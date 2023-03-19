Today in Johnson City History

March 19, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. Readers learned that “W. W. Faw, the efficient mayor of Johnson City, sprang something of a surprise on the board of aldermen when, at its regular meeting Thursday night, he presented his resignation, to take effect April 1. In his resignation he says in part:”

“’I am impelled to this couse (sic) by considerations of a purely personal and business nature, which, for personal and business reasons, I deem it inexpedient to make public at the present time.’ ”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

