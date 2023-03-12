Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

March 12, 1892: The Comet reported that “Jake Bewley, of the E. T. V. & G. Ry., came to this city Thursday night.”

“Rev. O. G. Jones, of Erwin, passed through the city yesterday en route to Tusculum.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.