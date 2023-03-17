March 17, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five year ago today, The Comet reported several brief news items and thinly disguised advertisements that were of interest to local residents. Some of these items were in yesterday’s column, having been mentioned in the Herald and Tribune. Readers learned that:
“Dr. Preas made a business trip to Jonesboro yesterday.”
“S. C. Williams went down to Knoxville this morning.”
“Ask Central for Lyle’s when you want groceries.”
“Mrs. Henry Lyle is visiting friends in Nashville.”
“Born – Last Friday, to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Burrow, a son.”
“Mrs. J. H. Cox and children have returned from Gate City, Va.”
“Mrs. Geo. Simpson, of Mossy Creek, is visiting Mrs. Robt. Burrow.”
“Mr. and Mrs. A. M. Pritchett, of South Carolina, are visiting in the city.”
“Attorney General Dana Harmon, of Greeneville, was in the city last night.”
“Mrs. F. A. Stratton has returned from a visit to friends and relatives in Chattanooga and Knoxville.”
“Miss Anna Kirkpatrick of Jonesboro, is visiting her sister, Mrs. John Bowman.”
“S. W. Wilson has gone to Missouri on business and will probably be away several months.”
“Mrs. Arthur Hacker, accompanied by Miss Nell Hoss, of Jonesboro, have been visiting Mrs. T. A. cox for the past week.”
“The many friends of Mrs. E. C. Reeves will be glad to know the physicians have reported her out of danger.”
“Dr. J. H. Keith, presiding elder, conducted quarterly meeting services in the Southern Methodist church last Saturday and Sunday.”
“Orders for Brown Leghorn eggs left at Lyle’s, or sent by mail, will be promptly filled from Mrs. T. E. Matson’s hennery. The eggs are guaranteed to be fresh and from thoroughbred stock.”
“H. H. Carr has been confined to his room several days but is able to be out again.”
“Hon. A. A. Taylor and family have returned from a month’s visit to their old home on churckey (sic) River.”
“Mrs. T. F. Crowder, of Spartanburg, S. C., who has been visiting her parents, Judge and Mrs. Chandler, will return to her home tomorrow.”
“The Board of Trade will have important business to transact at the meeting this p.m. All the members are requested to be present.”
“Cy H. Lyle is in Nashville this week as a delegate to the Grand Council of the Royal Arcanum, which met in that city Tuesday, March 15 to 17. He was accompanied by two of his children, Ruth and Cy, Jr.”
“Rev. John R. Herndon, who has been assisting in the revival services at the Central Presbyterian church, at Knoxville, came up Saturday to conduct communion services at the First Presbyterian church Sunday, and returned to Knoxville Monday.”
“Mrs. Isaac Boring, mother of our townsmen, John W. and Newton I. Boring, died at her home on Boone’s Creek, Sunday evening, of paralysis. Dr. Kennedy of this city conducted the funeral services.”
“Reece, the infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Bayless, of Knob Creek, died this morning of bronchitis.”
“Hon A. A. Taylor of our city has already made a national reputation on the lecture platform, but his new lecture on ‘Pearls’, which is just about completed, is his master piece, and no doubt will make him still more famous along that line.”
“Mr. Taylor has been writing this lecture for several months, and has taken a great deal of pains with the construction of it, and says he is pleased with his efforts, and expects to enter the lecture field again this fall.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1898.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper in publication in Jonesborough.
“Central” was a reference to a telephone operator who would connect one party to another.
Gate City, Virginia, is about 31 miles from Johnson City.
Mossy Creek was a community in Jefferson County; it is now known as Jefferson City. Jefferson City is located about 82 miles from Johnson City.
The Hon. A. A. Taylor was a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives from 1874 until 1876. He served as a member of the U. S. House of Representatives from the First Congressional District from 1889 until 1895. He was Governor of the State of Tennessee from 1921 until 1923.
The Chuckey River is now known as the Nolichucky River.
The Comet was published on a weekly basis in 1898.
March 17, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported to readers that “Mrs. Allen Harris and Miss Francis Stanley will leave this evening for New York City, they will join Mr. Harris in Roanoke. Mr. and Mrs. Harris and Miss Stanley plan to spend some time in New York.”
March 17, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, big, black headlines on the front page of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that “Truman Urges Revival of Draft.”
March 17, 1973: Fifty years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Roger Hendrix, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Give or take a few drops, 20,458,256,090.4 gallons of rain fell on Washington County between 7 a.m. Thursday and 5:30 p.m. yesterday.”
“And the silvery liquid continued to drift to earth throughout most of last night, causing much cursing to be heard throughout the land.”
“Highways were closed. Streets were flooded. Crops and new lawns were washed out. Schools were dismissed. Families were driven from their homes.”
“The deluge is supposed to end by this afternoon, but, a good deal of damage has already been done.”
“Washington County got away with relatively minor problems — small mud and rock slides, a few washed-out bridges, light flooding in some sections.”
“But many other parts of Tennessee weren’t so lucky, especially areas of Knox and Rutherford counties, which experienced flood waters at housetop level in some instances.”
St. Patrick’s Day in 1973 fell on a Saturday, so the rain fell in less than 36 hours.
