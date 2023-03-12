March 12, 1892: The Comet reported that “Jake Bewley, of the E. T. V. & G. Ry., came to this city Thursday night.”
“Rev. O. G. Jones, of Erwin, passed through the city yesterday en route to Tusculum.”
“Hon. Jno. M. Simerly and Jno. Tipton, Esq. of Elizabethton, were among the visitors to the city yesterday.”
“Judge A. J. Brown passed through the city yesterday on his return from Mountain City, where circuit court has been in session.”
“Ry.” is an abbreviation for “railway.”
Tusculum is a community in Greene County, and is about 26 miles from Johnson City.
Mountain City is located in Johnson County and is about 44 miles from Johnson City.
March 12, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported “F. B. St. John has commenced his cob-pipe factory at Johnson City.”
“Frank Cross, a farmer, died near Bluff City, while at work in a field.”
“R. R. Butler is a candidate for re-election to the legislature in Johnson county.”
“There’s a scarcity of corn in Hawkins county.”
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Sentinel is now known as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that were published on a daily basis in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 12, 1922: The Journal and Tribune reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of March 11.
“A motion made at the meeting of the city commissioner yesterday afternoon by Commissioner McDonald to discharge Detective Meeker failed to receive a second. Meeker on last Sunday called out in a public meeting the name of a boarding house keeper who had been a resident of Johnson City for more than 30 years.”
“The incident, which cause a furore (sic) in this city, has been the topic of frequent conversation this week the course of Mecker being condemned by many.”
The Journal and Tribune is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
March 12, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “The King’s Mountain Post of the American Legion will hold a ‘Special Pep Meeting’ at the Windsor Hotel tonight beginning at seven o’clock, for members only. Luncheon will be served and music will be furnished by a four piece orchestra, consisting of some of the best local musicians. A number of speakers have been secured for the occasion along with plenty of fun makers.”
March 12, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers of sad news with a dateline coming from Erwin. “Grover S. McNabb, Erwin coal dealer and active in Unicoi county civic affairs for years, died last night at Baptist Hospital, Winston-Salem, N. C. His wife was at the bedside.”
“McNabb was the father of Dick McNabb, widely known in East Tennessee athletic circles.”
Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is about 196 miles from Johnson City. In that day, and for years afterward, it was not unusual for area residents to travel to Winston-Salem for medical treatment.
March 12, 1953: The Elizabethton Star reported, “The need for educators to know the background of those they instruct was discussed before members of the Rotary Club yesterday noon by Steve Lacey, former dean and football coach at Milligan College.”
“With Dr. Fred Smith, the song-leader absent, the singing was led by E. N. Backus, newly elected president of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, who was a guest.”
“Mr. Lacey also brought out the fact that college athletes who received their education on scholarships, apparently are more successful in business, than are the general aver of college graduates. He explained how he came to this conviction after sending a questionnaire to more than 500 colleges and universities.”
“He was introduced by Clyde C. Stout. President Mack Canup preside at the meeting.”
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication status.
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
March 12, 1954: With a dateline from New Orleans, and a date of March 11, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Scientific evidence was presented tonight that an anti-polio vaccine which will be injected into 500,000 to a million seven-year-old children beginning next month will make them immune to all three forms of polio for life.”
“The evidence was presented by Dr. Jonas E. Salk of the University of Pittsburgh who developed the vaccine and who already has used it to vaccinate 5,000 persons, mostly children. Salk spoke in the rigorously factual language of science, but his implications added up to much more than a mere hope that man now has the means of wiping out polio as epidemic disease.”
As implied above, polio is now preventable by means of a vaccine.
March 12, 1973: Fifty years ago today, with a dateline from Boone, N. C., Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned that “Warrants are being drawn this morning for the arrests of officials of two Beech Mountain restaurants for sale of intoxicating liquor.”
“The warrants result from a raid on the Beech Tree Inn and the Village Inn, both located on the top of Beech Mountain, early Sunday morning by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Deputies.”
“A sheriff’s department spokesman said the 12:02 a.m. raids resulted in confiscation of alcoholic beverages estimated in value at $10,000.”
“Watauga County is a dry county which does not allow sale of intoxicating beverages.”
Boone, North Carolina, is located about 55 miles from Johnson City. Boone is in Watauga County.
Beech Mountain is about 42 miles from Johnson City. It is located in Watauga and Avery Counties in North Carolina.
Ten thousand dollars in 1973 is now worth a bit more than $67,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
March 12, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press, in an article by Joe Ledford and a dateline from Elizabethton, informed readers that “Time is running out for victims of January’s flash flood and snowstorm to apply for help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The deadline for applications is Friday.”
“Through Tuesday, 878 people in Carter County had asked for assistance. The Carter County number made up the bulk of 1,095 requests for help from people in Carter, Unicoi, Johnson and Washington counties.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.