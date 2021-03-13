March 13, 1868: The East Tennessee Union Flag printed this advice for those wishing to contribute: “You will please be governed by the following established rules of newspaper communications:”
“Write plain with pen and ink.”
“Do not write on both sides of your paper.”
“Write on subjects that will prove interesting to our readers.”
“Study condemnation. Be brief. Any thing (sic) well said is always said in the fewest words.”
“We will not return rejected articles, or take any notice of those unaccompanied by a responsible name.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1868.
March 13, 1896: The Chattanooga Daily Times reported on the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railway in a story that carried Johnson City as the dateline. “The stockholders of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina railway (sic) held their annual meeting at 11 o’clock yesterday in the company’s office in this city. A good representation was present, including Frank Firmstone, George Richards, John S. Wise and Dr. H. M. Howe, of Pennsylvania, and those of this immediate section.”
The article continued, “The old directory was re-elected, as follows: F. Firmstone, A. Pardee, R.F. Hoke, J.C. Hardin, George Richards, John S. Wise and H.M. Howe. The following officers were also re-elected: F. Firmstone, president; John S. Wise, secretary and treasurer, and Col. C.H. Mimson, general manager.”
Finally, readers learned, “The reports of the officers showed that the company was doing a good business and that it was on the increase. The furnace of the company at Cranberry is running every day at a twenty-ton capacity.”
Cranberry is in North Carolina, and is about 32 miles from Johnson City.
Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1896; The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 13, 1901: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Knoxville Sentinel reported on a recent school situation. “Because of a change of teachers in one of the public schools, a regular young American riot was produced.”
The article continued to state, “The police and the board of education were called to the place in order to settle the trouble. Some boys where (sic) chastised and fined and sent home.”
Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1901.
March 13, 1909: The Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported about a recent mishap. “Postmaster Campbell was thrown from his buggy today while driving through the Carter addition and considerably bruised but fortunately not seriously hurt. From some unknown cause his horse became unruly and ran away. In the effort to check him, while Mr. Campbell was pulling him to one side, he was thrown out, striking on his head and shoulder, with the result of a bad bruise over the right temple.”
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1909.
March 13, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Mr. Geo. T. Wofford is in Knoxville attending the East Tennessee Baptist Men’s Convention and will appear on the program for tonight.”
March 13, 1923: Narcotic abuse is nothing new, according to the Johnson City Chronicle of nearly a century ago. “If reports and estimates are anywhere near correct, by far the majority of users of narcotics in Johnson City are beyond the reach of the law. There are certain known addicts, practically all of them poorer classes, who will confess to using it regularly, and to getting it through ‘bootleg’ channels. City officers could make up a list of probably 75 to 100.”
March 13, 1927: Reporting with a dateline from Johnson City, The Knoxville News-Sentinel reported, “W.F. Kipping has been elected Exalted Ruler of the Elks’ lodge (sic) here.”
There was not a newspaper published in Johnson City on Marchh 13, 1927. The Johnson City Staff-News was published on weekdays, but not on weekends. March 13 in 1927 was on a Sunday.
March 13, 1929: In a follow-up to a previous story on March 10 in a Canadian newspaper, The Nashville Tennessean reported with a dateline of Johnson City: “Charges of murder, malpractice and criminal negligence filed against Dr. Murrell Pinson and Dr. W.H. Longmore by Henry Grindstaff, were dismissed at the preliminary hearing held at Elizabethton, today when the stated failed to make a case against them.”
The story continued, “Grindstaff had charged that the doctors were intoxicated when they operated on his 12 year-old son, Robert, about 10 days ago and that through their resulting carelessness, the death of the boy resulted.”
More details revealed, “Last week, the body was exhumed and an autopsy performed and the warrants served.”
“Today Grindstaff testified that Doctor Pinson was drinking but admitted that he himself took a drink with Doctor Pinson just before the operation was performed.”
“Doctors Shoun and Cottrell who performed the autopsy, stated that the operation had been skillfully done.”
“It was testified that the operation was performed in the kitchen of a mountain home, by light furnished by oil lamps and flashlights and the testimony indicated that the doctors had skillfully handled the case under those conditions.”
In conclusion, readers learned “Neither defendant took the stand and when the case was dismissed the crowd of 500 people which packed the Carter county court house (sic) broke into a cheer.”
March 13, 1934: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “Miss Evelynn Mallonese is seriously ill at the home of her parents, 320 West Watauga avenue (sic).”
March 13, 1949: The Junior Service Auxiliary was preparing for a “Circus Cabaret”, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. The “Cabaret” would be held in the ballroom of the John Sevier Hotel and proceeds would benefit community projects. The members of the Junior Service Auxiliary included Kathryn Hunter, Mrs. George Brandt, Mrs. Allen Harris, Mrs. Hugh Mohler, Mrs. William G. Preas, Miss Louise Reece, Mrs. Allen Wofford, and Mrs. Charles Wofford.
The Junior Service Auxiliary is now known as the Junior League.
March 13, 1958: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news of an industrial accident. “J.D. Whitson, Rt. 5, is in ‘fair’ condition at Memorial Hospital after being crushed between a truck and a lift yesterday.”
“Whitson is suffering from back and abdominal injuries.”
“Hospital authorities said Whitson, an employee of Hiwassee Land Co., was injured while working.”
March 13, 1968: In a captioned photograph, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned about a recent class for babysitters. “This year Teen Town sponsored a course for teen-age girls entitled ‘A Guide for Babysitting’. A graduation ‘ceremony’ was held recently and the girls received certification for the course. At left, Dr. Bernard Kaiman gives the girls a few pointers on babysitting.”
March 13, 1974: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that on the previous day, the Tennessee House and Senate overrode Governor Dunn’s veto of the bill to establish a medical school at East Tennessee State University.