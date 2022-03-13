March 13, 1922: A century ago today, The Bristol Herald Courier reported, “Chancery Court will meet at Johnson City this morning instead of at Kingsport, as was announced in the Herald Courier of yesterday. Court will convene at Kingsport next Monday. Chancellor Haynes will preside at the court at both places.”
The Bristol Herald Courier was, and still is, a newspaper published in Bristol. The Johnson City Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1922. March 13, 1922 fell on a Monday.
March 13, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported to readers news about an upcoming cattle show and sale. “Plans have been completed for the third annual Hereford show and sale to be held Friday, March 21, at Big Burley Warehouse No. 1., J. H. Thompson, secretary of East Tennessee Hereford Breeders Inc., said last night. The show will be held at 10 a.m., and the sale will follow at 1 o’clock.”
“The show sponsored by the Johnson City Chamber of commerce, will carry $500 in cash prizes donated by the chamber.”
“As a pre-show feature, a banquet will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, March 20, in John Sevier Hotel ballroom. Jack Turner of Kansas City, secretary of the American Hereford Association, will be the speaker.”
“Commissioner of Agriculture O. E. Van Cleave of Nashville will be among the visitors at the show and sale, which will draw several hundred spectators and cattle breeders from over Tennessee and other states.”
“Fifty-one animals will be placed in the show and sale by 18 consignors. They will be displayed in six classifications – two more than was listed the previous two years. Col. Earl Gartin of Greensboro, Ind., will be the auctioneer.”
“Catalogues, listing the consignors, the classifications, prize money, and information on the animals, were placed in the mails this week.”
“Thompson said the animals were far better than any displayed at the previous show and sales, and there is a probability that the average sale price will exceed last year’s when they brought an average of $458 a head.”
“Among the consignors are W. W. Bacon of Jonesboro, Earl Pate of Elizabethton, Smithdale Farms, owned by John C. and W. H. Smith of Limestone, S. S. Smith of Hampton, Earl Robertson of Roan Mountain, Homestead Farms, owned by J. M. Leonard and W. E. Reedy of Johnson City, Shadyland Farms, owned by Wayland Crouch of Boones Creek, T. Glenn Doane and Son of Blountville, D. B. Parker of Blountville, W. S. Osborne of Piney Flats, Dr. R. P. Moss of Kingsport, Hoffman Homestead Farms at Surgoinsville, Love B. Rouse of Bristol, and Echo Farms, owned by D. E. Hall of Jonesboro.”
Five hundred dollars in 1947 is now worth about $6,250. Four hundred, fifty-eight dollars in 1947 currently has the purchasing power of about $5,726. Both of these amounts are from www.in2013dollars.com.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
March 13, 1968: With a dateline from Miami, Florida, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Pretty Toni Kay Nanney, acquitted of helping her former lover kill her husband, left for her home in Elizabethtown (sic), Tenn., Tuesday.”
“Mrs. Nanney, who may collect on her late husband’s $46,000 life insurance policy, stopped at the Dade County jail for only a few minutes after she was acquitted by an all-male jury early Tuesday morning.”
“She picked up her three dollars from the jail’s commissary fund and her clothes, stopped by her attorney’s office, and with her father, Guy Thompson, and a sister, Charlene, left for home.”
“The curvy 25-year-old mother of three screamed and hugged defense attorney Harry Prebish late Monday night when the all-male jury brought back its verdict to end the eight-day trial.”
“She was accused of helping Felix Lopez, 32, in covering up the death of her husband, Joseph Nanney, who was fatally beaten with a tire tool. The body of her husband was found in a partially burned auto that had crashed into a utility pole July 23.”
“Nanney had taken out a $46,000 double indemnity life insurance policy shortly before his death, and an insurance company spokesman said it would be paid as soon as a beneficiary could be determined.”
“Lopez, co-defendant with the blonde wife of the victim, switches his plea to guilty just before the jury was seated last Tuesday to begin hearing the case.”
“Lopez is former head of a school for retarded children at Fort Myers.”
“Elizabethton, Tenn., lawyers Lewis Merryman and Robert E. Banks went to Florida to represent the three Nanney children. Nanney’s father at Elizabethton has custody of the children by a court order.”
Forty-six thousand dollars in 1968 is now worth about $368,500. Three dollars in 1968 now has the purchasing power of about $24. These numbers come from www.in2013dollars.com.
March 13, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle opined, “Hold onto your 1972 calendars, folks. According to the World Almanac’s perpetual calendar, the identical arrangement of days and dates will repeat itself in the year 2000.”
“(A 1944 or 1916 calendar will do just as well, if you still have one of those. Which means, by the way, that this is the first time this century that this particular calendar has begun without a World War in full swing.)”
“For those looking forward to ringing in a new century, it’s good to realize that New Year’s Day, 2000, will fall on a Saturday, as it did this year. That will leave a whole weekend to recuperate, though maybe by that time there will be a one-day work week and a six-day weekend.”
March 13, 1997: The Johnson City Press editorially applauded a recent decision made by the Johnson City Board of Education. “Do the job well and get the job.”
“That sums up Johnson City’s search for a new director of schools.”
“William ‘Dan’ Russell has been interim director since Bill Symons left — and has performed so well that the school board Tuesday made the position permanent.”
“Certainly, that’s a good decision. Russell has been with the system since 1985, first as Science Hill principal, then as personnel coordinator. He’s a known quantity, and more important, quality.”
“The board made a wise decision.”
———
