March 15, 1888: The Comet reported, “We were informed Tuesday that the preliminary survey of the C.C.& C.R.R. by way of Johnson City is at least ten miles nearer than by Carter’s Depot, Jonesboro or any other practical route that can be surveyed. The road is sure to be built and as sure as built it will pass through Johnson City.”
Carter’s Depot was in Carter County, near the Watauga River. It is now located in the City of Watauga, according to retired Judge Lynn Brown.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1888
March 15, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported on several upcoming social events that would soon take place. On that day, “The regular monthly student meeting of the Kill Kare Klub will be held in the afternoon at 2:30 at the Munsey Memorial Church.”
“The Kiwanis club will meet for luncheon at the Avalon Tea Room.”
“Mrs. Herbert Meyers will entertain the Unaka Club in the afternoon at her home on E. Unaka Ave.”
“Miss Adelaid Miller will entertain the Beta Pi Club at 2:30 o’clock at the Spinning Wheel Tea Room.”
“The O.E.S. Needle Club will meet with Mrs. Will Lusk at her home on King Street at 2:00 o’clock.”
“The Wednesday Morning Music Club will meet at 9:30 o’clock at the home of Mrs. H.C. Black in the Southwest Addition. Mrs. Evan Rees and Mrs. D.A. Vines will act as chairmen for the day.”
The following events were slated for the next day: “The Ladies Aid Society of the Watauga Presbyterian church (sic) will meet with Mrs. James P. Hart ... at two o’clock.”
“The B.Y.P.U. of the Central Baptist Church will have a St. Patrick party in the basement of the church at 7:30 o’clock in the evening.”
“The various circles of the Missionary Society of the Central Baptist Church will meet at 2:30 o’clock at the various homes: Circle No. 1 will meet with Mrs. Humphreys, Circle No. 2 will meet with Mrs. Allen Harris. Circle No. 3 will meet with Mrs. P.L. Gregory. Circle No. 4 will meet with Mrs. Cora Adams Peoples. Circle No. 5 will meet with Mrs. Thomas. Circle No. 6 will meet with Mrs. Talley, 210 W. Locust st. (sic). Circle No. 7 will meet with Mrs. W.L. Holloway, on Earnest St.”
“The Ladies Auxiliary of the Munsey Memorial Church will meet at the home of Mrs. R.C. Smythe on Holston avenue (sic). The hostesses will be Mrs. Smythe, Mrs. (indecipherable), Mrs. Phillips, Mrs. Anderson and Mrs. Lyons Taylor.”
The following events were planned for Friday of the same week: “Master Marshall Stonecifer will celebrate his eleventh birthday in the evening at the home of his mother, Mrs. Katherine Stonecifer on East Unaka Avenue.”
“Miss Lena Saunders will entertain the On S’Amuse Club at her home on E. Watauga Avenue.”
Finally, readers learned of two more events that would conclude the social activities of the week. “The Country Club Card Club will meet at the usual hour with Mrs. Edwin Hunter and Mrs. Edgar Lockett acting as hostesses.”
“The Kill Kare Klub will meet for luncheon at the home of Mrs. J.E. Crouch to commemorate St. Patrick’s Day. The hostesses will be Mrs. Crouch, Miss Mitchell, Miss Lewis and Miss Fields.”
The Southwest Addition is now known as the Tree Streets.
March 15, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news about several area medical emergencies area citizens had recently experienced. “Several persons were treated yesterday for minor injuries and were dismissed later. They were R.P. McIntosh, a local rayon mill worker, living at Flagpond (sic); Billy Hammer, nine, city, route (sic) 2, who was injured in a fall from a bicycle, and Warren Hawk, of 315 Tacoma avenue (sic), a mechanic for a local auto dealer, who sustained painful side injuries whole overhauling the transmission of a motor vehicle.”
Flag Pond is a community in rural Unicoi County.
There was no mention of which hospital or hospitals treated these individuals.
March 15, 1961: According to the Elizabethton Star, “A state highway patrol automobile driven by Sgt. J.L. Seehorn of the Johnson City patrol was in a collision yesterday near Sinking Creek Church on Highway 91 with an automobile driven by an unidentified woman. No one was injured. Damage was slight to both vehicles.”
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
March 15, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “The John Sevier Hotel has undertaken a new program which provides a limited number of rooms, including meals, for senior citizens.”
“W. Marion Palmer, president of the John Sevier Hotel Corp., announced the new policy.”
“Nationwide the surveys have indicated that suitable housing at reasonable rates for older or retired persons is increasingly difficult to locate in made cities, Palmer said. Many of these are forced to enter nursing homes or to live with their children, often in crowded conditions, he added.”
“The hotel will offer senior citizens or retirees a special monthly rate for room and meals. This will be for a carpeted private air-conditioned room with tile bath and includes television and maid service. A day room will be available for reading, writing, or socializing with other gets.’
“The hotel, which has 200 rooms, is presently undergoing extensive renovation and redecorating. It features a spacious lobby, restaurant, barber shop, beauty salon, book shop, floral shop, air conditioning, automatic elevators, and 24-hour switchboard service.”
“Applications for rooms are being taken by Harold E. Carter, hotel manager.”
March 15, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press read an article carrying the byline of Jeff Keeling. “Sue Russell won’t be leaving her keys in her car again any time soon.”
“After her 1993 Lexus was stolen in the early morning hours of Feb. 28, the technical clerk at University Physicians did not see the car again until its picture appeared in The Knoxville News-Sentinel next to a story about a high-speed chase.”
“ ‘Home is the only place it’s not locked,’ Russell said Friday of the car, which she just purchased in November. ‘You feel like that’s your haven, and people shouldn’t intrude, but people just don’t have any scruples.’ ”
“Jonesborough police called Russell Thursday to tell her the car had been recovered after a chase, and police had charged Tim England, 18, with theft.”