March 19, 1874: The Herald and Tribune reported, “The ladies have been earnestly at work for two or three days in the interest of the temperance movement. They have canvassed the town and have been successful in getting a large majority of the citizens to sign the pledge. There will be a public meeting at the M.E. Church to night (sic). All are respectfully invited to attend.”
The Herald and Tribune was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way at the time.
March 19, 1891: The Comet reported, “W.W. Faw is fitting up a suite of offices in his new building on Market street (sic) for his law apartments. He will move into his new quarters in a few days.”
March 19, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on the illnesses and injuries of several Johnson Citians and their close family members.
“Mrs. R.D. Ford, Mr. James Vincent and mother, and Miss Georgia Hunt were called to Church Hill Sunday morning on account of the illness of Miss Lena Hunt, who is suffering from a severe attack of tonsillitis. Late Sunday evening Miss Lena was reported some better.”
“W.A. Chambers has recovered from a bad case of typhoid-pneumonia and is able to be on the street today.”
“E.D. Mintor, who was seriously injured in a runaway accident ten days ago, is improving nicely and is expected to return to Kingsport this week.”
“Henry Kaufman, general manager of the Clinchfield Products Corporation, is dangerously ill at his home in the Southwest Addition. Reports this morning convey but little indication of decided improvement in his condition.”
March 19, 1928: The Johnson City Staff-News ran a classified advertisement that was sure to attract attention. “For Sale – Five police pups – will be in our window Thursday, March 22. Johnson City Hardware Company.” No mention was made of the price of the puppies, nor the address of the Johnson City Hardware Company.”
March 19, 1935: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Bristol News Bulletin brought welcome news of a new business in Johnson City. “The Empire furniture company (sic), it was announced today, will begin operations here within 30 days with a potential annual payroll of $350,000.”
“B.C. Vaughn of Galax, Va., is president of the company and L.H. Shumate of Johnson City is secretary and treasurer. L.E. Gordon of Marion, Va., will be in direct charge as vice president and general manager.”
The article continued,“The new company will be located in buildings formerly occupied by the Empire Chair Company. Approximately 200 workers will be employed at the start, officers said. At capacity the plant will employ 450.”
Three hundred, fifty thousand dollars in 1935 is now worth approximately $6,682,750.” (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
March 19, 1936: The Bristol News Bulletin, with a Johnson City dateline, reported on a recent meeting of the Monday Club. “Mrs. Kyle Slaughter, assistant director of the Garden Department of the Monday club (sic) presided over the meeting Monday afternoon in the club room of the Mayne Williams Public library (sic).”
March 19, 1948: Several Johnson City area residents had recently been treated at Appalachian Hospital.
“Joe Pence, four-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Pence, Jr., 405 West Maple street (sic), was treated at Appalachian Hospital yesterday for a severe injury to the left arm sustained when the arm was caught in a wringer, attendants said. He was taken to the home of his parents after treatment.”
“Dee Gobble, 18, of 1205 Fairview avenue (sic), was treated after he accidentally crushed the end of a finger while at work at a local scrap metal yard.”
“Ellen Onks, 1810 Fairview avenue (sic), was treated yesterday after sticking a wire in the palm of her right hand.”
“Charlie Bowman, 42, 504 Queen street (sic) was treated for a cut above the left eye received when a piece of wood flew from a loading shute (sic) and hit him while working at a lumber yard, hospital records showed.”
March 19, 1952: The governor had given an address in Johnson City, according to The Knoxville News-Sentinel. With a Johnson City dateline, readers learned, “There aren’t many problems in life that a good fishing pole won’t solve, Governor Gordon Browning said here last night.”
The article continued, “Addressing a ‘Wild Game Dinner’ of the Unaka Rod and Gun Club, the governor appealed for stronger support of sound conservation practices.”
“‘Fishing,’ he said, ‘is the greatest cure on earth for the nervous and the mentally upset.’”
The article continued, “A crowd estimated at between 1000 and 1100 ate bear, venison, elk and antelope before the governor’s address. It was one of the largest gatherings of hunt-and-fish sportsmen in Johnson City’s history.”
The article concluded by saying, “Introduced by Dr. W.L. Anderson, former president of the Rod and Gun Club, Browning said ‘It isn’t the politician who endangers our conversation program; it’s the high-powered rifle in the hands of hogs posing as hunters.”
Dr. W.L. Anderson was a chiropractor in Johnson City, and an active member of First Christian Church. (Personal recollection regarding Dr. Anderson of Rebecca Henderson.)
March 19, 1962: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Knoxville News-Sentinel brought news of the death of a prominent Johnson City businessman. “Cecil J. Crowe, owner and operator of Broadway Tourist Court and Greystone Motel here, died Sunday night at his home, 800 Sunset Dr.
The obituary continued, “He had recently been hospitalized for treatment of a heart condition. He was 50.
“Crowe had been in the tourist court business here many years. He was a member of the Elks and Moose lodges (sic) and of the North Johnson City Business Club.”
The Greystone Motel was located approximately where the Knoxville TVA Consumer Credit Union is located on North Roan Street.
March 19, 1974: In a captioned photograph, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned, “The Franklin Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association held their spring enrollment tea Friday evening in First Presbyterian Church. The chapter holds teas twice yearly to introduce new members to other members and to inform them of the aims and purposes of the organization, to better acquaint business women with their employers and business affiliations, the organization also awards scholarships to women pursing their education on any field they choose. Beverly Scroggins, left, president of the Franklin chapter and Reba Harrison, tea chairman, offer refreshments to new member, Rachel Osborne while Clara Jenkins looks on.”
• Do you know where the Broadway Tourist Court was located? Did your grandparents or great-grandparents work for the Empire Furniture Company? If so, we would love to learn more. Call Rebecca Henderson at 929-3111, extension 7.