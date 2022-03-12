March 12, 1918: The Johnson City Chronicle informed readers of the details of a recent society wedding in Johnson City. “This morning at the home of the brides’ parents, Mr. and Mrs. Gunnar Teilman solemnized the wedding of their daughter Elizabeth Marion and the Reverend Clyde Enoch Loudy.”
“Spring flowers, tulips and Jonquills (sic) made of the reception rooms a veritable mass of brilliant color. The nuptial vows were taken at an improvised altar formed of greens with carnations.”
“Preceding the ceremony Mrs. D.R. Beeson sang in her usual charming manner, ‘Dawning’ and ‘Heart of Gold’ to the accompaniment played by Miss May Barry of Garbers.”
“To the strains of the weddings (sic) March played by the brother of the bride, Mr. J. Gunnar Teilman, the bride and groom entered the dainty flower girls, Inger Marie and Bertha June Teilman, sisters of the bride scattering pinks sweet peas in their pathway and at the alter Reverend John Moore Crowe, impressively spoke the words which joined them in the holy bonds of wedlock.”
“The bride, a beautiful brunette was never more charming than in her wedding gown, an exquisite creation of crepe de chene (sic) with pearls and point lace, carrying a lovely shower bouquet of roses and valley lilies.”
“Her going away suit was midnight blue with accessories of gray.”
“Immediately after the ceremony an informal reception was held and congratulations were extended the bride and groom. Light refreshments were served.”
“After a wedding trip to points south and the bride’s old home at Marion, Indiana, Rev. and Mrs. Loudy will be at home to their friends at Embreeville where Rev. Loudy is pastor of the Methodist church (sic).”
“Among the out of town (sic) guests were Miss Mary Beery, Juanita Garbers, Phil Taylor, of Shoun, Brown and Thompson of Garbers. Mr. and Mrs. H. D. Bramn and Miss Hazel Bramn of Bristol.”
Garbers is a community in rural Washington County.
Embreeville is a community in rural Washington County.
Shoun is a community in rural Johnson County.
March 12, 1922: A century ago today The Sunday Chronicle reported news of several area fraternal lodges. “The Watauga Lodge met Monday evening in regular session. A large attendance of members were present. The degree work put on was enjoyed. Some interesting tales were made by the members for the good of the order. Smokes were enjoyed by all present.”
Another news item reported, “The Improved Order of Red Men met in regular session Wednesday night. This organization is growing rapidly. The members of this organization have the opportunity to become musicians learning to play any instrument they wish, under the direction of Rev. W.L. Hannah and George Barnes, who are very efficient.”
Readers also learned, “The Unaka Camp met in regular session Thursday night, with W.F. Davis president. This organization hast taken on new life. The campaign, which is now on for new members, who want to take advantage of the insurance features of this organization. A fine bunch of fellows are coming in each meeting night. We have refreshments at each meeting and a general gettogether (sic) good time.”
The final news item about local lodges reported, “The Garfield Council met in regular session Friday night with W.M. Fox presiding. One of the largest crowds of the winter months was present. Several new members were initiated, after which the committee discussed placing a flag and presenting a Bible to the new school in Keystone Addition. Miss Gillespie has arranged a nice program and the committee in charge. Chas. Shucraft and W.A. Bailey will arrange the date which will be announced later. Don’t forget the oyster supper the first meeting night next month.”
The Sunday Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Chronicle the other days of the week.
March 22, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Elmo Flannery, a member of the Johnson City school system for 11 years, announced yesterday his resignation as principal of Keystone school (sic), effective April 6.”
“’I am resigning because conditions are so unsatisfactory I do not feel justified in continuing longer,’ Flannery said, adding his reference was to ‘low pay’ and ‘overcrowding.’”
“Flannery came to Tennessee in 1932 from Michigan. He was a member of the Junior High School faculty for seven years and had been at Keystone for four years.”
“Active in efforts to improve salary standards of teachers, Flannery said he had worked hard but accomplished little. He indicated he would give attention to his farm in Sullivan county (sic), where he engages in diversified agriculture and raises white-faced cattle.”
“He holds a B.S. degree from Michigan State and an M.A. from Columbia. He has done a year’s graduate work at Columbia toward a doctor’s degree.”
“His resignation has been turned in to the board of education and the superintendent of schools, he said.”
March 12, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle regaled readers with a letter to Dear Abby. It read: “Dear Abby: The letter about the hostess who did not want to give out her recipes reminded me of this incident, which happens to be true.”
“A woman I’ll call Mrs. Jones served her women’s luncheon club a delicious casserole. A guest whom I’ll call Mrs. Smith had to have the recipe, so Mrs. Jones graciously gave it to her.”
“The next day Mrs. Smith decided to surprise her husband with that casserole for dinner. She put the recipe in front of her and said, ‘It calls for leftover lamb, but I don’t have any, but the left over pork chops will do. Oh, dear, I’m out of mustard, but I’ll use ketchup instead.’”
“’It calls for chives, but I’ll use that old clove of garlic I have in the fridge instead.’”
“’And as long as I have turnips, I’ll substitute them for carrots.’ (I think you get the general idea.)”
“Needless to say, the casserole was terrible and her husband was revolted.”
“The next day Mrs. Smith telephone Mrs. Jones and said, ‘Some friend YOU are! You didn’t even give me the right recipe!’”
“And they haven’t been on speaking terms since.”
The writer did not sign the letter
March 12, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Sam Watson, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that, “Johnson City’s search for a new schools director is complete. The Board of Education promoted Interim Schools Director William ‘Dan’ Russell to the permanent position Tuesday in a unanimous vote.”
“‘I feel great,’ Russell said following the vote. ‘I didn’t have a clue as to what the results of (Tuesday’s) meeting would be.’”
“’I’m a little numb, but I feel extremely fortunate, and I appreciate what this board has decided to do,’ he said.”