, “Although wild animals acting inappropriately should be of concern; signs of rabies among wildlife cannot be interpreted reliably: therefore, any such animal that exposes a person should be taken seriously and a health care professional should be contacted.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1972.
Limestone is a community in Washington County.