March 19, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. Readers learned that “W. W. Faw, the efficient mayor of Johnson City, sprang something of a surprise on the board of aldermen when, at its regular meeting Thursday night, he presented his resignation, to take effect April 1. In his resignation he says in part:”
“’I am impelled to this couse (sic) by considerations of a purely personal and business nature, which, for personal and business reasons, I deem it inexpedient to make public at the present time.’ ”
“That Mr. Faw has conducted the affairs of the town through trying times and has set it, figuratively speaking, on its financial feet again, is a fact that no one gainsays, and for which he has the thanks of all good citizens.”
“Of the members of the board who are considered available, none will accept. If the board is compelled thus to select some one who is not as yet one of their number he will have to be elected as an alderman first and then elected to the mayoralty.”
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Sentinel is now known as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that were published on a daily basis in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 19, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Staff reported, “Despite the fact that yesterday was Sunday and today is rainy Monday the chief topic of conversation where men and women have gathered together has been the action of the special committee appointed by the Lower House of the Tennessee legislature to examine the charges contained in the report of Representative King who declared that ‘heinous and immoral conditions existed at the East Tennessee State Normal. The committee, acting without the help of the senate, which refused to concur, held a meeting in Nashville Saturday as set forth in Sunday’s Staff. The committee was composed of the lower house who had denounced the members of the Senate for not concurring, P. L. Harned, chairman of the State Board of Education, C. L. Marshall, of Johnson City and Governor Austin Peay was consulted.”
“Without notice to President Gilbreath as to who made the charges against him, or who offered to sustain them, without letting the charges be known, the committee suggested to Mr. Harned that President Gilbreath tender his temporary resignation as president of the normal pending the investigation.”
“A Nashville telegram filed late Saturday night fully covers the action of the committee:”
“Sidney G. Gilbreath, president of the East Tennessee State Normal school at Johnson City has been asked to resign his position as a result of the preliminary investigation of the charges of immorality at the institution, held by the special committee of the house of representatives, it became known here late last night. This course was suggested to the school head in a letter by President P. L. Harned, state commissioner of education, it was declared. Efforts of Mr. Harned to reach Mr. Gilbreath by telephone during the day were futile. The course taken by the commissioner of education follows the recommendations to be made by the house committee, which yesterday weighed evidence presented to substantiate the charges which involve President Gilbreath. The committee will also urge the fullest investigation in its report yet to be prepared. It was declared that an enforced resignation of Gilreath could only be brought about by the state board of education, but it is believed the ‘suggestion’ made by President Harned will be weighty enough to bring about the resignation. Governor Peay declared last night that he was not at liberty to discuss the decisions agreed upon at the conference with the house committee during the day. He had received no information regarding Gilbreath’s resignation. Charle Willett, chairman of the house investigating committee, refused to discuss the evidence presented before the committee yesterday. Commissioner Harned and C. L. Marshall at Johnson City, a member of the state board of education, were the only witnesses called, it is understood.”
“Marshall presented an affidavit which is believed to have done much to bring about the movement to force Gilbreath’s resignation. It is not yet known whether the governor will name an independent investigating committee or depend on the house body which has already been named.’ ”
“The senate has refused to take a part in the probe.”
The East Tennessee State Normal evolved into East Tennessee State University.
March 19, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Memorial Hospital board of directors announced yesterday that an open meeting of ‘those interested in Memorial Hospital, Inc.’ would be held at 7:30 p.m. March 29 in Junior High School ‘for the purpose of discussing the action of the board.’”
“Directors announced last week their decision to develop the Appalachian Hospital site into a medical center, using publicly-subscribed funds and anticipated public assistance.”
“Announcement of the March 29 meeting was signed by the board membership: M. T. McArthur, Allen Harris, Jr., Alan Gump, W. T. Swoyer, Jr., Howard Patrick, D. B. Pence and Louis Young.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
March 19, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported tragic news. “Resisting to the last, the rolling Nolichucky river stubbornly gave up the body of Laura Watson at 12:45 p.m. today, but not before capsizing three rescue boards and stranding rescuers on an island before they were plucked to safety by a helicopter.”
“Miss Watson, 20, an East Tennessee State University student from Burnsville, N. C., plunged into the Nolichucky six weeks ago on her first parachute jump which was made alongside Highway 107.”
“Still attached to the parachute which dragged her to her death, Miss Watson’s body was spotted a short distance below Bailey’s Bridge, about eight miles from the spot she first entered the water Feb. 4.”
“During the recovery operation today, two Jonesboro Rescue Squad boards and one from Greeneville capsized in the swift waters but the squadsmen aboard made their way to an island. It was at this section that the body was recovered. Meanwhile, the stranded men chopped down trees to enable a helicopter from Malone Brothers Construction to take them and the body ashore.”
“Coroner Fred Pearson was on shore to examine the body, which later was taken to Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home in Jonesboro.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1973.
