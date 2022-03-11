March 11, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, Johnson City’s City Charter was published in The Comet.
March 11, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported several interesting items about Johnson City area residents. Among those items were: “Mr. George Hannah has returned from Knoxville where he attended the Merchants School.”
“The many friends of Mrs. Verne Willard will regret to know that she is ill at the Appalachian Hospital.”
“Mrs. Alice N. Summers was taken to the Appalachian Hospital yesterday, where she will undergo treatment.”
“Messers. Edwin and Charles Crouch, of Milligan College, are the week-end guests of their parents, Mr. and Mrs. A. B. Crouch, on Spring Street.”
“The many friends of Mrs. Carl Feathers will be delighted to know that she is improving from an operation performed at the Philadelphia Hospital, Philadelphia, Penn.”
“Mrs. C. D. Haug and daughter arrived yesterday from Nashville to join Mr. Haug, who is assistant manager of the Majestic and Edisonia Theatres. They will make their home at the Franklin Apartments.”
“Hon. B. A Morton was a prominent visitor in the city Wednesday, en route from his home in Knoxville to New York City. Hon. Morton was the guest of Mr. and Mrs. Fred J. Moses on Watauga avenue (sic) for luncheon.”George Hannah owned Hannah’s, a clothing store, that was located in downtown Johnson City.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of the Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
March 11, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, vandals had recently been especially busy on the streets of Johnson City. Readers learned that “City officers, particularly Captain Earl Laughren, were busily occupied during the past weekend with a variety of thievery and vandalism cases, headquarters reports showed.”
“Probably the worse victim of the group was the Patio Grill on East Main street (sic), where the intruders apparently set out to ‘wreck the place.’ Not only were vending machines robbed but they were smashed and beaten extensively. And to add insult to injury, the intruders used pies from the pastry case to slap against walls of the establishment, Captain Laughren said. Entrance apparently was gained through a side window.”
“Police were called early yesterday morning by Frank Morris, manager.”
“Earlier a break-in at Guy’s Café on West Market street (sic) netted someone a quantity of women’s clothing.”
“Offices at Science Hill High School were ransacked by prowlers who broke a glass door to get inside. Some food was missing from the cafeteria.”
“Shortly after 11 o’clock Sunday morning, the 1936 model black coupe belonging to Mrs. Jake Perkins, Austin Springs road (sic), was reportedly taken from a parking place in front of First Christian Church.”
“The same day a quantity of clothing and smaller articles were removed from an auto on a Commerce street (sic) parking lot by someone who smashed a window in the vehicle.”
“Assisting Laughren at various times in connection with the thefts were Captain Tom Howell and Patrolmen Lester Collins, Mack Ferguson, Bill Coley and Arthur Merritt.”
March 11, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The Volunteer Citizens Band Radio Service will be presenting its annual bingo party today at 6 p.m. from the Princeton Road Recreation Center.”
“Live entertainment will be provided by Ronnie Miller and the Country Gentlemen and the The (sic) Country Squires, before and after the games.”
“The CB Service also announces the Jonesboro Circle Four Squares Dance Club will meet on the second Saturday of every month.”
Citizens band radios were very popular in the 1970s.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1972.
March 11, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, Tom Hodge regaled the readers of his column in the Johnson City Press with his fascination with the weather and folklore sayings about it. We learn, “John W. Neth has provided me with a book,” Folk-Lore from Adams County, Illinois”. It was published in 1935.
“… let’s examine some of the Illinois folklore and see how it compares with our own.”
“’Animals huddling together in the pasture is a sign of rain.’”
“’If animals are covered with thin or light fur in the autumn, it means a mild winter.’”
“’To kill (or step on) an ant will bring rain.’”
“’It indicates rain if ants travel in a straight line.’”
Mr. Hodge added this quip: “Now you’ve got to remember that these are Illinois ants. Our ants may not react the same way.”
“’If more bees enter than leave a hive, rain will fall soon, because a bee is never caught in a shower.’”
“’Bushes filled with berries in the autumn presage a hard winter.’”
“If blackberries ripen late and slowly, the winter will be long and cold.’”
“’If blackbirds gather in multitudes on the ground, snow is near.’”
“’Rain will follow the sneezing of a cat.’”
“’Look for rain when a cat begins to wash its face.’”
“’If caterpillars are wholly black in the autumn, expect a mild winter,’ If a woolly worm were totally black, you could expect a winter full of blizzards.”
“’When caterpillars during the autumn are dark brown in the center of the body and yellow at each end, the middle of the winter will be very cold.’ Ah, now that sounds like a woolly worm.”
“’It is a sign of a light winter when chickens shed feathers in October.’”
“’If a cock goes to roost crowing, you can look for rain before morning.’”
“’When a rooster sits on a fence and crows very early in the morning, it will rain that day.’ Of course, we don’t have many roosters in town any more.”
“’To discover the dry and wet months of the year: Take twelve onions all the same size. Then cut a hole in the top of each onion. Then fill each top with the same amount of salt. Then lay each onion in a straight row on a table. You must lay them the way the sun rises and sets. You must do this on Christmas Eve between 11 and 12 and don’t let anyone go near the table after you have put them there. Get up on Christmas morning early and go to the onions and say, ‘January, February, March, April’ and so on. then look at each onion. Some onions will have water running out of them and some will be dry. The onions that have water running out of them will be wet months and the dry onions dry months for the coming year.’”
Mr. Hodge opined, “That’s one bit of folklore that I’ve never heard anything remotely similar around here.”
“’The weather for the first three days of December determines the weather of the first three winter months.’”
“’Fair weather on the three Ember Days will be followed by three months of good weather. If the weather of the three Ember Days is rainy, the three following months will be wet.’”
“Hereabouts, it’s said that if you mow on Ember day, you won’t have wild onions coming back.”
“’The cold days of February will be warm days in March. Whatever day is warm in February will be cold in March.’”
“’The number of fogs in August shows how many snows there will be during the winter.’ Ah, my old favorite.”
