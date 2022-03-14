March 14, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Sunday Times reported several brief news accounts, all bearing a dateline from Johnson City. Readers learned that “Mrs. Evaline Campbell, the aged mother of our townsman, J. P. Campbell, died at her son’s residence in this city. She was 79 years of age, and left three sons.”
“The conference of the United Brethren church (sic), in session at White Pine, Tenn., selected Johnson City at (sic) the next place of meeting. The meeting will be in the early part of November.”
“Gen. Hoke, a brigadier in the confederate army (sic), was in the city yesterday attending a meeting of the stockholders and directors of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina railroad (sic). John M. Wise, of Philadelphia, and F. Firmstone (sic), of Eaton, Pa., were also in attendance.”
“As the train from Embreeville was crossing a small bridge Wednesday morning at the time the water was the highest, the bridge gave way throwing a car of iron into the creek, and other cars off the track.”
“J. E. Oliver, a former representative in the legislature, from Washington county (sic), arrived in the city Wednesday.”
“J. T. Browning returned from Washington Sunday.”
“Mr. and Mrs. David Gump left Tuesday for a three weeks’ visit to relatives in Baltimore.”
“P. M. Ward is back from the eastern markets.”
“Miss Effie Wood has returned from a visit to friends in Bristol.”
“The new United Brethren church (sic) is rapidly nearing completion.”
“Last Tuesday night, at 7 o’clock, Samuel Bullock and Miss Margaret Crowell, both of this city, were married at the residence of Robert Kirby. The groom is the son of A. H. Bullock and the bride is the daughter of J. B. Crowell. Both bride and groom are well and favorably known here.”
White Pine is located about 67 miles from Johnson City.
Embreeville is a community in rural Washington County.
The Sunday Times was published as The Chattanooga Daily Times on other days of the week. The newspaper is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 14, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Mayor Ellison, in discussing the traffic situation in the business center of Johnson City yesterday, stated that he was now at work on a revision of the traffic conditions and wanted suggestions form the people as to solutions of some of the problems.”
“’I would like to have suggestions,’ said Mayor Ellison, ‘as to regulations which would be of benefit in handling the traffic in the congested centers, looking to expeditious movement of vehicles and the minimizing of the possibility of accident. Of course the commission does not care for lengthy discussions of the matter, nor criticisms of conditions as they exist. The conditions as they exist are plain to been seen by anybody; and what we do want is suggestions which may be of value, and are practical in carrying out the regulation of traffic.’”
“’Much has been said regarding the matter, and some good advice has been given; but many things are to be considered. There is no doubt but that the placing of a traffic policeman at the corner of Roan and Main has been of much benefit, and it is contemplated that another will be placed on Main near Fountain Square.’”
“’I do not believe that forbidding the parking of cars on main street (sic), between Roan and the railroad is practicable and under present circumstances it would be impossible to make that section of Main street (sic) a one-way street. Retail merchants advance the argument that their customers would be unable to drive to their stores if the no-parking ordinance were made as to Main street (sic); and not allow parking on one side only would be considered discrimination for the same reason. It would be a good plan, in my opinion, to forbid parking on Roan street (sic) between Main and Market, and the making of one-way streets on Spring, Tipton and Buffalo might work out all right and might not. It would be difficult to work out the proposition satisfactorily.’”
“’One thing we have decided to do: certain zones are to be marked (several indecipherable words) with white lines on Main street (sic), between Roan and Fountain Square, within which no parking is to be allowed, and this should relieve the condition to some extent.’”
“’For the entire set of traffic ordinances is to be reviewed: cutting out all provisions which are impractical and cannot be reasonably observed and limiting the regulations for certain beneficial rules which will be enforced strictly. The commission will be glad to receive any reasonable suggestions on the matter.’”
March 14, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported several news items about area residents. “Kyle Worley of 413 East Eighth avenue (sic) is a patient at Appalachian Hospital.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Frank Burnett of Del Rio, Tenn., Mrs. William F. Vaughn, Roy Gott and Mr. and Mrs. Carl Fisher of Knoxville were in Johnson City Tuesday to attend the funeral of their uncle, Haskeil H. Dyer.”
“Mrs. Lula P. Wilson, 226 East Chilhowie avenue (sic), underwent a tonsillectomy at Campbell Hospital Thursday morning.”
“Mrs. Muric Smedberg, the former Elizabeth Maxwell, has returned to Washington, D. C., following a visit with her mother, Mrs. A. C. Maxwell, 430 East Locust street (sic).”
“Mrs. R. L. St. Johns, the former Mildred Quesensberry of Erwin and small daughter, Sharyl Ann, of Methuen, Mass., arrived by plane Tuesday for a week’s visit with her mother and sister, Mrs. Lida Quesensberry and Melsene Calhoun in Erwin.”
“Mrs. John Reynolds of Erwin has been ill for the past week.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Samuel K. Lewis and children, Barbara, Kathryn and Richard, of Kingsport, visited their parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Lewis and Mr. and Mrs. Harry Dobbins, in Erwin, recently.”
“Mrs. Mollie Albrecht, 809 Wilson avenue (sic), who has been ill at the Bud Hospital, is reported to be improving satisfactorily.”
Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner to Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
Campbell Hospital was a private hospital, as was the Budd Hospital.
