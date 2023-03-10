Today in Johnson City History

March 10, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported remarks that initially appeared in the Nashville American on March 5, 1898.

“Gov. Robert L. Taylor has decided to leave the field of politics forever, after the expiration of his present term as Governor. He will not be a candidate for the United States Senate, but will leave the political arena for a happier and more congenial field of work.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

