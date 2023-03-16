Today in Johnson City History

March 16, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune provided readers with a variety of short news briefs and a few advertisements from the area.

“Peach trees are blooming.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

