March 10, 1887: The Comet printed several lines of advice. The words were wise in 1887 and we would do well to adhere to almost all of them more than a century later.
“Don’t lie.”
“Don’t cheat.”
“Don’t growl.”
“Don’t whine.”
“Don’t keep a worthless cur.”
“Don’t use poor implements.”
“Don’t let your plow get rusty nor dull.”
“Don’t let your mind get rusty nor dull.”
“Don’t stint your family in home comforts.”
“Don’t starve your stock nor skin your land.”
“Don’t own more land than you can work well.”
“Don’t imagine that you will ever get through learning.”
“Don’t expect your cow to do much better by you than you do by her.”
“Don’t throw away money by allowing good manure to go to waste.”
“Don’t die without contributing your mite towards making the world better.”
“Don’t treat your horses with more consideration than you do your family.”
“Don’t chew tobacco unless you are willing to divide with your wife and family.”
“Don’t contract a debt unless you are sure that you can pay it and make money by it.”
“Don’t’ expect that the Lord will help you unless you make vigorous efforts to help yourself.”
“Don’t put a dollar in the bank that is needed to make the house more convenient and the home more happy.”A cur is a dog, usually a stray; as used above, a mite indicates a very small portion or bit.
March 10, 1900: With a Johnson City dateline, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “C.H. Cambridge, an old ex-Union veteran, who came here some years since, has been down with rheumatism during the past winter. He served in the army from Pennsylvania and was wounded several times during the civil (sic) war (sic). He is a strong democrat (sic).”
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1900.
March 10, 1919: There is probably more behind the story than what was printed, but The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “F.W. Hoss walked to Jonesboro Sunday afternoon, just for the fun of walking, and returned in the evening with C.E. Bolton, in his recaptured Ford.”
March 10, 1928: With a dateline from Johnson City, readers of The Knoxville News-Sentinel learned, “Johnson City is considering contributing $7000 toward buying a site for the Teachers’ college (sic) new training school building. The state board wants the Raymond Lyle property adjoining the campus, but it will not give more than $22,000. The value was fixed at $29,000 in condemnation proceedings.”
Seven thousand dollars in 1928 is now worth about $107,080. Twenty-two thousand dollars in 1928 now has the approximate equivalent value of $336,358. Twenty-nine thousand dollars in 1928 is currently worth approximately $443,618. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
The Teachers’ College ”eventually became known as East Tennessee State University. The “new training school building” is now known as the University School.
March 10, 1929: Johnson City made international news. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers of The Gazette, a publication in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, learned of two physicians allegedly performing surgery under the influence of alcohol. “Two Elizabethton physicians were arrested last night on charges of murder, following the death of Robert Grindstaff, 12-year-old boy of Sciotha (sic), near here, on whom they were alleged to have performed an operation for appendicitis while intoxicated.”
There was not a newspaper published in Johnson City on March 10, 1929.
Mar. 10, 1935: The Johnson City Press reported on a recent Chamber of Commerce meeting. “Three hundred and fifty citizens who attended last night’s membership meeting of the chamber of commerce (sic) in the John Sevier hotel (sic), now ‘Believe in Johnson City’ more firmly than ever and are thoroughly convinced of its potentialities for commercial and cultural greatness, their members indicated today.”
Additional details included, “The meeting, which was featured by the first public address in Johnson City of James E. Coad, secretary-manager of the chamber of commerce (sic), was a banquet for members of the chamber and all other major civic organizations of this city. Included were the Kiwanis, Rotary, Optimists and Business and Professional Women’s clubs (sic), the Central Labor Union and the Johnson City Teachers association (sic). ‘Believe in Johnson City’ was the motto of the meeting. This spirit was emphasized by Mayor Marion Sell’s proclamation setting the evening aside as ‘Believe in Johnson City’ night.”
March 10, 1946: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned sad news about a soldier from Elizabethton. With a date of March 9, it was reported, “Captured official German records have revealed that Sgt. Joseph William ‘Bill’ Morrell, right waist-gunner and engineer on a B-24 Liberator, was killed in action January 20, 1945, over Linz, Austria, according to a letter recently received by his wife, Mrs. Mary Bingham Morrell of 200 Donna avenue (sic)”.
Donna Avenue is in Elizabethton.
Mar. 10, 1953: The Jackson Sun, a newspaper in Jackson, Tennessee, and with a dateline of Johnson City and a date of March 10, reported on an interesting lawsuit. “A Heaton, N.C., woman was awarded a $20,000 judgment in Johnson City law court yesterday against a man she accused of seducing her with promises to marry her.”
“The jury awarded Miss Mary Gwynn, 24, $15,000 compensatory and $5,000 punitive damages against Gilmer Meade Fleenor, 44, of near Jonesboro. She had sued for $25,000.”
The article continued, “Miss Gwynn charged Fleenor brought her to his home in mid-1951 to care of his sick mother and that she stayed several months.”
The story concluded in telling readers, “She alleged that Fleenor seduced her with promises to marry her during the Christmas holidays of 1951, but instead married another woman.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1953.
Twenty thousand dollars in 1953 is now worth about $196,000. Fifteen thousand dollars in 1953 is currently worth nearly $147,000, while five thousand dollars would be worth about $49,000. Twenty-five thousand dollars in 1953 now has the purchasing power of about $271,000. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
March 10, 1963: As part of a feature about area home economics classes, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle included a captioned photograph mentioning the importance of etiquette. “Students at Training School in the home economics department discuss some of the things they’ve learned in their studies. And they practice introductions – one of many things they learn about etiquette – here as Sherry Smith, center, introduces Judy Ander, left to Rebecca Wheeler, student teacher.”
The Training School is now known as the University School.
March 10, 1970: Prescription forgery is nothing new. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported a woman, “Mrs. Stella P. Payne, 42, XXXX Newton St., is free under $1,500 appearance bond after being charged in City Police Court with forging three prescriptions on two local physicians.”
The article continued, “Det. Lt. Louis Auer, who is conducting the investigation, said she was employed as a nurse at Memorial Hospital at the time of the forgeries. Her hearing has been set for March 19 in City Police Court.”
Fifteen hundred dollars is 1970 now has the purchasing power of about $10,112. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)