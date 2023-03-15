March 15, 1923: One hundred years ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported sad news with a dateline from Erwin and a date of March 14. Readers learned that “It was learned here tonight that Zeb Hensley is probably fatally wounded with three revolver shots in his body, as a result of a quarrel with Elmer North, in the ‘Rock Creek’ section of the county, south of this place. It is stated that the shooting occurred about 3:20 o’clock this afternoon, and reports are that it resulted from a quarrel over liquor. North has not yet been apprehended.”
“One of the shots is said to have penetrated Hensley’s breast, and another through the spine. He was taken to the home of a relative near the scene, where it is said that chances for his recovery are doubtful. He is a man of middle age, married, and the father of two children. North is reported to be a man with an unenviable reputation and records; having, it is said, served at least one term in prison. He is a comparatively young man and unmarried. Immediately after shooting, he escaped to the mountains, and late tonight it was reported that he had not yet been captured.”
March 15, 1941: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Johnson City Law Court, which has been in session for the past two weeks, yesterday neared the close of the current term as jurymen were discharged following completion of the last two jury suits listed on the docket.”
“Court was recessed until Tuesday at 9 a.m., when motions and miscellaneous unfinished business is to be taken up as concluding steps of the present session.”
“Yesterday a jury favored the defendant in the suit of C.S. Taliaferro vs. Joe Melans. The case involved a claim by the plaintiff that Melans, salesman for a Main street clothing store, was driver of a car which killed a valuable dog owned by Taliaferro.”
“Judgment of $15 was awarded the plaintiff in the case of Hugh H. Webb vs. C.W. Lane, in which Webb asked $150 in a dispute over store fixtures.”
“Three divorce actions were heard. Judge Ben Allen granted decrees in two non-contested suits, and denied a divorce in a contested case.”
Fifteen dollars in 1941 is now worth about $305, making $150 in the same year now worth about $3,050. Both of these current values are from www.in2013dollar.com.
March 15, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported tragic news. “Sheriff Luke M. Warrick’s department is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body, found Sunday along the bank of Brush Creek near the old Cranberry Furnace site, was identified as W.J. Cofer, 61.”
“Cofer, who had been missing from home since Saturday, when he came to Johnson City to attend to business matters, was found dead by a neighbor, Jim Garland, a farmer, Warrick learned.”
“The body was found at a point about three miles from Johnson City at noon. His cap was found in the creek.”
“Sheriff’s officers learned Cofer left home with nearly $200 in cash, and part of his business included purchase of a radio, which he reportedly left Free Service Tire Company carrying. A check-up revealed $10 was paid down on the radio.”
“During the day an undisclosed amount was deposited at Peoples Bank, but at the time the body was discovered no money was found, officers said.”
“County officers conducting a preliminary investigation were Chief Deputy Sheriff Jack Carter and Deputies Uel Hartman and W.C. Daniels.”
March 15, 1961: The Elizabethton Star reported, “Light frost covered the ground this morning but fair weather and warmer is forecast to last through tomorrow.”
“Spring is only a few days off. Vegetation is much farther advanced than at the corresponding time last year. Forsythia, Bridal Wreath and Japonica have burst into bloom and the magnolia blossoms are a pretty sight. Plum and peach trees are in bloom and cherry and pear will follow within the next few days.”
“Of garden flowers, daffodils and tulips are in bloom.”
“The daily Spring Beauty, one of the early wild flowers to bloom has joined the hepatica on the lower slopes of Roan Mountain. At higher elevations, snow, which fell last Thursday was still covering the woodlands of Roan Mountain last weekend.”
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
March 15, 1973: Fifty years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Rebecca Hilton, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “The newly appointed board of directors for the Tri-Cities Juvenile Treatment Centers met last night at the Bristol Youth Center.”
“A similar home will open Monday in Washington County. Located on West Main Street in Jonesboro, the building was formerly Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Groups of volunteer workers from throughout the Tri-City area have been working for several months to renovate the structure, preparing it for future occupants.”
“The board is composed of the juvenile judges of the four judicial districts of Sullivan County and the two judicial districts of Washington County, in addition to four citizens from Sullivan County, two from Washington County, and the director of the First Tennessee Region Law Enforcement Planning Agency.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1973.
March 15, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Press Staff Writer Robert Houk, the Johnson City Press reported, “It was a political announcement that sank the spirits of the Democrats who live, outnumbered by their Republican cousins, in the GOP bedrock of Upper East Tennessee.”
“On Sept. 15, 1995, Gov. Don Sundquist gathered on the steps of the Washington County Courthouse with Congressman James H. Quillen, R-1st, and state GOP Chairman Randle Richardson to officially welcome Sen. Dewey ‘Rusty’ Crowe into the Republican fold. The stunning defection of the longtime Democrat helped to land the Republican Party its first majority in the Tennessee Senate since the turbulent 1860s.”
