March 10, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported, “We learn that one of the liberal hearted citizens of Buffalo Ridge has opened his heart toward the ministers of the gospel who serve the people in one of the churches of that neighborhood and charges but twenty five (sic) cents for horse feed. This is fully as cheap as it could be had in Jonesboro or Johnson City, and should be an inducement for our preachers to visit that section.”
Buffalo Ridge is a community in Washington County, near Gray and Boones Creek.
Twenty-five cents in 1897 is now worth about $8.40, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; The Comet was published every week, as was (and is) the Herald and Tribune.
March 10, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers of a new columnist. “We are pleased to announce that Sam Hill, one of the foremost newspaper humorists in the world, is now conducting his column for the readers of The Chronicle.”
“His column of original fun will be found on the editorial page daily and we know the readers of The Chronicle will be glad to welcome him to a place in their paper.”
March 10, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported sad news regarding the death of a prominent jurist. “Judge William Robert Allen, 83, native and life long (sic) resident of Carter County and one of the most widely known lawyers of Tennessee, died at his home, 203 East ‘F’ Street … after a long illness.”
“Judge Allen was born on July 1, 1863. He was admitted to the bar in 1893 and practiced law … the rest of his life. The law firm which he originally founded with the late John Simerly continued with changes to the time of his death. It is believed that it is the oldest firm of attorneys in continuous existence in … Tennessee.”
“Survivors are his widow, Mrs. Laura Renfro Allen, five sons, Ben, Clyde, J. Howard, Robert J. and Floyd Allen, all of Elizabethton; three daughters, Mrs. Allen S. Taylor, Elizabethton; Mrs. Burt Clemens, Knoxville, and Mrs. George S. Brown, Lebanon, Tenn.” Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survived Judge Allen.
“Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church … with Dr. W. R. Rigell, pastor of Central Baptist Church of Johnson City, and the Rev. E. M. Umbach, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton officiating. … Burial will be in the Highland Cemetery.”
“Judge Allen’s reputation as a jurist and lawyer was well earned. He was Elizabethton’s most widely known citizen. He was a close friend of the late Gov. Alf Taylor and took an active part in the campaign when Taylor ran as a Republican against his brother, the late governor and U. S. Senator, Robert l. Taylor, Democrat, in the famous ‘War of the Roses.’”
“Previous to his admission to the bar, Judge Allen was graduated from Holly Spring College of Butler, Tennessee. He was elected and served as a member of the General Assembly of Tennessee in 1893 just before he became a lawyer.”
“While in the legislature he became a friend of Cordell Hull, who later gained world fame as Secretary of State in President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s cabinet. The friendship with Cordell Hull continued throughout Judge Allen’s life.”
“In May, 1922, Judge Allen was appointed to the Tennessee Court of Civil Appeals by his old friend, Alf Taylor, who then was Tennessee’s first Republican governor since Parson Brownlow. He served an appointment of two years and then returned to Elizabethton.”
“The original law firm of Allen and Simerly admitted Charles B. Clark as a member and became known then as Allen, Simerly and Clark. Later the judge’s son, Ben Allen, became a member of the firm but withdraw (sic) when he became a circuit court judge.”
“After the death of both Messrs. Simerly and Clark, Roy C. Nelson, present city attorney of Elizabethton, was admitted as a partner. Later on J. Howard Allen, another son, became a member of the firm, which then became known as Allen, Nelson, and Allen. The firm continued until Judge Allen’s death. The law firm was in continuous existence 53 years, believed to be a record for law firms in Tennessee.”
“Judge Allen became a teacher of a woman’s Bible class at First Baptist Church in 1896. He continued to teach the class until illness prevented his appearance. Name of the class was originally the Philathean. Later it became known as the T. E. L. Bible class.”
“Another Bible class at First Baptist Church was named the Laura Allen Thomas Class in honor of Judge Allen’s daughter, Laura, who became Mrs. Jerry Thomas.”
“Judge Allen married three fine Christian woman (sic). The first wife was Sarah Smith, who became the mother of Ben, Clyde, Katherine and (Ann) deceased and Laura (deceased). The next wife was Diatha Hendrix who was the mother of J. Howard and Lena.”
“The third wife was Laura Brown Renfro. To this union three children were born: Robert J., Floyd, and Mary Emma.”
“The 12 grandchildren are Caroline Clemens, J. Allen Thomas, Robert Whitfield Thomas, Laura Katherine Taylor, Patricia Ann Taylor, Dorothy Taylor, Rosalie Allen, Williams William Allen, Robert Allen, Elizabeth Allen and John Frederick Allen.”
“Music at the funeral will be in charge of Mrs. Graydon Rion. Active pallbearers will be Roy C. Nelson, Raymond Campbell, George Edens, Malcom Shull, Wallace Taylor and William H. Clark. Honorary pall bearers will be members of the bar. Flower bearers will be members of the T. E. L. Bible class.”
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1947; March 10 of 1947 fell on a Monday.
March 10, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle provided a hopeful outlook for spring in the weather forecast. “Milder temperatures, hopefully another sign that spring is only around the corner, will re-enter the weather picture today, while skies to remain variably cloudy through tomorrow.”
“Winds today will be light and variable during the morning, becoming northeasterly, 7–14 miles per hour, by this afternoon.”
“The high today should be in the upper 50s with a low tonight in the mid-30s. Saturday’s high should be in the 60s.”
