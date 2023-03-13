March 13, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported stories of interest to area residents. Reporting with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of March 12, readers learned that “The friends of the Misses Boucher very pleasantly surprised them on Wednesday evening by calling en masse and taking charge of their home for a few hours’ pleasant pastime and social entertainment. The young men of the party had previously prepared refreshments and carried with them so that their fair hostesses were not embarrassed when this part of the entertainment was reached.”
“Miss Sue Wood has returned from a two weeks’ visit to Bristol and Emory, Va., accompanied by her friend Miss Ella Tourlain.”
“Mrs. R.W. Farr, of Knoxville, has been here several days, as the guest of her sister, Mrs. Wallace Hahn.”
“J.H. Pierce, business manager of Dr. Price, the hypnotist, is at home and will remain a few days on a visit.”
“Miss Alice Pendleton, of Marion, Va., has been the guest of Mr. and Mrs. Mel H. Weiler.”
“C.C. Hicks, of Granite, Col., is visiting his (sic), Mrs. F.M. Hodge.”
“Prof. R.H. Freeland, former superintendent of public schools here, has been here on a visit.”
“John Dyer, of Sweetwater, is the guest of his sister, Mrs. Robert Hunter.”
“John and Lawrence Snapp have returned from visiting friends at Greeneville.”
“Mrs. G.A. George and children are visiting relatives at Limestone.”
“J.H. Cox has been at Gate City, Va., since Wednesday. On his return he will bring his wife and children, who have been visiting Mrs. Cox’s father, Judge J.B. Richmond.”
“Mrs. T.F. Crowder, of Spartanburg, S.C., has been visiting her parents, Judge and Mrs. G.C. Chandler, on Watauga avenue.”
“Karl Kennedy, who has been at the University of Tennessee this winter, is visiting relatives here. He will leave soon for his home at Des Moines, Iowa.”
“Rev. J.L. Bachman, of Sweetwater, will preach in the First Presbyterian church tomorrow and assist the pastor, Rev. Herndon, in administering the sacrament.”
The same issue of the newspaper presented readers news with a dateline from Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1898. The date was March 12. “On last Sunday afternoon, as Robert McCall and Dr. Royston, his brother-in-law, were returning from church at Old Cherikee (sic) meeting house, some five miles south of this place, they got into a difficulty, the result of an old feud, and McCall cut Royston with a knife in the side and in the arm. The doctor was carrying his little child at the time and his wife ran in to protect the child, and she, too, received a severe cut on the wrist, almost severing an artery. Al (sic) the wounds were serious but not fatal. McCall made his escape.”
“William W. Haynes, of Knoxville, advance agent of the University of Tennessee Glee and Mandolin clubs, was here yesterday arranging for an entertainment at College hall next Wednesday night.”
“Judge J.P. Smith, ‘Squire’ J.M. Martin, Ed Strain, of Johnson City, were here last Monday.”
“Mrs. A.N. Hacker and Miss Nellie Hoss are visiting Mrs. T.A. Cox at Johnson City.”
“William M. Grisham is quite sick at his home near here.”
“Dr. J.P. Park has returned from a two weeks’ visit to his old home at Knoxville.”
News with a dateline from Laurel Bloomery and a date of March 12 followed. “Luther Gentry, the 12-year-old son of David E. Gentry, a carpenter this place, was thrown from a horse and had his right arm broken in two places. The family physician thinks the arm will have to be amputated.”
“The second quarterly meeting of the M.E. church, south, was held here Saturday and Sunday.”
“Dr. J.L. Waity and J.S. Robinson are each building a handsome residence here.”
“A series of meetings is being held at the Bloomery, church, here, conducted by Revs. Kahle, Repass and Lesslie.”
Emory, Virginia, is about 62 miles from Johnson City.
Marion, Virginia, is located about 79 miles from Johnson City.
Sweetwater, Tennessee, is approximately 150 miles from Johnson City.
Limestone is a community in rural Washington County.
Gate City, Virginia, is about 31 miles from Johnson City.
Laurel Bloomery is about 70 miles away from Johnson City and is a community in rural Johnson County.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 13, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Tusculum and a date of March 12.
“Tusculum’s young women debaters won the annual debate from Maryville here tonight, in a spirited contest, in which Tusculum defended the affirmative side of the question, ‘Resolved that intercollegiate athletics should be abolished in the United States.’ For the defenders of the negative side, however, it is stated that the judges were confronted with a most difficult task: being compelled to take into consideration the most minute detail in order to reach a decision: and then, the vote was two for Tusculum and one for Maryville.”
“Misses Coile, Hill and Dobbs represented Tusculum, as the successful speakers; while Maryville’s debaters were Misses Robinson, Boyer and Haynes. Their presentations exhibited remarkable study and preparation of the subject from every angle; and their pleasing and attractive delivery made the program one of true enjoyment.”
“The contest was held in the auditorium, before a capacity audience, which gave frequent evidence of appreciation of the various speakers. The judges were: Dr. J.W. Zwingle, of Lewisburg, Tenn., and C.L. Marshall and Guy L. Smith of Johnson City.”
Tusculum is a community in Greene County, and is about 26 miles from Johnson City.
Tusculum College is now known as Tusculum University.
Maryville, Tennessee, is about 123 miles from Johnson City. It is the home of Maryville College.
Lewisburg, Tennessee, is located about 334 miles from Johnson City. It is south of Nashville.
