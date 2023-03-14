March 14, 1898: A century and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported that “Mrs. Nellie Stivers has returned home from Johnson City.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 14, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Jonesboro and a date of March 12. Readers learned that “The case of Ann McKee, who was indicted by the grand jury and tried at Monday afternoon’s session of Circuit Court on a charge of felonious assault and public drunkenness in Jonesboro Sunday afternoon, was dispatched with swiftness, she being given a jail sentence of eleven months and twenty-nine days and a fine of fifty dollars. John R. Cox, who was in company with the woman, was also remanded to jail to serve a term of 90 days and fined $25.”
“Among the cases on the docket disposed of at Monday’s session of the court was the case of George McInturff, who was held on a charge of felonious assault, of some months ago, on Robert Gouge, of Johnson City, McInturff was acquitted.”
“Among the cases given a hearing Tuesday was the case of Brack Hicks, charged with selling narcotics, was found guilty.”
“Paul Dove and Walter Hensley were acquitted by the court of the charge of transporting whiskey.”
“The case of Jim Balen, indicted on a charge of transporting whiskey, was continued over to Wednesday morning’s session of court on account of important witnesses not being present at the trial held Tuesday.”
“Gus Hughes, who recently effected his escape from the Jonesboro jail, but who was captured at his home in ‘Ten Row’ on Johnson City by officers on Saturday night, March 3rd, was tried Tuesday afternoon on the charge of transporting whiskey. The court found Hughes guilty and imposed a fine of $250.”
Twenty-five dollars in 1923 currently has the approximate purchasing power of about $435, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1923.
March 14, 1935: The Johnson City Press alerted readers that “Duke Ellington, nationally known orchestra leader, and his musicians will come to Johnson City tomorrow night, under the sponsorship of the Derby club.”
“The group will arrive here at 3:00 o’clock, the orchestra traveling in specially chartered train cars.”
“The popularity of this orchestra is shown by the number of telegrams, phone calls, letters and inquiries which have come in to the Derby club, asking for information and reservations. Parties from Asheville, Knoxville, Bluefield, Norton, Marion, Big Stone Gap, Bristol and many other surrounding towns are expected to attend.”
“The dance will be held at the Central Warehouse, which has been fixed for the dancers and ample room for a large number of spectators has been arranged. Duke Ellington is widely known for his compositions, including ‘Solitude,’ ‘Sophisticated Lady,’ ‘Mood Indigo’ and his arrangement of ‘Bugle Call Rag.’ In addition he has unusual ability as a pianist, director and arranger.”
March 14, 1941: With a dateline from Elizabethton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “The Elizabethton High School band will give a concert at 3 o’clock this evening in the high school auditorium. Proceeds will be used for the benefit of the Memphis Hospital for Crippled Adults, supported by Rotary Clubs of Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi.”
March 14, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “In a ceremony performed Saturday, March 6, at the first Methodist Church in Elizabethton, Miss Pansy Fair, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. N.H. Fair of Elizabethton, route 2, became the bride of Wylie Milhorn, son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Milhorn of Butler.”
“Officiating minister was the Rev. H.H. Leonard.”
“For her marriage the bride chose a pink gaberdine suit, with matching accessories. Gardenias composed her corsage.”
“Miss Frances Jennings served as maid of honor, wearing a gray suit. Her accessories matched her costume, and she worn a corsage of pink rosebuds.”
“Best man for the groom was Glenn Slemp of Johnson City.”
“Only members of the immediate families and close friends attended, and immediately following the nuptials the couple left by motor for a honeymoon of unannounced destination.”
“Mrs. Milhorn, who is a 1946 graduate of Elizabethton High School, was named ‘Miss Senior’ of her class. At the time of her marriage she was employed in the mailing department of an Elizabethton rayon corporation.”
“The groom is in business in Erwin, where the pair plans to reside upon return from their honeymoon.”
Butler is a community in rural Johnson County and is located about 28 miles from Johnson City.
March 14, 1973: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A Sheraton Inn will be constructed in Johnson City.”
“Eddie Williams, acting as coordinator for a group of local businessmen, said yesterday that approval had come from Sheraton Inns, Boston, Mass., for construction of the motor inn here.”
“Sheraton Inns, based on a survey taken here, recommends a 124-unit motor inn. It would be located on Browns Mill Road between North Roan Street and the Carroll Reece branch of the Post Office.”
“The location would place the motor inn within a few hundred feet of the North Roan Street interchange with the new Appalachian Highway.”
The “Carroll Reece branch of the Post Office” is now located on State of Franklin Road.
The “new Appalachian Highway” is now known as I-26.
March 14, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported that “Joe Crumley will announce his candidacy for attorney general of the 1st Judicial District 1 p.m. today in Jonesborough.”
“Crumley, a former deputy prosecutor, will appear on the steps of the Washington County courthouse to announce his bid to unseat incumbent David Crockett.”
