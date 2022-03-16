March 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of March 15. Readers learned, “Attorney J.B. Cox filed a general creditor’s bill in the chancery court of this place Saturday against the Magnetic Building and Loan association (sic), of Johnson City, asking for a receiver to wind up the business of the association as an insolvent corporation.”
“The bill alleges among other things that the association has failed to pay off its deposits, stockholders having given the thirty days’ notice as required by its by-laws; that numerous suits are being brought against it by its stockholders; that it has accumulated a large amount of unprofitable real estate, and that it is insolvent.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times also had this news item, with a dateline from Bristol, Tennessee; the date was also March 15. “Washington county (sic) is taking steps to build an iron bridge over Chucky river (sic) south of Embreeville.”
The Chucky River is now known as the Nolichucky River.
Embreeville is a community in rural Washington County.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was a weekly publication.
March 16, 1920: With a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of March 15, the Bristol Herald Courier reported, “Nelson Ferguson, the sixteen-year-old boy who after he had been shot by a moonshiner near Cranberry, N.C., had been undergoing treatment in Memorial Hospital and ran away when he overheard surgeons say that he would have to undergo another operation to restore the shape of his mouth, was returned by his father yesterday and underwent an operation.
“The charge of shot had torn away a part of his jaw bone and mouth and when brought to the hospital he was in such condition that it was questioned if he would live more than a few hours. However, so successful was the operation and subsequent treatment that the boy had almost fully recovered when a few days ago he chanced to overhear a consultation in which it was decided to again operate in order to restore the shape of his mouth. A few hours afterward a nurse discovered that he had dressed and left his room, and a search of the premises gave no clue to his whereabouts. A day or two later his father communicated with the hospital from Cranberry, N.C., and advised that the boy would be sent back. It is believed that the operation yesterday will restore as far as possible the maimed face.”
Cranberry, North Carolina, is about 32 miles from Johnson City.
The Memorial Hospital referenced in the above article was a forerunner to Appalachian Hospital, which was the forerunner to a different Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner to Johnson City Medical Center.
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication. We do not have access to any newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1920.
March 16, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported municipal news. “Only routine and formal matters were handled by the City Commission at its regular weekly meeting yesterday.”
“An adjustment was made of the water bill of the Automobile Renewal Company on account of the use of a hydraulic pump.”
“The alleyway through the former property of S.H. Pouder, on Elm and Millard streets (sic) and the Southern railway (sic), was abandoned at the request of the Union Lumber and Building Supply Company, owning all the (indecipherable) property on this alley.”
“Announcements of property in lots 14 to 18, Block 42, of the Southwest Addition, was filed and approved.”
“Expense accounts of Mayor Ellison for $38.48 and of Officer P.H. Merker, for $11, incurred on municipal business, were approved and ordered paid.”
Thirty-eight dollars, and forty-eight cents is now worth about $644, according to www.n2013dollars.com.
The Southwest Addition is now known as the Tree Streets Neighborhood.
March 16, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, with a dateline from Mountain City, and a date of March 13, the Elizabethton Star reported, “Dr. W. Clyde Wilson, livestock health officer for Johnson County, has announced that the county wide quarantine for dogs has been lifted.”
“Due to the large number of cases of rabies among dogs and loss of livestock caused Dr. Wilson to place a quarantine on all dogs for the past 90 days. It is felt that (several indecipherable words) are no longer needed.”
Dr. Josh Hinkle, a local veterinarian, says that “Rabies continues to be a fatal viral infection that presents serious public health problems in animals and people. One of the most important parts of my job is providing direct rabies prevention to my pet patients and thereby indirectly protecting their owners.”
March 16, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news germane to Johnson City, but with a dateline from Spartanburg, S.C. Readers learned, “Katharine (Kitty) Oldham, a 1966 B.A. graduate has been appointed assistant dean of students at Converse College effective August 1.”
“A native of Johnson City, Tenn., Miss Oldham has since 1968 served Converse as an assistant in admissions and academic advisor. Prior to joining the admission staff, she was for two years associated with the Oldham Travel Agency in Johnson City.”
“During her four years at the local women’s college, Miss Oldham served on the Converse Student Council, vice-president of the Student Christian Association and was a member of the annual staff.”
“In her freshman year she was tapped for membership in Crescent, honorary sophomore leadership society, and in her senior year was one of ten graduates named Spirit of Converse in recognition of her responsible campus leadership and personal character and ideals.”
“Miss Oldham has made her home in Spartanburg for the past four years and is a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Oldham, Johnson City.”
March 16, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Jim Wozniak, readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “The withdrawal deadline for commission and Board of Education candidates came and went Saturday at the Washington County Election Commission without any activity.”
“That means the field remains the same.”
“The commission list contains Mayor Mickii Carter, Vance Cheek Jr., Jeff Hise, Dr. Ricky Mohon, Commissioner Dan Mahoney and Matt Tucker. The school board ballot will have incumbents the Rev. C.H Charleton, Tom Hager, and Lee Patterson Herrin, along with Shirley Berk, Gwen Tranbarger and Fred Waage.”
In 1997, Johnson City municipal elections were held in the spring.
