Today in Johnson City History

March 2, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported news of particular interest to Bowmantown residents. “Uncle Ben” was the writer of these accounts. Some of those news accounts included information that indicated that “The latter part of last week we had pretty weather; at this writing we are having some more snow, which will be some hindrance to the farmers about their farm work.”

“Joe Moore moved recently from W. B. Barkley’s tenant house to Dotsontown, Greene County, then Mr. Marnes moved in the house that was vacated.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

