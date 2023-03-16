March 16, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune provided readers with a variety of short news briefs and a few advertisements from the area.
“Peach trees are blooming.”
“Garden making is in progress now.”
“A good crowd was in town last Saturday.”
“Geo. Clark, of Nolachucky was in town Saturday.”
“Vehicles of all kinds for sale by S. H. Anderson.”
“Many of our farmers are almost ready to plant corn.”
“Paul Wofford, of Johnson City, was down last Saturday.”
“Landon H. Patton spent Saturday at Chucky City on business.”
“The farmers are now quite busy, and work is progressing nicely.”
“Dr. J. P. Park has returned from a two week’s visit to Knoxville.”
“Guy R. Johnson, of Embreville, passed through his place last Sunday.”
“J. Chap Aiken and bride, of Erwin, visited relatives in Jonesboro last week.”
“Jno. Garrison has moved his shop to one of the rooms in the basement of the Inn.”
“Miss Elizabeth Burson, of Bristol, was the guest of Mrs. A. M. Keen last Saturday and Sunday.”
“Mrs. Arthur Hacker and Miss Nellie Hoss are visiting Mrs. Thad A. Cox in Johnson City this week.”
“The Embroidery Circle was very delightfully entertained Monday afternoon by Mrs. Silas Cooper.”
“Fink & Hickey are shopping near 300 dozen eggs each week to the Jekyll Island Club, near Brunswick, Ga.”
“Tate L. Earnest and wife came over from Johnson City last Wednesday afternoon and were shopping in Jonesboro.”
“The fine rain of last Sunday and the warm sunshine that we are now having is making wheat, grass and oats at a rapid rate.”
“R. M. May and son Will are expected home this week from the eastern cities, where they have been for several days laying in a stock of spring and summer goods.”
“Cy H. Lyle, Justice of the Peace and editor of the Johnson City Comet, was in Jonesboro Saturday. Cy says they have had no smallpox at Johnson City at all, that it is only ‘elephant itch’.”
“Quite a number of our people were the recipients of garden seed sent by Congressman Brownlow. These seed are all first class varieties and those receiving them will do well to give them a fair trial.”
“Dr. Arnold, of Limestone, was in town Saturday and informs us he is a candidate for Floater. Dr. Arnold is an upright, intelligent gentleman, and the Republicans would make not mistake to nominate him.”
“George West, sone of E. H. West, of Telford, returned home from West Point, N Y., Saturday, where he went to be examined for application to the National Military Institute. Mr. West was appointed by Congressman Brownlow.”
Nolachucky was spelled that way in 1898. Not only is it a river, it is also a community in rural Washington County.
Chucky City is now known as Chuckey, and is located in rural Greene County, as is Rheatown. Chuckey is about 22 miles from Johnson City.
Embreeville is a community in rural Washington County.
Smallpox is caused by a virus; while most people recovered from it, many deaths resulted. Smallpox can now be prevented by means of a vaccination.
A floater is someone who represents more than one jurisdiction.
Limestone and Telford are communities in rural Washington County.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is in publication in Jonesborough. However, the city was spelled as Jonesboro in 1898.
March 16, 1973: Half a century ago today, in an article in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, with the byline of Press-Chronicle Sports Writer Joe Biddle and a dateline from Knoxville, readers learned that “The Science Hill Hilltoppers knocked off Chattanooga Howard, 57-56, the Class L quarterfinals at Stokely Athletics Center here last night and advanced to tonight’s 9 p.m. semifinal game against Gallatin Senior High, a 47-40 winner over Memphis South Side in the nightcap.”
“In Class S action, Gatlinburg-Pittman pulled a mild upset downing Gordonsville, 66–44, and Collierville whipped David Lipscomb, 87–58.”
“In the Class L first lower bracket game, the Science Hill Hilltoppers kept fighting back in defeat the number-one ranked Chattanooga Howard Tigers, 57-56 in a game that went to the wire.”
“Coach Elvin Little’s Maroon and Gold, crippled by the loss of guard Little Joe Bradley (ankle injury) and reserve guard Buddy Stuart (broken arm), fought the taller, full-court pressing Howard squad tooth-and-nail to gain a semi-final berth tonight at 9.”
“Chattanooga Howard, whose only loss came at the hands of the powerful Dobyns-Bennett Indians of Buck VanHuss (by 31 points in a Christmas tournament) had a super player in 6-4 Gerald Cunningham but didn’t have the overall balance of the scrappy ‘Toppers.”
“The ‘Toppers fell behind early in the game as they were tight and missed several easy shots. They normally came down 7–2 and 9–4, the ‘Toppers came back on three buckets by center Paul Faw and a fielder by all-stater Charlie Stuart to trail by one (13-12) at the first stop.”
“In the second eight minutes, the ‘Toppers fell behind again by five several times only to come back once more on six points by Stuart and a bucket by Gordon Simpson to trail again by only one, 33–32, at the half.”
“But the first half was crucial to Little’s team as star forward-guard Ralph Kiser picked up his third foul with 3:04 in the half and Michael Vaughn collected his third with only 54 seconds showing.”
“In the first half, Science Hill hit 14–34 from the field for 41.2 per cent while the Tigers netted 13–29 for a 44.8 percentage.”
“The shorter ‘Toppers outrebounded the Tigers, 23–19, in the first half and Gordon Simpson hauled down eight caroms and Stuart skied for six.”
“Cunningham hit 14 points in the first half as the muscular pivotman hit two hook shots over the ‘Topper defenders.”
“Stuart countered with 12 points and Faw added 10 to lead the ‘Topper attack the first half.”
At the end of the ball game, “But it was not to fall for the Tigers and the ‘Toppers had their third win of the year over a number-one ranked team — by a one-point margin, naturally.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.