March 10, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported remarks that initially appeared in the Nashville American on March 5, 1898.
“Gov. Robert L. Taylor has decided to leave the field of politics forever, after the expiration of his present term as Governor. He will not be a candidate for the United States Senate, but will leave the political arena for a happier and more congenial field of work.”
“The announcement will prove a startling surprise to people all over the State. Up to yesterday Gov. Taylor’s workers were busy getting his campaigns for Senator in shape. Even today there are men all over the State working for him, who will be surprised at the announcement. His campaign letters have circulated over the entire State, and his campaign proper has long since passed the embryonic stage. Gov. Taylor was billed to open his canvass with a speech at Trenton on Monday. The people of Gibson county will be disappointed, as well as the people all over Tennessee.”
“Yesterday about noon there was a decided rumor that there was going to be a big sensation in political circles. A reporter for the American got wind of the report. It did not take long to ascertain its nature. Gov. Taylor was seen in his apartments at the Mawell shortly after dinner last evening. He informed the reporter that he had prepared an address to the people of Tennessee, which he submitted as follows.”
A portion of that address is included below:
“’To the People. — I have fully and finally determined to retire from politics. I do so because I am tired of its harrowing antagonism. I am tired of its unjust accusations and its violent contention. I am tired of it because as I grow older I find myself less and less able to bear the stings of criticism and the stabs of slander. I am tired of it because there is no peace in it for me, and because I believe that I can do more good and have more friends and more happiness in the private walks of life.’”
“’If I had an office to give to every friend who asks, and a pardon for the son of every old weeping mother, and the husband of every sobbing wife, if I had the money to put in all the bony hands of poverty daily extended to me for help; if I had the power to protect the weak against the strong; if I could give happiness to all the people and sorrow to none, I would be contented to remain in the field of politics.’”
“’It is true I have remained in it a long time, and have fought vigorously for the principles and politics of Government which I thought were best for our country. I have had my ambitions and have earnestly sought to reach high position in order that I might be able to benefit my fellow men. I have succeeded but the realization was like the rainbow, an elusive phantom, over in sight, never in reach, resting over the horizon of hope, and I have discovered that he who climbs to the summit of political prominence will look down with longing eyes upon the humbler plane of life below and wish his feet had never wandered from its warmer sunshine and sweeter flowers.’”
“’Twenty years of anxiety and nervous strain and the perils and sweat of political campaigning and official agony will have been rounded up with the close of my present term of office, and I will be ready to gladly surrender all my hopes of further political promotion to others who are more ambitious, and who find delight in giving and receiving blows. I have concluded that twenty years of such a life is enough for one man of my temperament.’”
“’Three times I have borne the banner of my party among the mountain fastnesses of the First congressional district, six times I have canvassed Tennessee from Bristol to Memphis, three times I have worn the honors of governor of my native state. Whether I have fought the battles well or not, whether I have been a faithful servant I will leave to the verdict of the people whom I have served so long.’”
The article continued to say that “Some of the governor’s closest friends are heart-broken at the thought that he has left the field of politics forever. They say that it is the best thing for him to do, yet they have a feeling of sadness to see him retire from such pursuits. Gov. Taylor himself doubtlessly felt making the statement that he was severing himself from an old friend as it were. But he had decided upon his course and executed his decisions with dispatch.”
“He said that he was tired of the thing; that there was no comfort in it; nothing but worry and trouble; he resolved to quit. A newspaper reporter remarked that he would probably not have to go to Trenton Monday to report his speech, and Gov. Taylor laughingly said he guessedit (sic) would not be necessary.”
“Gov. Taylor was asked what he expected to do after his present term as governor expires, whether he would enter actively in the lecture field. He replied that he had not decided as yet, but that he would find something else to do without being in politics. It is probably his idea to go on the lecture platform after his gubernatorial term expires.”
“When asked what they thought of his announcement, the politicians for the most part said that they were too much surprised to say anything about it. It has been known for a long while that Gov. Taylor did not bear with ease the trials of political life, and that some had earnestly requested that he leaves public life and follow less trying pursuits more congenial to him.”
The Nashville American was a newspaper published from 1894 until 1910.
