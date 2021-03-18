March 18, 1886: The Comet reported, “The Pink Tea Party, by the ladies of the Presbyterian church (sic), last evening at Jones Hall was well attended and $56.58 realized.”
Fifty-six dollars and fifty-eight cents in 1886 is now worth about $1,575. (www.in2013dollars.com)
March 18, 1909: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on the recent death of a prominent Johnson Citian. “Mrs. Alice Roberson Reeves, wife of Col. S.C. Reeves, after a brief illness of acute gallstones, died Wednesday at 5 p.m. at her home on Buffalo street (sic). She was in her 58th year, and was the daughter of the late Rev. William Roberson, of Sullivan county (sic), who for more than fifty years was a member of the Holston conference (sic). She is survived by her husband and four children. Funeral Friday at 10 a.m. at Munsey memorial (sic) church (sic). Interment in Reeves cemetery (sic).
There was not a daily newspaper in Johnson City in 1909. The Comet was Johnson City’s newspaper and was published every week.
March 18, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Mr. Stanley Reeves arrived from New York this morning and is the guest of his father, Col. E.C. Reeves.”
Col. Elbert Clay (E.C.) Reeves was the father of LeRoy Reeves, who designed the flag of the State of Tennessee. (Source: History of Washington County Tennessee, edited by Joyce and W. Eugene Cox.)
March 18, 1926: The Johnson City Staff-News reported to readers, “Mrs. W.W Braswell is suffering with injuries sustained from a broken arm. She has been removed from the Appalachian hospital (sic) to her home on Hillcrest drive (sic).”
March 18, 1931: A prominent Erwin businessman had recently been indicted, according to the Johnson City Chronicle. “R.M. Barry, former president of the closed First State Bank of Erwin, is free today under bonds totaling $12,000 after having been indicted (indecipherable) by a Unicoi county (sic) grand jury for forgery and receiving deposits for an insolvent bank.”
The article continued to say, “Barry arrived here last night on Southern train No. 42 in custody of sheriff (sic) W.M. Buckner of Unicoi county (sic), who went to Houston, Texas, for the former banker.”
Twelve thousand dollars in 1931 is now the equivalent of approximately $206,512, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
March 1945: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read news that brought World War II home to them, if it wasn’t already. “Sgt. Robert Gordon Murr, 27-year-old infantryman, was wounded in the invasion of Luzon Island, Philippines group, January 26, and died the next day, the War Department has notified his father, Leon Murr of Jonesboro, route (sic) 6.”
The tragedy continued, “The soldier entered the Army in June, 1940, and went overseas in July, 1943, serving in Honolulu, the Gilbert Islands and New Guinea before going on to the Philippines.”
“Surviving besides his father are three brothers, Pfc. E.H. Murr, now in Southern France, Pvt. William Murr of California and Harold Murr of Seattle, Wash.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1945.
March 18, 1954: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Two stellar Tigerettes – Katie Moncrief and Jennie Lou Woods – grabbed most of the headlines for the Langston High basketball teams during the past season.”
The article continued, “Both the Tigerettes and the Golden Tigers wound up with records considerably over the .500 mark, but it was the two lassies that garnered the most laurels.
“Woods set a new school scoring record with 355 points for a top-notch average of 16.1 per game. In addition, the Tigerette sophomore was a member of the Tri-State All-Star team.”
The article also stated, “Moncrief is only a freshman but had the distinction of being selected to the All-East Tennessee team besides being named to the Tri-State club and being runnerup (sic) scorer to Jennie Lou with 275 points — a 12.5 average.”
March 18, 1960: Recent juvenile delinquency was reported by the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “A 13-year-old boy ... who admitted taking money from a woman’s purse at a downtown store and a revolver from a service station has been recommitted to a state training school by Juvenile Court.”
March 18, 1971: The Mall had opened the day before, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Despite a 40-degree temperature, the hearts of area shoppers had to be a little warmer yesterday.”
The news continued, “The Mall officially opened with ceremonies yesterday morning — and hundreds of shoppers moved into the 72-degree temperature of the big new shopping center.”
The article reported, “Eighteen of The Mall’s occupants are now open — and almost that many again will open in the next few months.”
More details included, “The Science Hill High School band, under the direction of Jerry Cole, played before the ceremonies began. The band was awarded a superior rating only last weekend in Knoxville.”
Some of the guests included, “Mayor Lyle Haws of Jonesboro, Mayor R.W. McNabb of Erwin, Hugh Wells, a representative of Mayor James Hardin of Greeneville, Magistrate Clyde Mitchell, Chamber of Commerce President Fred Lockett, and City Manager James Mosier.”
March 18, 1981: “Household junk is not disposable — it just circulates thought the economy by means of garage sales,” quipped the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
The newspaper also offered this piece of witty advice: “Start each day with a song and you’ll be very unpopular with those in the house still trying to sleep.”
