March 1, 1867: The East Tennessee Union Flag reported tragic news from Sullivan County. “We learn than an accident occurred to Mr. Jackson Cox, of Sullivan county, on the 18th … by which he lost his life. On taking his gun down to load it, (it having been but recently returned by a neighbor, who had borrowed it,) he foolishly put his foot upon the lock and commenced blowing in the muzzle to see if it was loaded, when his foot slipped, the gun went off, sending a bullet through his brain, and killing him instantly. This is another warning to those who carelessly use fire-arms.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way at the time.
March 1, 1888: The Comet reported, “The trial of Joe R. Banks for the killing of John J. Littleton was set for last Monday, but was continued until next term. Some very sensational affidavits were presented by the defendants.”
March 1, 1892: Readers of The Comet learned of an unfortunate accident that had recently happened to a young boy. “Ed Crockett and another boy were playing with an ‘unloaded’ pistol yesterday afternoon. The boy discharged the pistol and a 32 ball penetrated Crockett’s hip.” No further information was provided to readers about the mishap.
March 1, 1894: The Comet informed readers of a recent celebration feteing Miss Nellie Lyle. “A pleasant social gathering took place at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Cyrus W. Lyle, three miles south of Johnson City, last Saturday.”
The article continued, “The celebration was given in honor of their accomplished daughter, Nellie. Elaborate preparations had been made and and (sic) an elegant dinner was served. Miss Nellie received several nice presents. Excellent music was furnished by Lyle brothers. The following friends were present:
“Mr. and Mrs. John K. Miller, Misses Amanda and Dollie Bayless, Fannie Huffine, Bessie, Lallie, Ressie Ben, Sue and Lucy Lyle; Messrs. Albert Butler, W.F. Huffine, W.J. Barton, Bob, Sam, Walter, Albert and Charles Lyle and F. Smith.”
March 1, 1911: The Herald and Tribune reported, “The Board of Trade met at the court house Friday night. R.C. Beauchamp presided and J.L. Hilbert acted as secretary pro tem.”
Among the business discussed was “The Jonesboro to Johnson City street car bill authorizing a bond issue of $25,000 was ratified.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way at the time.
Twenty-five thousand dollars in 1911 is now worth approximately $688,375. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
March 1, 1916: The Johnson City Staff reported on the death of a prominent Johnson Citian. “The remains of the late Capt. Smith A. Byrd, who passed away Tuesday at noon in the German hospital in Philadelphia, his death being due to heart failure, following an operation for gall stones, reached Johnson City Wednesday morning at 10:15. His remains were taken to his late home on Watauga avenue.”
The article continued, “Funeral services will be conducted at the residence Thursday morning at nine o’clock and Rev. John M. Crowe, pastor of Munsey Memorial church, will conduct the services. Following the services the remains will be taken to Limestone, where they will be interred in the old family cemetery.”
Finally, readers learned, “Trains 41 and 42 will stop at Limestone Thursday on account of those who may attend the funeral.”
March 1, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Tuesday evening at eight o’clock at his home Judge W.C. Pierce performed the ceremony that united in marriage Mr. William Hux to Miss Bertha Houck. The groom was formerly of Greeneville, Tenn., but now stationed at Camp Sevier, and was here on a furlough.”
March 1, 1926: The Johnson City Staff News reminded readers that Johnson City was now on Eastern Time. “In all items, articles, announcements, etc., originating where reference to a certain hour of time is made, the words ‘Eastern Time,’ or ‘Eastern Standard Time’ will be omitted, and only the hour stated as 6:30 p.m., 10:00 a.m., etc.”
March 1, 1934: The Johnson City Staff News reported, “Dr. R.A. Range, prominent Elizabethton physician was rushed to the St. Elizabeth Hospital this afternoon at approximately 1:30 o’clock suffering from injuries received when he was struck by a taxi cab reported driven by Pat Bowers, also of Elizabethton.”
The article continued to state, “According to information, Dr. Range was driving on Elk avenue and had stopped in front of the Robert Lee Service Station. As he alighted from his car, the cab struck him. Grave doubt is expressed for his recovery.”
St. Elizabeth Hospital was located in Elizabethton.
March 1, 1949: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle offered readers this quip:
“Mama: ‘I see where a woman was awarded $2,000 for the loss of a thumb. I didn’t realize that a thumb was that valuable.’
Papa: ‘It must have been the one she kept her husband under.’”
For what it’s worth, two thousand dollars in 1949 is now worth about $22,000. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
March 1, 1962: Readers of the classified ads in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read, “We Do Custom Hatching. Bring eggs Wednesday’s or Saturday’s. Carnegie Hatchery, 1211 E. Myrtle.”
March 1, 1967: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers of special community worship services on Good Friday, which was March 24 in 1967. “The event will feature six Protestant ministers and a member of the Catholic faith in joint sermons with each speaking on one of the seven last words spoken by Christ from the cross.”
The article continued, “The services will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, with Rev. James Coleman as host pastor.”
More details revealed, “Those participating will be Rev. Ralph Sims of First Christian Church, Rev. Joe Tracy of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Rev. Richard Carter of Calvary Presbyterian Church; Rev. Bill Hoffner of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Rev. Glenn Weller of Munsey Memorial Methodist Church; Rev. Fletcher Birchette of Thankful Baptist Church, and Rev. Don Frederick of Watauga Avenue United Presbyterian Church.”
- March 1, 1988: Dr. Paul Stanton was named Interim Dean of the Quillen College of Medicine and Vice-President of Health Affairs. On the same date in 1989, Dr. Stanton was named Dean of the Quillen College of Medicine and Vice-President of Health Affairs. (Source: Personal correspondence between Nancy Stanton and Rebecca Henderson.)
Sources: