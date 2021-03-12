March 12, 1869: The East Tennessee Union Flag alerted readers, “Our friends and patrons will take notice, that the Union Flag Office will be removed next week, to the old stand on the hill, at the corner of Cherokee and Water streets (sic).”
The newspaper was headquartered in Jonesborough, spelled that way under the masthead, but spelled as Jonesboro inside the newspaper.
March 12, 1891: The Comet quipped, “Figuratively speaking, the name of the real estate market in Johnson City is mud.”
March 12, 1900: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Knoxville Sentinel reported on a recent slaying. “At 10 o’clock this morning W.W. Wootey, 30 years old, shot and killed John Garland, aged 60, at the residence of the latter. Wootey had accompanied a son of Garland home, both being intoxicated. The father of young Garland attempted to oust Wootey, and the latter killed him. Wootey is in the jail. There is great excitement, and reports say a lynching is threatened. Officials say the jail is not strong enough to withstand a mob.”
Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1900. The Comet was published every week.
March 12, 1901: The Knoxville Sentinel reported, with a dateline of Johnson City, “It is said that the committee to elect the site for the ‘soldiers’ home,’ can not (sic) reach here before April 1. Congressman Brownlow is coming with a party of about forty to view the locations available here.”
The “soldiers’ home” referred to is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1901.
March 12, 1909: With a dateline from Johnson City, readers of The Bristol Evening News learned of an upcoming educational program regarding tuberculosis. “The Monday club (sic) of Johnson City has perfected a program for a large anti-tuberculosis meeting to be held at the Christian church (sic) Monday at 7 p.m. The speakers for this occasion are: Dr. H.P. Colle, of Knoxville; Dr. W.H. Osborne, Dr. E.T. West and Attorney S.C. Williams, of this city.”
The tuberculosis vaccine has been in use since 1921, according to www.tbalert.org.
S.C. Williams would later become Judge S.C. Williams.
March 12, 1918: “Miss Mary Luter Wright who teaches music at Kingsport, spent the week end (sic) with her parents, Prof. and Mrs. W.A. Wright,” according to The Johnson City Daily Staff.
Readers learned elsewhere in the newspaper that “Sergeant Fred Lewis has returned to Camp Sevier after a few days spent with home folks.”
March 12, 1928: With a dateline of Kingsport, the Johnson City Staff-News reported on local smallpox cases. “Although the development of a general smallpox epidemic in Kingsport has not by any means materialized yet, there is the possibility that it may if the proper precautions are not taken immediately to prevent the spread of the dread disease two new cases having been reported and quarantined yesterday, bringing the total of known cases up to three within the city limits.”
According to the World Health Organization, the smallpox vaccine was developed by Dr. Edward Jenner in 1796.
March 12, 1930: A simple, but elegant recipe was printed in the Johnson City Chronicle. “Waffle sandwiches are good for Sunday tea. Put two hot waffles together with butter, honey and 1-2 teaspoon (sic) of cinnamon.”
March 12, 1941: “Bundles for Britain” were in the news, according to the Johnson City Press. “Johnson City Ministerial Association has voted to hold special services in all churches in the city Sunday, March 23, in cooperation with the local Bundles for Britain chapter which is sending aid to England war sufferers.” Mrs. Allen Harris was president of the local Bundles for Britain chapter.
“Bundles for Britain” was an organization that made and shipped supplies, principally clothing and bedding, to war-torn Great Britain.
March 12, 1947: With a dateline from Elizabethton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported sad news. “Judge W.R. Allen, 83, prominent Elizabethton attorney, died at 2 p.m. Sunday at his home, 203 East F street (sic). He had been in ill health and his condition had been critical for the past four weeks.”
The obituary continued, “Judge Allen, a Carter county (sic) attorney for more than half a century, was widely known in Tennessee legal circles. He was one of the oldest members of the bar in the state in point of service and years, and at one time served as a member of the Court of Appeals …(appointed) by the late Governor Alf Taylor.”
Additional details included, “Active in civic and religious circles for more than half a century, he was one of the oldest members of the First Baptist Church. Judge Allen had taught the ladies’ TEL Bible Class since 1896.”
March 12, 1953: The area was preparing for a cattle show and sale, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Registered Herefords – 11 bulls and 35 heifers – from some of the most famous farms in East Tennessee are undergoing grooming for Friday’s ninth annual East Tennessee Hereford Breeders’ show and sale. The show … will be held at Big Burley Warehouse.”
March 12, 1958: The Pro-To Club was incorporated in Johnson City. “Pro-To” stands for “Progress Together.” (Source: History of Washington County Tennessee.)
March 12, 1969: “Another new low for this date was reported by the U.S. Weather Bureau at Tri-City Airport today … 14”, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
The article concluded by saying, “The record high for this date was 78 back in good ol’ 1954.”
March 12, 1970: “Sheriff Uel Hartman announced today he is a candidate for reelection,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
The article continued, “Sheriff Hartman is completing his second term as Washington County Sheriff, a post he has held since 1966.”
“A life-long resident of Washington County, Harman is married to the former Addie Moore and is the father of one daughter, Mrs. Jane Crawford, Jonesboro.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way at the time.
March 12, 1982: Tom Hodge reported to readers of his column in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “It’s spring and the buck deers (sic) shed their antlers.”
“If so, how come the forests aren’t littered with them?”
“Well, it seems that porcupines, rabbits and mice consider them a delicacy.”
Hodge concluded by saying, “Another mystery solved.”