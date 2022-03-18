March 18, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported several items of interest to local citizens. Readers learned, “Cy H. Lyle, left Monday to attend the meeting of the Grand Lodge of the Royal Arcanum in Nashville this week.”
“Louis D. Gump has returned from the east. He bought a large stock of spring and summer clothing for the firm while away and it is arriving on every train.”
“Mr. John Bayless is finishing up his new home on Fulton street (sic), and when completed will add considerable to that portion of the town.”
“The ladies of the Watauga avenue Presbyterian church (sic) gave a social last Friday night for the purpose of getting the congregation better acquainted with the pastor, Rev. Lauder.”
“There will be a social skate at the Crandall hall (sic) tonight. About eight couples of Jonesboro’s young folks will join that many of our young people, and a delightful roll is expected.”
“Mr. C. E. Jeffeys and Miss M. L. Russell were married yesterday afternoon at 6 o’clock at the residence of Rev. Wales by Rev. John H. Herndon. The couple are Sunday School Missionaries and have been working here for some months.”
“A public meeting of the Washington County Historical Society, at which the ladies are especially invited to be present, will be held tomorrow (Friday) evening, at 6 o’clock, in the opera house. Everybody welcome.”
“J. B. Whitlow moved his stock of goods into the old Leach stand at the corner of Buffalo and Main streets (sic) Monday, and is doing a good business. John is a hustler and can’t be kept down.”
“Joe Turney passed through the city Monday with three prisoners from up the Narrow Gauge. One of them was a woman sentenced to five years in the penitentiary for breaking into the store of D. N. Reese at Watauga.”
“We regret to announce the serious illness of Mrs. Caroline Crumley. She was stricken with paralysis of the left side last Friday. She is improving and her friends hope she will soon recover.”
“Elihu Grant, father of J. L. Grant, and at one time a citizen of this place, died at New Bedford, Mass., last Saturday. He was connected with his son in the furniture business here and was the book keeper (sic) of the firm. He was 76 years old.”
“The Narrow Gauge train did not arrive Tuesday at all on account of a slide in the gorge between Blevins and Allentown. The slide consisted of several enormous rocks and the train was unable to get through till last night. As it happened there was no engine on this side of the slide except the one in the shop, and the mail had to be carried on a lever car.”
“D. M. Walters has his pig pen patents and now wants a liveenergetic (sic) agent to sell state and county rights. He calls it the Ureka and says that all you have to do is to put a poor pig in the pen in the fall, throw a load of corn in the crib attachment and take him out fat at Christmas. Walters is the inventor and Charlie Mitchell, architect, drafted the plans.”
“Dipththeria (sic) is reported at Miller’s side track. John Little has lost two children in the last ten days, and his third and last is now down and not expected to live.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
Watauga is a community encompassing parts of both Carter and Washington Counties.
Blevins was a community in rural Carter County. Retired Judge Lynn Brown reports that it is shown on a 1902 map as being on the ET&WNC Railroad between Hampton and Roan Mountain. He also reports that what was Allentown is now a part of present-day Hampton, which is located on the Doe River in Carter County.
Diphtheria can now be prevented by means of a vaccine.
The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 18, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “At yesterday’s session of the circuit court at Jonesboro, James Mumpower, who was arrested in Johnson City a few days ago after attempting to cash a worthless check to which the name of his brother-in-law, C. S. Williams, was signed, was tried and found guilty by the jury. His sentence was fixed at three to fifteen years in the penitentiary. No appeal was taken.”
“At the request of counsel, sentence on Ralph Dykes, convicted Wednesday of manslaughter, was deferred until this morning, when the question of an appeal will be determined. The verdict carries a sentence of from one to five years in the penitentiary.”
“Case of the State vs. Howard Gibbs for transporting whiskey was tried and the defendant found guilty. A fine of $100 and costs was assessed.”
“Sentence of $100 and costs as passed upon Oak Hensley for transporting whiskey. Hensley had been tried the day before, and sentence deferred at the request of his counsel.”
“J. C. Doughterty, who was sentenced some time ago to six months in jail on charges of transporting, storing and selling whiskey, was taken to charge yesterday and committed to jail to serve his sentence. He has been under bond for some time, pending a decision in the supreme (sic) court (sic), which was rendered Thursday, affirming the verdict of the circuit court.”
“Judge Vines stated last night that he would probably hold court only half the day today, returning home at noon.”
One hundred dollars in 1922 is now worth about $1,660, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1922.
March 18, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Johnson City music lovers are looking forward to the appearance tonight of Jerald Frederic, a famous pianist, in a concert at 8 o’clock at East Tennessee State College auditorium.”
“The pianist, listed in Steinway’s catalogue of ‘Artists of the Season for 1946-47, appeared in Bristol last night, where he is said to have been given one of the largest ovations in his concert tour.”
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
March 18, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Paul R. Smith, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Any meeting of the City of Johnson City in which subpoena powers are used must be open to the public, Judge Jack Musick ruled yesterday as he made permanent a temporary injunction granted earlier this month.”
“Judge Musick, in a memorandum opinion at the close of a hearing at Ashe Street Courthouse, ruled on an action filed by Press, Inc., publishing the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, seeking open meetings where witnesses were examined in the unbilled water investigation.”
“The court noted Section 27 of the city charter which provides that the city commission may arrest or fine anyone for contempt, have the power to subpoena witnesses, administer oaths and take testimony.”