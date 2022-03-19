March 19, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, readers of The Morning Tribune learned that “C. S. Lyle of Johnson City is here.”
“C.H. Jennings of Johnson City spent yesterday in the city.”
The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville; it is no longer in publication. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published every week.March 19, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle alerted readers to a variety of news items about local citizens. Some of these news items included: “Mrs. S. H. Odom of Cranberry arrived in Johnson City this week; she will make her home here in the future.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Kersie Odom of Cranberry were visitors in the city this week.”
“Miss Flossie Julian has returned to Johnson City after spending a week with home folks at Cranberry, N. C.”
“Miss Clarence Hobbs and Mrs. Lula Hughes and little son Dennis of Cranberry, N. C., were in the city Saturday shopping.”
“Mr. William Kiser of Bristol is the week-end (sic) guest of his wife on West Watauga Avenue.”
“Mr. Morris of Sterchi Bros. has returned from a two weeks visit with his wife in Chattanooga.”
“Messers M. G. Tester and P. A. Vance of Elk Park, N. C., were business visitors in the city this week.”
“The friends of Mrs. George M. Keys will be delighted to know that she is rapidly improving from an operation performed at Lankesaw Hospital, Philadelphia. Ms. Keys accompanied Mrs. Keys to Philadelphia and remains with her.”
“Miss Chris Cox is the week-end (sic) guest of her parents in Jonesboro.”
“Mr. William McKinney spent several days this week in Jonesboro attending circuit court.”
“Mr. J. A. Anderson has returned from Atlanta, where he attended the Ralston Purina Company convention.”
“Judge D. A. Vines has been in Jonesboro conducting circuit court several days this week.”
“Mr. John J. O’Donnell of Elizabethton was a business visitor here Saturday.”
“Miss Sarah Hunter has returned from Boone (sic) Creek, where she spent the past week as the guest of Mrs. Hunter Galloway.”
“Mrs. Hunter Galloway and daughter, Miss Edith Galloway, of Boone’s (sic) Creek, were the guests of Mr. and Mrs. R. C. Hunter on East Watauga Avenue yesterday.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Jack Hawley of Blountville, Tenn., were the guests of Mrs. N. W. Hodge and Miss Maude Hodge at the Unaka Apartments on Friday and Saturday.”
“Mr. E. D. Houston is improving after a serious illness at his home on E. Holston Avenue.”
An advertisement appeared in the same column. “This coming week is ‘Printzeas’ Week, and all authorized agencies, including our own store, are co-operating and making a special showing of ‘Printzeas Coats and suits (sic).’”
The advertisement continued to say, “A splendid time to make your collection. Geo. S. Hannah Co.”
“Mrs. Frank Hannah and Miss Nelle Hannah have returned from Knoxville where they attended the Rotary convention as guests of Mr. Charles Hannah.”
“Mr. William McCormick, who has been ill at his home on the Elizabethton Pike, is rapidly improving his many friends will be glad to know.”
Cranberry, North Carolina is about 32 miles from Johnson City.
Elk Park, North Carolina is located approximately 30 miles from Johnson City.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1922.
Hannah’s was a clothing store located in downtown Johnson City.
The Elizabethton Pike is very likely the former Elizabethton Highway, which is now more commonly known as the Milligan Highway.
March 19, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported news of several recent births. “Mr. and Mrs. Robert Clyde Julian, Roan Mountain announce the birth of a daughter, March 15. The baby weighed 9 lbs., and 3 ounces and has been named Peggy Jean.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Carl Townsend, 1402 Garden Road, announce the birth of a daughter, March 15. The infant has been named Carmen Ann and weighed 6 lbs. and 7 ozs.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Worley Campbell, Hampton, announce the birth of a son, March 15. The infant weighed 8 pounds and 10 ½ ounces and has been named Stevy Kyle.”
“Mr. and Mrs. James Sorrell of Hampton, announce the birth of a daughter, March 16. The baby weighed 8 pounds and 7 ounces.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Roosevelt Treadway, Jr., of Johnson City, announce the birth of a son, March 18. The infant weighed 7 pounds and 8 ounces.”
The Elizabethton Star remains in publication.
March 19, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Four area residents were among those receiing (sic) degrees in graduation exercises March 12, at the University of Tennessee Medical Units, Memphis.”
“Receiving Bachelor of Science in pharmacy degrees were: Wayne Maynard Copp, 1900 N. Roan St.; Larry D. Calhoun, Rt. 2, Hampton; and with honors, Richard A. McMackin, 1304 Spring St.”
“Copp and Calhoun plan to enroll in the Doctor of Pharmacy program at UT.”
“Patricia English Cosby, 902 S. Mountain View Ave., received a certificate of Dental Hygiene.”
March 19, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Robert Houk and a dateline from Nashville, readers of the Johnson City Press were horrified to learn about household pets being consumed. “A Davidson County senator believes dinner guests have the right to know when their host is serving them fillet of feline.”
“In fact, Sen. Thelma Harper, D-Nashville, would like to see the eating of cat or dog meat made illegal in Tennessee. Harper has introduced legislation that would prohibit the use or sale of cats and dogs for human consumption.”
“The Senate Judiciary Committee took up debate on the bill Tuesday, agreeing to delay a vote on the matter in order to give the sponsor time to consult with the state Department of Health. The bill was rolled three weeks after members of the committee suggested the state should require the inspection of all ‘cat or dog carcasses’ intended for human food.”
“Sen. David Fowler, R-Signal Mountain, said he was hesitant to make an outright ban on the eating of cats and dogs. Instead, he suggested the state require the Food and Drug Administration to inspect any domestic pets destined for the dinner plate.”
“’In this day of cultural diversity, I think this would run smack in the wall of multiculturalism,’ Fowler said. ‘I think we can provide health protections without interfering with other cultures. If you are going to serve a dog or cat on a platter, then it should be inspected.’”
“Harper said she introduced the bill to stave off possible problems from immigrants of ‘cultures’ that include the consumption of dogs and cats. While Harper seemed reluctant to name these cultures, Sen. Keith Jordan, R-Franklin, told the committee dogs are considered a delicacy in some Asian communities.”
‘’I don’t think we have a problem with cats, but dogs are acceptable food in Korea,’ Jordan said.”
“Harper said she would agree to the inspection of cat and dog meat as a deterrent to the use of household pets for food.”
Many people have asked me how I write my daily column, “Today in Johnson City History.” I use a variety of resources, both online and in print form.
If you have any church or club newsletters or bulletins, graduation announcements, funeral visitation programs, yearbooks (school, club or church), information about a nonprofit (e.g., annual reports, fundraiser information, etc.), dance or music recitals, vintage bills of sale, I would love to have access to it.
If I am able to use it in my column, it will be attributed. If you need the resources returned, please make sure your contact information is included. I may be reached at rebeccahendersonjc@yahoo.com. So many thanks for helping to make my column complete!
Sources: