March 18, 1886: The Comet reported to readers that “Mayor Grace refused, at the meeting of the Board of Estimate and Appointment yesterday, to consent to a transfer of $15,000 to the Public Works Department. He expressed his intention to vote for no more transfers, and hinted that the Commissioner of Accounts will soon show how money appropriated for improvements of the city has been used for salaries.

Fifteen thousand dollars in 1886 currently has the approximate equivalent purchasing power of $475,500, according to www.in2013dollars.com.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

