March 18, 1886: The Comet reported to readers that “Mayor Grace refused, at the meeting of the Board of Estimate and Appointment yesterday, to consent to a transfer of $15,000 to the Public Works Department. He expressed his intention to vote for no more transfers, and hinted that the Commissioner of Accounts will soon show how money appropriated for improvements of the city has been used for salaries.
Fifteen thousand dollars in 1886 currently has the approximate equivalent purchasing power of $475,500, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
March 18, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported, “The Oxley Zoo building at East Lake is now fast nearing completion, being entirely under cover. The workmen are now engaged in building the cages, a somewhat particular job.”
The article continued to say that, “Yesterday the park commission received a fine red fox and hawk from Johnson City, Tenn., which will be paired with other animals and birds of that kind in the Zoo building when the latter is completed.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published daily in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 18, 1923: A century ago today, The Sunday Chronicle reported that “The only manufactory of tobacco products now in Johnson City is a cigar factory, of comparatively small production, but increasingly rapidly, with intentions announced of enlarging plant and personnel in the near future. One tobacco warehouse conducts annual sales, which are increasing with each season, handling leaf tobacco raised in the Appalachian section. There has been discussion of another warehouse, but no definite steps taken toward its establishment. A tobacco factory making plug tobacco, was operated here about thirty years ago, for two reasons; but since then the large substantial three-story building has remained empty, in an undeveloped section of the city.”
March 18, 1934: The Johnson City Chronicle reported that “Little Miss Jane Artz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Welsford Artz, North Roan street, celebrated her sixth birthday Friday with a few neighboring children, enjoying an (several indecipherable words) refreshments were served at the close of the happy occasion.”
March 18, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that “Reports of teen-age rowdyism came today from residents of a northern section of the city off Roan street.”
“One citizen blamed high school-age youths for a fire he charged was ignited on his front porch last night. He said he responded to a loud knock at the door and found flames leaping up 18 inches to two feet from a pile of paper and sticks.”
“‘My house might have burned down,’ he said.”
“Another member of the family saw two or three boys hurrying through foliage across the street.”
“Last night’s incident was the latest of several reported to have occurred at the man’s house. Previously, he charged, boys had driven cars onto his lawn, loudly blowing horns and creating a disturbance in the whole neighborhood.”
“Police were called on one occasion, and three high school boys were apprehended. They said they were ’only having fun,’ meant no harm, and agreed to repair damage to the lawn.”
“Another householder reported that a large ‘city traffic sign’ was propped against his door, and similar accounts came from others.”
“Steps are being taken, it is understood, to deal severely with any boys who may undertake further rowdyism.”
March 18, 1962: In an article with the byline of Jim Luther, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Milligan College has clarified its position in the annexation tug-of-war between Johnson City and Elizabethton.”
“The college is taking a completely hands-off position, Ray Stahl, executive secretary, and Dean Guy Oakes said.”
“The municipal squabble has arisen over plans of both cities to annex some of the same area — Pinecrest, Shenandoah Heights, Cherry Hill.”
“Elizabethton, however, also plans annexing other areas from the present city limits to the Washington County line. Milligan College is included.”
“Stahl and Oakes said Friday that ‘no member of our faculty has been authorized to make any statements relative to the annexation proposals as far as the college is concerned.’”
“The two college officials said Milligan has no position whatsoever on annexation.”
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
March 18, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Dr. Edward J. Boling, president of the University of Tennessee conferred” a degree “on Randal O. Crutcher, son of Mr. and Mrs. Owen Crutcher of Johnson City, majoring in Pharmacy.”
March 18, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported news with a dateline from Eagleville, Tennessee, which is about 300 miles from Johnson City. Readers learned that “A mutt who follows a school bus 30 miles each day is teaching an extraordinary lesson in loyalty to students.”
“Each weekday morning, ‘Nicki’ trails the bus for 15 miles to Eagleville School, where the three children from her home attend.”
“The black-and-white dog lies patiently outside the kindergarten class where the youngest boy, Cory Stroud, can watch him from the window. Then when the children board again in the afternoon, the chase begins anew.”
“‘She’s very protective, and I think because nobody is at the house she comes to the school to guard us,’ said 11-year-old Ricky Aleander. ‘We feed her well and she’s usually always protecting our home.’”
“A mix of Labrador and blue heeler, Ricky’s family adopted the stray three years ago.”
“‘I was riding my bike one day and she followed me home, so I started feeding and petting her,’ Ricky said.”
“Frequent stops by the bus to pick up the other children allow Nicki to keep up. Occasionally, she’ll take a shortcut through a field.”
“‘One time, she followed the wrong bus home and she later came back to school and my mom had to come pick her up,’ Ricky said.”
“Ricky believes Nicki follows the bus each day because she is protective by instinct. But 5-year-old Cory has a simpler explanation.”
“‘Because I love her,’ he said.”
