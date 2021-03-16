March 16, 1866: The East Tennessee Union Flag reported recent Washington County election results. S.T. Shipley was elected Sheriff. Maj. James E. Deacons was elected Circuit Court Clerk, while John F. Grisham was selected County Court Clerk. Capt. George McPherson was elected trustee, J.J. Yeager was elected revenue collector, and Lt. G.W. Douglas was elected register.
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way at the time.
March 16, 1892: The Comet reported several items of interest to readers. “Dr. Bolton’s new residence is almost finished. It is very pretty.”
“Thomas B. Strain, E.T., V. & G. depot agent, has been indisposed for a few days.”
“W.W. Carroll has the contract for the Wiley residence to be erected in this city.”
“Mr. Corpening’s new residence on Watauga avenue (sic) will soon be ready for use. It is a neat and pretty building.”
March 16, 1900: The Asheville Daily Citizen reported on the weather in Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, Ashevillians learned, “The snowfall here yesterday, last night and this morning is the heaviest known in years. Telegraph and telephone wires are down. The snowfall has already been nine inches.”
Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1900. The Comet was published every week.
March 16, 1909: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Bristol Evening News reported. “A large audience met at the Christian church Monday at 7:30 p.m. to listen to the discussion of the tuberculosis question.”
Several physicians spoke during the meeting, which was sponsored by the Monday Club and the Commercial Club.
The article concluded in reporting, “A motion was made and carried that a committee be appointed by the Monday Club and Commercial Club to assist the city physician in carrying out laws that would be conductive to health.”
Over a century later, both the Monday Club and the Commercial Club are still in existence, the Commercial Club being a forerunner of the current Chamber of Commerce.
There was not a daily newspaper in Johnson City in 1909.
March 16, 1915: With a Johnson City dateline, the Nashville Banner reported, “The opening of the new bank here, the Savings, Loan & Trust Bank, was among the big events recently in Johnson City. The opening of his bank at this time shows rare confidence in the growth of Johnson City and the territory it will serve. The capital stock of the bank was easily subscribed and it will enter business with excellent prospects of success. The officers are J.A. Vines, former postmaster at this place; R.M. Shannon of Saltville, Va. The following directors have been chosen: Thad A. Cox, J.A. Vines, W.F. Carter, J.E. Brading, J.W. Ring, S.N. Hawes, D.A. Vines, Dr. E.A. Long, Sam R. Sells, Wm. G. Mathes, and H.E. Jones of the Dominion National Bank of Bristol.”
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1915. Johnson City had a weekly newspaper, The Comet.
March 16, 1918: The Bristol Herald Courier reported about an upcoming speaker at the Majestic Theatre in Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “The Red Cross has secured Private Harold R. Peat to speak at the Majestic theatre (sic) on March 22. He tells of his experience in the great European war in such an interesting way that he has held audiences spellbound all over the country. Johnson Citians are anxiously looking forward to his coming.”
The “great European war” referred to, above, is now known as World War I.
March 16, 1926: The Johnson City Staff-News editorialized about the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce. “Next Friday evening, March 19th, the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting and election at the Hotel John Sevier at 7:00 o’clock. Invitations are being sent out to all business men (sic) and citizens who are interested in the welfare and the progress of Johnson City. And every one of them should be there. Yet, to our surprise, we found yesterday that more than one hundred and fifty eligible business men of Johnson City were NOT members.”
The editorial concluded in urging, “Get behind the Chamber of Commerce and keep up the good work. Come out Friday night and get the good news and enjoy the excellent eats, and be entertained by the peppy, punchy program. You’ll be glad.”
March 16, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Several hundred people visited the Shamrock Drug Store at the corner of Walnut street (sic) and Buffalo street (sic) Saturday in observance of the first anniversary which also marked the addition of a complete prescription department.”
Additional details revealed, “C.S. Whitehead, a pharmacist of twenty-nine years experience, nineteen of which have been in East Tennessee, is in charge of the prescription department, which is modern and complete.”
“W.M. Woodby is manager of the Shamrock, and has been in charge since its establishment exactly one year ago.”
Although no longer functioning as a drug store, the Shamrock is still in business, over nine decades later, and in the same location.
March 16, 1942: The attack on Pearl Harbor just a few months before was on the minds of the readers of the Johnson City Chronicle. “The first Johnson Citian to receive official recognition for valor and gallant conduct in the present world struggle did not live to read the letter of commendation which he has been awarded by the U.S. Navy.”
The sad article continued to state, “Although 32-year-old Kenneth T. Lamons has won the Navy’s unstinted praise for ‘heroism, courage, devotion to duty and gallant conduct,’ he was killed during the December 7 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, where he was stationed.”
March 16, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on a recent City Commission meeting that actually did not take place. “A scheduled regular meeting of the city commission was not held last night for lack of a quorum.”
“Commissioners William K. Washburn and Guy Beeler were in Nashville on city business and City Manager Miller W. Sell also was absent. The latter made a trip to visit his son, a lieutenant commander in the Navy who has been assigned to sea duty.”
Readers further learned, “Present were Mayor Howard Patrick and Commissioner Eddie Cowell of the board members, and City Recorder E.J. Quillen and City Attorney Walter Lee Price.”
“Mayor Patrick adjourned the meeting until Monday evening.”
March 16, 1966: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported Connie Cannon was a state runner-up in an essay contest. “Connie Cannon, daughter of Judge and Mrs. Stewart Cannon, was one of the state runners-up in the National Essay Contest sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution.”
The article continued to say, “The topic of the essay contest, sponsored locally by the John Sevier and Sarah Hawkins chapters, was ‘George Washington’s Advice.’ It was part of the observance of February as American History Month.”
March 16, 1970: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned about a proposed Tri-City Coliseum. “Although there are many common bonds among the various sections of the Tri-City area, there is one missing link which would solidify the ties between the counties and cities of the area: a Tri-City Coliseum which would be strategically located near Tri-City Airport.”
The article continued, “This proposal was the subject of an announcement made Friday night at Sullivan Central High school by Gerald S. Cassell, general chairman of the Tri-City Coliseum Committee which has been working on the project since March 26, 1965.”
Do you have information about the Tri-Cities Coliseum or any other story mentioned in this column that you’d like to share with readers? We’d love to hear from you! Call Rebecca Henderson at 929-3111, extension 7.