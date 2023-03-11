Today in Johnson City History

March 11, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported that “Dr. W. R. Price of Johnson City arrived in the city yesterday.”

The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It eventually became the Knoxville Journal and Tribune. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published daily in Johnson City in 1898. However, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

