March 11, 1886: The Comet invited readers to an upcoming Pink Tea Supper. “Don’t forget that next Wednesday evening, the 17th, is the time for the Pink Tea Supper by the ladies of the Presbyterian Church. A splendid meal supper will be served at 6 o’clock, p.m. and families are requested to come and get their suppers instead of cooking at home. Nice oysters cooked any style can be had. Price of meal supper 25 cents, oysters and desert extra. Don’t fail to come and bring all the children for you don’t know how long it will be before they can get another square meal so cheap. Proceeds to go toward building a parsonage.”
In 1886, 25 cents had the approximate buying power that $6.96 would have today. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
March 11, 1896: With a dateline from Knoxville, the Asheville Daily Citizen reported news from Johnson City. “J.E. Crandall, president First National bank (sic) at Johnston (sic) City, Tenn., was sentenced here today to eight years in the federal prison at Brooklyn, N.Y., for wrecking the bank when $62,000 was lost.”
Sixty-two thousand dollars in 1896 currently has the approximate purchasing power of almost $1,931,000. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1896. The Comet was Johnson City’s weekly newspaper.
March 11, 1905: The Chattanooga News, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported recent railroad news. “A charter was granted the Johnson City, Bakersville and Southern Railroad company (sic), of Washington county (sic), with a capital stock of $25,000. The company proposes to construct a railroad from Johnson City and North Carolina line and on into North Carolina.”
The article further stated, “Wm. E. Uptegrove, who owns timber land which will amount up into the hundreds of thousand feet, is behind the project. It will be undertaken and constructed just as the weather opens up. For the project there will be only about fifteen miles of railway completed, as that will be sufficient to supply Mr. Uptegrove’s factories with their several needs.”
Twenty-five thousand dollars in 1905 is now worth about $743,000. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1905. The Comet was published weekly.
Mar. 11, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff welcomed a new employee. “Introducing C.W. Britt, the circulation manager of the Staff. He is a live one and comes from Bristol, and will have full charge of this department of The Staff. The Staff’s circulation has grown in season, and when there wasn’t any season, a constant, steady growth, the patronage of the people who appreciate the worth of a live newspaper in a city, the hub of the richest undeveloped section in the country.”
March 11, 1924: The Johnson City Chronicle reported about the formation of a new club. In an editorial, readers learned “Johnson City has every reason to take pride in its group of civic clubs, all of which have in the past distinguished themselves by notable service to the community, both as individual clubs and as one united body of boosters to the city.”
The editorial continued in stating, “To this group has been added, in the past few weeks, the feminine touch. The Business and Professional Women’s Club now takes its place among the other civic clubs of the city, working for its advancement as a unit.”
“Upon behalf of all the other clubs and the community a welcome is extended to this club with the hope that its life as an organization will be long and filled with the lasting happiness which can only come from serving human need.”
March 11, 1931: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Miss Kate White will attend the D.A.R. Congress in Washington and will be on the reception committee, by appointment of historian-general, Mrs. Flora Gillentine. Miss White is state D.A.R. honorary historian for life.”
March 11, 1949: The Bristol News Bulletin with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “The field for the first annual Burley Basket Tournament of Champions, which will get underway here Monday night, was completed today.”
“The four other teams added to the field were Pound Warriors of Pound, Va., Cherokee Athletic Association of Elizabethton, Medearie Auto Supply of Kingsport, and Adams Parking of Knoxville.”
Readers also learned, “The other four teams previously named were Leon Fernbach of the Johnson City Municipal League; Milligan College; Maryville Gulf Refiners of Maryville, and Emory and Henry College of Emory, Va.”
Mar. 11, 1958: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned about a recent accident that could easily have been very tragic. “David Floyd Blankenship, XXXE. Myrtle Ave., escaped injury Sunday when his pickup truck turned over a 10-foot embankment on Market Street Extension.”
The article continued, “Blankenship told Deputies Ed Phillips and H.B. Humphreys that an unidentified car forced him off the road.”
It probably came as no surprise that “The truck was heavily damaged.”
March 11, 1968: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Balsom Van Perry, 54, XXXXSouthwest Ave., died unexpectedly Saturday night in Washington, D.C., while attending a meeting of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Death was attributed to a heart attack.”
The article continued, “Mr. Perry was a graduate of East Tennessee State University, a veteran of World War II, and had been at Beaunit Corp., Elizabethton, for the past 32 years.”
More details stated, “He had been a prominent VFW official. At the time of his death he was national vice-chairman of the life membership committee. He was past post commander of the Lynn Folsom Post VFW, Elizabethton, past district commander and past state department commander, and past national council member of the VFW, representing Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.”
March 11, 1986: The Johnson City Press reported on a real estate transaction in downtown Johnson City. “Two South Carolina investors have purchased Johnson City’s only downtown motel, the Midtown Inn, for nearly $1 million.”
The article continued, “According to new owners Rick and Joe Bakshi, brothers from Santee, S.C., the inn will receive extensive renovations this spring.”
“Joe Bakshi said the two had made several trips through this area before deciding on the investment. He said he wants to ‘change the image of the hotel by making some $250,000 in improvements.’”
One million dollars in 1986 is now worth approximately $2,387,000, so $250,000 would be worth about $597,000. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
The Johnson City Public Library now occupies the former site of the Midtown Inn.