March 17, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported, “Last Wednesday morning, after a hard rain Tuesday night, while John P. Keebler and Sam Gregg were trying to catch some rails that were floating down Horse Creek with the tide occasioned by the hard rain, both men were thrown into the water and drowed (sic). It was early in the day and they were trying a new boat that they had constructed the day before. The boat struck a wire and was capsized. Both men sunk immediately and were not seen any more until their bodies were taken from the water. Gregg’s body was found in a few hours after the accident, but Keebler’s body was found Thursday morning about a quarter of mile from where it sank. Mr. Keebler was well known here, having been a citizen of this place for a short time, Gregg was a man working on the farm for Mr. Keebler, and we could not (indecipherable) where he was from. The bereaved wife and family of Mr. Keebler have the sincere sympathy of the people of Jonesboro.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough. In 1897, Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 17, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers, “Funeral services for Mrs. W.C. Wallin, who died Wednesday morning, are to be held this afternoon at three o’clock at St. John’s Episcopal church (sic). The service will be in charge of Rev. W.A. Jonnard, former rector of the church, who arrived in Johnson City yesterday afternoon in response to a request that he officiate at the rites. Interment will be at Monte Vista cemetery (sic).”
“It has been arranged for Troop 2 of the local Girl Scouts, to attend the services in a body; this troop having particularly benefitted by the activities of Mrs. Wallin in connection with the Girl Scout movement. Members of the immediate family of the deceased arrived in the city yesterday to attend the funeral.”
“Active pall bearers selected are to be: Hugh L. White, T.F. Dooley, Ed J. Wagner, S.S. Preston, George Gildersleeve and Charles O. Schenk.”
Readers also learned, “J.G. Sterchi, of Knoxville, was in the city Tuesday and Wednesday, attending annual meetings of the directors of the Sterchi interests in various parts of the South. Mr. Sterchi, as president of the board, visited Johnson City, Bristol and Abingdon during the past two days, transacting routine business with the various local directors, including the declaration of dividends, and preparations for a continuation of the policies of growing business and modern methods characteristic of the Sterchi interests.”
“In Johnson City, the directors meeting were J.G. Sterchi, L.A. Sterchi, and F.S. Henderson, who are also members of the directorate of Sterchi Brothers Company of Bristol, and the Sterchi Brothers Undertaking Company of Abingdon. While here the visiting members were guests of Mr. Henderson at dinner at his home on East Watauga Avenue, Tuesday evening. Yesterday the party visited Bristol and Abingdon, returning to Johnson City in the afternoon.”
March 17, 1934: The Elizabethton Star reported news of the hospital status of several area residents. “Miss Ruth Brumit, 212 Roan street (sic), who underwent a goiter operation at the St. Elizabeth hospital (sic) yesterday, is getting along nicely.”
“Miss Nola Ann Sams, 401 Cottage avenue (sic), underwent a major operation at the St. Elizabeth hospital, today.”
“Mrs. Adella Tyree, 108 East K street (sic), was dismissed from the St. Elizabeth hospital (sic), yesterday, following a tonsillectomy.”
“Ray Irick, Shell Creek, is undergoing treatment at the St. Elizabeth hospital for an eye injury.”
St. Elizabeth Hospital was a forerunner of Carter County Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner of Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Shell Creek is a community in rural Carter County.
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
March 17, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star published two recipes of interest to readers. The first recipe was for boiled brisket with horseradish sauce. The ingredients were:
4 pounds brisket of beef
2 onions, sliced
1 bay leaf
5 carrots
Salt
Pepper
1 stalk celery
Boiling water
“Place all ingredients in kettle and cover with boiling water. Bring to the boiling point again and simmer slowly until tender, about four hours. Remove meat from broth. (Reserve broth for future use in gravies or songs (sic), etc.) Slice meat and serve in Horseradish Sauce.”
The Horseradish Sauce recipe:
1 large onion, chopped fine
4 tablespoons butter or margarine
2 tablespoons flour
2 cups soup stock
1 cup fresh grated horseradish
1 cup vinegar
2 cloves
2 bay leaves
1 teaspoon salt
½ cup granulated sugar
“Fry onion in the melted butter or margarine until brown. Add flour and blend in sour stock. Add remaining ingredients and boil for ten minutes.”
As mentioned above, the Elizabethton Star is still in publication. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle did not publish a newspaper on Mondays in 1947; March 17, 1947 fell on a Monday.
March 17, 1972: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned, “Dallas F. Honeycutt, 48, Plaza Motel, was arrested yesterday for the eighth time on charges of drunken driving. Honeycutt is being held in City Jail in lieu of bond and his hearing has been set for March 31 in City Police Court. He was also charged with resisting arrest by Officer Carroll Musick.”
March 17, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press learned of the death of a prominent area resident. “Herbert Luther, 90, 215 W. F St., Elizabethton, died Sunday, March 16, 1997, at Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness.”
“Mr. Luther was a Randolph County, N.C., native and had lived in Elizabethton since 1945. He was a son of the late Elsie and Florence Miller Luther.”
“He was a 1931 graduate of North Carolina State University, where he received a degree in mechanical engineering.”
“Mr. Luther was a retired employee of Beaunit Fibers, where he as an engineer and head of the drafting department.”
“He was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Wesley Bible Men’s Sunday School Class. He served as chairman of the administrative council and held numerous other positions in the church.”
“Mr. Luther was former Elizabethton city councilman, having been elected in 1977.”
“Mr. Luther served as a volunteer worker for Contac (sic) Ministries, the Crossroads Center and the American Association of Retired Persons.”
“He was preceded in death by one sister and one brother.”
Survivors included his wife, three daughters one brother, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
