Today in Johnson City History

March 15, 1923: One hundred years ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported sad news with a dateline from Erwin and a date of March 14. Readers learned that “It was learned here tonight that Zeb Hensley is probably fatally wounded with three revolver shots in his body, as a result of a quarrel with Elmer North, in the ‘Rock Creek’ section of the county, south of this place. It is stated that the shooting occurred about 3:20 o’clock this afternoon, and reports are that it resulted from a quarrel over liquor. North has not yet been apprehended.”

“One of the shots is said to have penetrated Hensley’s breast, and another through the spine. He was taken to the home of a relative near the scene, where it is said that chances for his recovery are doubtful. He is a man of middle age, married, and the father of two children. North is reported to be a man with an unenviable reputation and records; having, it is said, served at least one term in prison. He is a comparatively young man and unmarried. Immediately after shooting, he escaped to the mountains, and late tonight it was reported that he had not yet been captured.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

