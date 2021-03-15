March 15, 1867: The East Tennessee Union Flag gave a meeting notice: “The Holston Presbytery will hold its next stated meeting in the Presbyterian Church in Greeneville, on Friday, the 12th of April 1867 at 11 o’clock a.m.” The notice was signed by S.V. McCorkle, who was identified as the “Stated Clerk.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way at the time.
March 15, 1884: The Comet, which was Johnson City’s first daily newspaper, first began publishing. In that initial issue, readers read, “We want to have three thousand subscribers by the first of September, by the time the Presidential campaign is in full blast. In order to do this we will have to ask our friends to help us. There is some one (sic) in almost every community in East Tennessee who can get us up a club without much trouble. Help us get up a big subscription list and we will make The Comet lively.
March 15, 1892: The Comet reported several items of interest to Johnson Citians. “C.M. Taylor has tickets to sell for Bob Taylor’s lecture.”
“Col. Matson is moving into his new office of Buffalo street (sic).”
“It is reported that twin babies were born in the city last night.”
“A.H. Bullock and lady occupy a suit (sic) of rooms with Mr. Bowder and wife on Poplar street (sic).”
March 15, 1900: Sad news appeared within the pages of The Comet. “Metta, the little three-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Wilbourn, died last Friday. The little one had been a sufferer for a year or more, and had had two attacks of infantile paralysis during her short life. Death ended her suffering, but robbed a household of a sweet little darling to make an angel in heaven. The funeral occurred at the late residence Saturday at 2 o’clock. Interment in Oak Grove Cemetery.”
We now know infantile paralysis as poliomyelitis, which is generally shortened to “polio”. That dreaded disease, thanks to a vaccine, is now unheard of in the United States, as well as in most other parts of the world.
March 15, 1918: Readers of The Johnson City Daily Staff learned of various illnesses several Johnson Citians or their relatives were suffering. “Little Miss Una V. Lacy, who has been real sick at her home on Sunset Hill is some better.”
“Major Dan M. Ellis, who is home on sick leave from Camp Wadsworth, is spending a few days with homefolks near Elizabethton.”
“Mrs. Harry Gump, who is in Baltimore for special treatment, is reported better.”
“Mr. and Mrs. D.S. Poteat were called to Spruce Pine yesterday on account of the critical illness of Mrs. Poteat’s mother, Mrs. W.F. Dodson.”
Camp Wadsworth was in South Carolina.
Spruce Pine is in North Carolina, and is located about 46 miles from Johnson City.
March 15, 1927: The Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Planning the establishment and expansion of community centers whose uplifting result should be far reaching, Sam R. Sells has just arranged to purchase from the city a lot 50 by 100 feet in the Keystone Addition, near East Market street (sic) and opposite Keystone Chapel on which he has arranged the immediate erection of a residence to be used by a mission worker who, with his wife, will devote his time to religious and educational work in that section.”
March 15, 1935: With a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of March 14, The Nashville Tennessean reported progress of TVA electricity in the area. “Johnson City has taken steps today to build a municipally-operated power distribution system using Tennessee Valley authority (sic) electricity.”
“A committee appointed by the city commission, recommended that the city apply to the Public Works administration (sic) for a loan and grant to finance construction of the system. From $600,000 to $700,000 would be required, according to tentative estimates.”
The article concluded by reporting, “If the loan is granted, it is planned to have citizens vote on the required bond issue. The bonds would be retired out of the profits of the municipal plant.”
Six hundred thousand dollars in 1935 is now worth approximately $11,456,000. Seven hundred thousand dollars in the same year currently has the purchasing power of about $13,365,000. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
March 15, 1938: Reporting with a Johnson City dateline, and a date of March 14, The Chattanooga Times informed readers that Johnson City’s new post office was open. “The city’s new $197,000 post office was opened to the public today.”
“Postmaster S. Houston Chase said formal dedication of the building would be held ‘at a date yet to be decided.’”
Readers also learned, “A white Tennessee marble structure, the building was erected four months ahead of schedule.”
One hundred, ninety-seven thousand dollars in 1938 is now worth approximately $3,655,000. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
The former Post Office building now houses WJHL-TV.
March 15, 1939: In what could have been tragic news, the Daily Clarion-Ledger, a newspaper in Jackson, Mississippi, reported of an accident. With a Johnson City dateline, readers learned, “Carl Hyder, Jr., was peddling down a street when an automobile struck his bicycle.”
“Carl crashed through the windshield and landed in the lap of the driver, suffering only face cuts.”
Carl’s age was not given, nor was any information given about the driver of the automobile.
March 15, 1944: The Chattanooga Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, featured a story about the work of the OPA (Office of Price Administration). “A country merchant had ‘his inning’ against the OPA yesterday.”
“Joe A. Summers, Johnson City community service officer for the OPA, and P.K. Mynatt, district inspector stationed in Knoxville, were checking grocery stores in the OPA’s compliance program.”
The article continued, “Come lunch time, and Summers and Mynatt found themselves ‘hunger bound’ in a little store in a remote section.”
“They decided to buy lunch from the store stock. Cheese and crackers and perhaps a can of pork and beans would hit the spot, they figured.”
Readers continued to learn, “But, of all things, and much to their embarrassment, they found they didn’t have their rations books.”
“The merchant, gleeful, showed no mercy.”
“’Sorry, gentlemen,’ he said triumphantly. ‘ I can’t sell you rationed goods without ration points.’”
The article concluded by saying, “And he didn’t. Summers and Mynatt made out as best they could on crackers and candy, two items not rationed.”
President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the Office of Price Administration by Executive Order. The office’s primary role was to place a ceiling on the prices of many goods, as well as to ration the consumption of those goods.
March 15, 1952: With a dateline of Knoxville and a date of March 14, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Erwin High School band was rated superior in both concert playing and sight reading among Class C bands here today at the state band festival.”
“The band, under the direction of Wilkee S. Bobbitt, has received superior ratings for the past four years and judges at Knoxville say this year’s band is Erwin’s ‘best.’”
The article concluded by explaining, “Class C bands are from schools with enrollment up to 500.”
March 15, 1967: By means of a captioned photograph, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned about Project Hope. “Barbara Lingo, Mrs. Jean Wilson and Mrs. Ann Hall, left to right, members of the Junior Monday Club, prepare supporting data for their current project, that of raising funds for the possible sponsorship of a local doctor or nurse for a year’s duty on the S.S. HOPE, hospital ship.”
Mar. 15, 1977: Giant Food Markets had a coupon for 200 extra S&H Green Stamps in an advertisement in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. To get the extra Green Stamps, customers had to have an order of $15.00 or more, as well as present the coupon. There was a limit of one coupon per customer.
Fifteen dollars in 1977 is now worth about $64.75. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Did any of these historical items stir up memories for you? If you have any additional details regarding any of the items above, call Rebecca Henderson at 929-3111, extension 7.
