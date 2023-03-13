Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

March 13, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported stories of interest to area residents. Reporting with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of March 12, readers learned that “The friends of the Misses Boucher very pleasantly surprised them on Wednesday evening by calling en masse and taking charge of their home for a few hours’ pleasant pastime and social entertainment. The young men of the party had previously prepared refreshments and carried with them so that their fair hostesses were not embarrassed when this part of the entertainment was reached.”

“Miss Sue Wood has returned from a two weeks’ visit to Bristol and Emory, Va., accompanied by her friend Miss Ella Tourlain.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you