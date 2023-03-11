March 11, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported that “Dr. W. R. Price of Johnson City arrived in the city yesterday.”
The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It eventually became the Knoxville Journal and Tribune. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published daily in Johnson City in 1898. However, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 11, 1923: A century ago today, The Sunday Chronicle informed readers of the happenings in regard to several area residents. Some of those events included: “Mr. and Mrs. Roy Smalling spent several days this week in Bristol.”
“Mrs. Campbell, Miss Margaret Campbell, Miss Lee Miller, Miss Miller, Mr. Perrey Miller, Mr. Charlie Miller and Mr. Bill Bailey left (several indecipherable words) Wednesday and are enroute home by motor after spending the winter season very delightfully in Tampa.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Dulaney and daughter are spending two weeks at points in Florida.”
“Miss Clara Rhea Cox has returned to her home in Jackson, Tenn., after a visit with her grandmother, Mrs. Hattie Galloway.”
“Mr. Frank Shell is the guest of his mother, Mrs. M. D. Shell on Maple Street.”
“Miss Rhea Hunter is recovering from an attack of influenza at her home on E. Watauga Avenue.”
“Friends of Mrs. W. B. Ellison will be glad to know that she is recovering from an attack of influenza at her home on Cherokee Heights.”
“Miss Lena Chase, of Clintwood, Virginia, is the week-end guest of Miss Thelma Lambert, on Southwest Avenue.”
“The Women’s Auxiliary of the American Legion will hold their meeting in the Library the third Tuesday, March 20th, instead of Tuesday, March 13th, as previously announced.”
“Mrs. C. L. Marshall is spending the week end with her daughter, Miss Caroyn Marshall, a student at Martha Washington College in Abindgon (sic).”
“Miss Mattie Sweeney and little niece of Marion, N. C., and Mrs. Frank Carter og (sic) Erwin, are visiting Mrs. W. C. Morrow on East Main Street.”
“Mayor W. B. Ellison is in Nashville, Tenn.”
“Mrs. M. P. Estes has returned to her home in Knoxville after a visit with her sister Mrs. Eugene Brown on Holston Avenue.”
“Mrs. J. M. Robb of Chicago and Mrs. Sam Slack of Bristol were the guests of Mrs. Robert Imboden Thursday at her home in the Southwest Addition.”
“Master Gerald Stonesifer is recovering nicely from an operation performed at Jones’ Hospital for tonsils and adenoids.”
“Miss Margaret Stonesifer is ill with influenza.”
“Miss Suzette Parker and Miss Puddin Gee of Sullins College, Bristol ear (sic) the week-end guests of Mr. and Mrs. Dan B. Wexler at Melubro Court.
“The many friends of Mr. and Mrs. J. C. Mottern will regret to hear of their illness at their home on E. Unaka Avenue.”
“Mrs. Sorrell Parrish of Bristol was a visitor in the city Thursday.”
“Mr. and Mrs. R. E. Maden, and their little daughter, Ruby, of Atlanta, Ga., are the guests of Mr. Maden’s mother and sister, Mrs. Maden and Mrs. Dove.”
“Mrs. Edward Butler, Jr., of Mountain City, Tenn., is the guest of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Exum at the Franklin.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Frank Gammon have moved from the Unaka Apartments to their home on E. Watauga Avenue.”
“Mrs. Blanch Hannawell has returned to her home in Prescott, Arizona, after a two months’ visit as the guest of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Queensberry.”
“Mr. Drewey Painter left last week for Washington, D. C., where he has accepted a position.”
“Mrs. W. N. Netherland spent the past week-end in Bristol as the guest of her son.”
“Mr. F. A. Williams of Newburn, N. C., spent the week-end in the city.”
“Mr. O. E. Mahoney spent Thursday in Banner Elk, N. C., on a business trip.”
“Mrs. George H. Pepper returned on Sunday from an extended visit in Fort Smith, Ark., where she was the guest of relatives, in Hot Springs, and in St. Louis, Mo. Mr. Pepper spent the past week-end in the city.”
“Miss Gump of Bristol was the guest of Mr. and Mrs. H. D. Gump at their home, Hillrise Farm, this week.”
“Mr. and Mrs. W. R. King, of Washington, D. C., were guests of Dr. and Mrs. J. C. King on Monday en route from Knoxville to their home.”
“Mrs. Kenneth Killinger, of Marion, Va., was the guest of her brother, Mr. J. L. Venable, the past weekend at Montrose Court.”
“Mr. L. E. Westerdahl returned on Sunday afternoon from Minneapolis, Minn., where he was called last week on account of the death of his father.”
“Mrs. Luther Rhea was called to Greeneville, Tenn., last week on account of the serious illness of her mother, Mrs. W. A. Cox.”
“Mr. Robert Cross spent the past Sunday in Piney Flats.”
“Mr. Samuel H. Carr returned home this week from an extended stay in Tampa, Fla. Enroute home Mr. Carr spend several days in Atlanta.”
“Mrs. John Gilbreath and Mrs. Benton White have returned to their home in Chattanooga after a delightful visit as the guests of Mrs. L. W. McCown at her home on East Unaka Avenue.”
Clintwood, Virginia, is located about 93 miles from Johnson City.
Martha Washington College was founded in 1853. It closed in 1931. In 1937, the College was converted into the Martha Washington Inn, which it remains today.
Marion, North Carolina, is located about 64 miles from Johnson City.
Jones’ Hospital was a private hospital.
Sullins College was a college for women; it was located in Bristol, Virginia. It is now closed.
Melubro Court are apartments, located on the corner of North Roan Street and East Watauga Avenue.
Mountain City is located in Johnson County and is about 44 miles from Johnson City.
Newburn, North Carolina, is about 357 miles from Johnson City.
Banner Elk, North Carolina, is approximately 38 miles from Johnson City.
Montrose Court is an apartment building located in the Tree Streets.
Marion, Virginia, is located about 79 miles from Johnson City.
The Sunday Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Chronicle on other days of the week in 1923.
