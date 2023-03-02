March 2, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported news of particular interest to Bowmantown residents. “Uncle Ben” was the writer of these accounts. Some of those news accounts included information that indicated that “The latter part of last week we had pretty weather; at this writing we are having some more snow, which will be some hindrance to the farmers about their farm work.”
“Joe Moore moved recently from W. B. Barkley’s tenant house to Dotsontown, Greene County, then Mr. Marnes moved in the house that was vacated.”
“Charler (sic) Broderick had some road making done last Thursday so he can have a better way to get to the roller mill here.”
“Bowman’s are having a good custom receiving about one hundred bushels of wheat per day.”
“The general health of the community is pretty good except Mrs. Fellers, she is in feeble health.”
“Rev. J. B. Pence filled the Limestone Brethren’s pulpit last Sunday.”
“Wm. Taylor, of Keebler’s X Roads, and his uncle Sam Taylor, of Mauk’s Mill, were on Big Limestone among friends last Sunday.”
“There has been considerable excitement here about the smallpox.”
“James Range is at home from Johnson city on account of the smallpox.”
“Miss Lizzie Nead, a sister of Dr. M. Nead, of Matuta, died last Saturday night; having been sick only one week. She was buried at Limestone Church last Sunday afternoon.”
Bowmantown and Limestone are communities in rural Washington County.
“Keebler’s X Roads” is very likely a reference for Keebler’s Crossroads, which is a community in rural Washington County.
Matuta is a community in rural Washington County.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1898. We do not have access to any newspapers that may have been published on a daily basis in Johnson City in 1898.
March 2, 1923: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Chronicle, “Home furnishings of every type may be secured readily in Johnson City. Five large retail furniture stores handle various stocks of curtains, carpets, rugs, hangings, fixtures, etc., and many furnishings may also be secured at eight other stores. Styles range from the handsome imported rugs and tapestries to simplest curtains and simple fixtures.”
March 2, 1946: The Elizabethton Daily Star reported, “Officers of the Woman’s Club for the ensuing year were elected at the meeting held at the First Christian church Friday afternoon, with the Garden department the hostesses.”
“Officers elected are Mrs. L. W. Brown, president, Mrs. H. J. Derthick, first vice president, Mrs. T. J. Crouch, second vice president, Mrs. John Hathaway, third vice president, Mrs. Clarice Campbell, corresponding secretary, Mrs. R. C. Campbell, recording secretary, Mrs. Oran Diddle, federation secretary, Mrs. E. G. Price treasurer.”
March 2, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Johnson City policemen, encouraged by their hardwood success against the firemen, will move over to South Central Wednesday night to play to community club team there.”
“The police starting lineup will be taken from the following:”
“Andrews, Wheelock and Glasgow, guards; Yates, Bashor, Broyles and Laughren, forwards, and Chief Range, center.”
March 2, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published this in a column called “Polly’s Pointers.” Readers read a letter from Bell.
Bell wrote, “Dear Polly –“
“My Pet Peeve is with churches who do not have their pianos tuned. I am a musician and our group has lots of invitations to sing at other churches. We accept, but it is so annoying and embarrassing, too, to sit down at a piano and even find some of the notes are stuck and some of the keys do not make a sound. I think all churches should have their pianos tuned and repaired at least once a year.”
Polly’s Pointers was a popular column that published household hacks, as well as pet peeves.
March 2, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press published a letter to the editor from Faith Stahl, who was Chairman of the Lost State of Franklin Historical Commission. The letter read:
“Editor:”
“When Sycamore Shoals State Historical Area was omitted from a recent state historical guide, I was sympathetic with history enthusiasts in other parts of Tennessee who were unaware of the importance of this historic site.”
“My husband and I have lived in Northeast Tennessee for the last 58 years and I’m just now realizing its almost forgotten significance. In 1963, when money was appropriated by the state to buy the land for the Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area and build a first-class museum, several friends in Jonesborough were indignant. They had artifacts ready for a museum and felt it should have been built there.”
“Instead, Sycamore Shoals opened in August 1973 at the Fort Watauga site, identified as the first permanent settlement outside the 13 states of the new United States of America.”
“Recently, I read an article written during the bicentennial of the Treaty of Paris (1783) that clearly explained the historical significance. The British, the French and the Indians expected the boundary of the 13 states at the close of the Revolutionary War to be in line with the top of the mountain ranges. However, Fort Watauga was the only overmountain fort not destroyed during the Revolutionary War.”
“The Treaty of Paris recognized and included the fort and set the western boundary at the Mississippi River from North Carolina to the Great Lakes. Without conflict or purchase, eight more states were added to the original 13.”
“A quick way to learn as much background as I have in 50 years of research about Sycamore Shoals is to read the late Mack Morris’ story ‘Watauga, The Dangerous Example’ in Issue 22 of the Old State of Franklin magazine, on sale now across Northeast Tennessee for 50 cents each.”
“Call me at 928-7936 if you have trouble finding a copy.”
“Also, I agree with the Sevier Family Association that a statue of John Sevier should be at Sycamore Shoals; after all, he was the one who saved the fort.”
The letter was signed, “Faith Stahl.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.