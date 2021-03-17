March 17, 1841: The Whig ran a small advertisement for William S. Giles, who was an attorney. Mr. Giles’ office was in Jonesborough, the advertisement noted.
The Whig was published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1841.
March 17, 1887: The Comet alerted readers, “For a short time we will make subscriptions to The Comet and the Nashville Union for nearly half price. Both papers one year for only $1.50. Send in your money at once.” The Comet was published weekly in 1887. It appears that the Union was also published on a weekly basis.
One dollar and fifty cents in 1887 is now worth about $41.30. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
March 17, 1924: The Johnson City Staff reported, “Bush Campbell is in the Jonesboro jail, following a gun battle and struggle with police officers in Johnson City about 7 o’clock Sunday evening, when the officers were making the arrest, and during which officer (sic) James Curtis was struck in the forehead with a bullet from a small pistol.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1924.
March 17, 1936: The Charlotte News, a newspaper in Charlotte, North Carolina, reported interesting news from Johnson City. “Finding of a human skull imbedded in an old oak tree on the farm of J.M. Wright, four miles from Johnson City, caused widespread speculation in that section today.”
The article continued, “Milton F. Rowe, logging supervisor, who cut down the tree, said workmen sawed into the skull and found teeth and part of a jaw bone.”
“‘It might have been a Civil war (sic) spy who got shot,’ Rowe theorized, ‘or it might have been a hunter who climbed a tree after game. He could have fallen and hanged himself, his head lodging in the fork.’”
March 17, 1941: “Mrs. Lena A. Warner, health specialist of the Agricultural Extension Service at Knoxville” reminded those active in the 4-H program of the 4-H Club Pledge, according to the Johnson City Press. When boys and girls joined 4-H, they pledged the following:
“My head to clearer thinking,
My heart to greater loyalty,
My hands to larger service,
and My health to better living.”
March 17, 1943: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Bristol News-Bulletin alerted readers to the death of Congressman Carroll Reece’s mother. He was the sitting congressman of the First Congressional District of Tennessee. “Mrs. Sarah Emmaline Maples Reece ... died Tuesday at 6 p.m. at her home here.”
“Mrs. Reece had been seriously ill and her death was not unexpected.”
The article continued, “Born at Broylesville in Washington county (sic), she was the great great granddaughter of Col. Jacob Brown, founder of the Nolichucky Settlement and a member of the board of commissioners of the Watauga Settle-ment, which played a significant part in the early history of the Appalachian area.”
“Her father was the Rev. L.L. Maples, organizer of the Watauga Baptist Association and at one time Carter-Johnson representative in the state legislature.”
Mrs. Reece had been a widow since her husband, John Isaac Reece, passed away in 1918. She was a member of the Butler Baptist church. “She spent most of her life in Johnson county (sic) but moved to Johnson City in 1924.”
“An unassuming woman, Mrs. Reece had the distinction of sending sons to three wars: Wilson and John, the latter deceased, in the Spanish-American War; Carroll and Lemiel to World War I, and Major Raleigh Reece, serving in the army (sic)air (sic)corps (sic) at Kansas City, to World War II.”
Mrs. Reece had 14 children, 11 of whom survived her. She was also survived by 22 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Dr. W.H. Rigell, minister of Central Baptist Church, would conduct her funeral, with her “burial to be in the Dugger Cemetery at Sugar Grove on the Watauga River near Butler.”
Broylesville is a community in rural Washington County located between Limestone and Washington College.
March 17, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Mrs. Virgie Morrell, an employe (sic) of Memorial Hospital linen room, fell on steps while on duty. Apparently she was not injured.”
March 17, 1961: “Two high school ‘sweethearts’ are dead,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
The tragic article continued, “The headon (sic) crash of two automobiles yesterday afternoon killed two 17-year-old Science Hill High School pupils – said to be been ‘going steady’ – and injured seven other persons.”
“Killed in the collision on the new Jonesboro Highway, about one mile east of Jonesboro, were Howard Russell Phipps, No. 4 Exum St., and Haroline Bailey, 700 W. Watauga Ave.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way at the time.
The “new Jonesboro Highway” is now known as West Market Street and then becomes East Jackson Boulevard as it enters Jonesborough.
March 17, 1971: The “Miracle Mall” opened in Johnson City. (Sources: Personal communication between COL Gary McAllister and Rebecca Henderson; Johnson City Press-Chronicle.)
