March 14, 1872: The Herald and Tribune reported, “Within the last two weeks, snow has fallen to the depth of fifteen inches and rain to four.”
The Herald and Tribune was published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way at the time.
March 14, 1885: The Comet opined, “You may take it the world over, and you will find that the men who do the most advertising, do the best business.”
March 14, 1900: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Knoxville Sentinel carried several items of interest to Johnson Citians. “J.F. Loney, Esq., of Erwin, Tenn., is in the city, after an absence of eight or ten days at his home, on account of sickness.”
“E.H. Stevens, who for some time was general manager of the Street Railway and Lighting company (sic) of this city, is here on business connected with his company.”
“Capt. W.H. Nelson, of Backwoods, Carter county (sic), has come in to make his report of the primary.”
“Gen. J.T. Wilder is here.”
“John Onks, Dick Sanders, and Winfeld R. Harvey were arrested and placed in the jail, charged with being on a protracted drunk since the primary.”
“W.C. Ramie, of Cranberry, N.C., is stopping here for a few days.”
“New machinery is being put in position by the Watauga Power company (sic) at the river.”
Backwoods, Carter County, is now known as Ripshin, according to former Judge Lynn Brown.
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1900. The Comet was published in Johnson City on a weekly basis.
March 14, 1901: The Comet reported on changes that would be taking place at the Hotel Carlisle. “Hotel Carlisle has been leased to Ralph Young, recently of Pineola Inn and will be opened in a short time as a first class hotel. The building will be thoroughly overhauled and handsomely furnished throughout. Mr. Young is a capable hotel man and has secured some of the best cooks in the state. A large number of regular boarders have already been secured, and the hotel will open with a paying business. Wm. E. Uptegrove & Bro. are not interested in the matter any more (sic) than are other citizens in the improvement of the city.”
March 14, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Max Shipley, passed through the city yesterday en route from Camp Sevier to his home at Kingsport. Mr. Shipley spent several days with B.C. Hill who is in training at the above named place.”
Camp Sevier was located in South Carolina.
March 14, 1927: The Johnson City Staff-News reported on the naming of some of the Johnson City streets. “Errors occurring in some printed lists and directories as in Johnson City noted recently, along the line of ‘East’ and ‘West’ portions of the various streets, raised the question of the somewhat irregular division lines of the city from which the east and west designations are made.”
“Basically, the numbers are made east or west from Roan street (sic); and north or south from the Southern Railway tracks.”
Readers also learned, “ ... This designation has exceptions, on account of the curves of the streets and of the railway tracks. Main and Market streets (sic) are numbered, east or west from the Southern railway (sic) tracks, although both cross Roan. Roan is north or south from the railway tracks. Boone street (sic) is north or south from Main.”
March 14, 1930: The Cumberland Evening Times, a newspaper from Cumberland, Maryland, carried a horrific story with a dateline from Johnson City. “An East Tennessee farmer, his wife and her brother-in-law were dead today, victims of a tragedy which followed the filing of a divorce suit by the wife.”
The article continued, “Fred Range, 40, killed his wife, fatally shot John Dempsey, wounded Mrs. Dempsey, and then committed suicide yesterday. Range followed his wife to the Dempsey home a few hours after he had been served with a notice of his wife’s suit.”
More details revealed, “He shot her to death in the kitchen. Then he went into the bedroom, and after seriously wounding Mrs. Dempsey, proceeded to the yard and shot Dempsey. The latter died in a hospital here early today and Mrs. Dempsey is in a serious condition.”
“After the shooting Range walked in his own house and officers found him in the attic. ‘Don’t shoot,’ he said, then fired a bullet from his pistol into his head. He died several hours later.”
Finally, readers learned, “One of Range’s farm hands told officers that Range had said he planned to kill his two boys, Alfred, 13 and John D., 7. The boys said he had threatened them upon his return home, but that they had hidden from him.”
March 14, 1947: With a Johnson City dateline, the Bristol News Bulletin reported on a personnel addition at Milligan College. “C. Howard McCorkle, for the past three years principal of Science Hill High School in Johnson City, will become dean of Milligan College on July 1.”
The article continued, “Virgil L. Elliott, Milligan president, announced McCorkle’s acceptance today.”
“McCorkle, a native of Elizabethton, is a graduate of Science Hill high (sic) school (sic). In 1931, he received a degree from Milligan and in 1936 he received a master of arts degree from Vanderbilt University. He has done additional graduate work at Peabody College for Teachers.”
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
C. Howard McCorkle was the Superintendent of the Johnson City Schools for many years.
The Peabody College for Teachers is now known as the Peabody College of Education and Human Development and is a part of the Vanderbilt University network.
March 14, 1960: The Knoxville News-Sentinel reported tragic news, with a Johnson City dateline. “A lethal potion of anti-freeze and moonshine whisky consumed by nine youths during a drinking party March 1 has claimed its second victim.”
“Charles Bunton, 18, died Saturday night of what Memorial Hospital officials called alcoholic poisoning. Michael Armstrong, 18, died at the hospital March 6.”
The story continued, “Four other youths who drank the mixture were released from the hospital several days ago. Three others were treated and released shortly after the party.”
The article concluded by saying, “James Whitson, 18, one of the youths released last week, told police he found a can containing the whisky and mixed it with the anti-freeze.”
March 14, 1972: In a captioned photograph, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Johnson City Woman’s Club had its third annual charity ball Saturday evening at the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Training Center. Members and guests advanced in a setting of palms and colorful paper flowers arranged to simulate a Hawaiian gala. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Dawn of Hope Center and Oakland Park Home. From left in photo are: Mrs. Dick Johnson, club president; Mrs. Gaither Brown, finance chairman; Mrs. Roy Haisley, decorations chairman; Mrs. E.A. Smith; and Mrs. Wilson Hayden, ball chairman.”
• Do you know where the Hotel Carlisle was located? If you know of any historical items that you would like to share with thereaders, call Rebecca Henderson at 929-3111, extension 7.