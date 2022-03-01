March 1, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news regarding Johnson City. The dateline was Bristol, Tennessee, and the date was Feb. 28. “Four miles of railway extension from Cranberry to the Linville river (sic), in North Carolina, has been graded, and the entire route will be graded by June 1. It is given out that when this line is completed through trains will be run from Johnson City to Linville river and return.”
Cranberry, North Carolina is located about 32 miles from Johnson City.
Linville Falls, part of the Linville River, in North Carolina is approximately 71 miles from Johnson City.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1897. However, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 1, 1922: A century ago today, readers of the Johnson City Chronicle continued to read news about an important social event of the season, that of the Piper-Imboden wedding. Readers learned, “Misses Margaret Gammon and Margaret Hedrick, of Bristol, are expected to arrive this morning to attend the Piper-Imboden wedding which will occur this afternoon.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Harry Williams, of Knoxville, will arrive today to attend the Piper-Imboden wedding. They will be the guests of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Pouder.”
“Mr. Harry Piper, of Bristol, will arrive today to attend the Piper-Imboden wedding.”
“The Piper-Imboden wedding will occur at three o’clock in the afternoon at the home of the bride’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Imboden, in the Southwest Addition. Only relatives and intimate friends of the contracting parties will be present.”
An item unrelated to the Piper-Imboden wedding also appeared in the same section of the Johnson City Chronicle on that day. Readers read that “Mrs. Bert Gump is ill at her home on Hill Rise Farm.”
The Southwest Addition is now known as the Tree Streets neighborhood in Johnson City.
March 1, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read sad news. “Little Barbara Ann Hawk, nine-year-old daughter of Warren Hawk, of 315 West Tacoma avenue (sic), appeals to the people of Johnson City to help find her ‘doggie.’”
“The female dog, a four-year-old Gordon setter with black and tan markings, was reported missing Thursday at noon. She answers to the name of ‘Meggie.’”
“The dogs’ identification collar, giving the name and address of its owner, had been removed about a week ago, it was reported.”
“The tiny owner, who suffers with a heart condition, is broken-hearted over her pet’s absence, and her parents promise that anyone returning the dog will be rewarded.”
March 1, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in a story with a dateline from Nashville and carrying the byline of Henry Samples, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “A two-pronged resolution calling for a medical school to be located in Johnson City was introduced in the House of Representatives here yesterday.”
“The resolution, which will replace a bill presently pending House and Senate action, provides:”
“— that the General Assembly petition the administrator of Veteran’s Affairs to designate Tennessee as a recipient of one of any medical schools to be established with federal assistance; and”
“— that an eight-member joint legislative committee be appointed to negotiate an agreement with the Veteran’s Administration for federal assistance in locating a medical school at Johnson City.”
“Rep. P. L. Robinson, R-Jonesboro, and prime sponsor of he resolution, said the change in tactics by Upper-East Tennesseans is not the result of lack of support for the med school bill.”
“’We were relatively assured of passage of the bill in the House,’ Robinson said. ‘But the bill did not do what we wanted. Even if we had passed the bill, we would still have had to have this resolution with it.’”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1972.
March 1, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Joe Ledford and a dateline from Watauga, the Johnson City Press reported, “The man who thinks a Civil War train is resting at the bottom of the Watauga River here says he will contribute money to the state’s plan to investigate the wreckage.”
“Last summer… Joe Walsh visited Watauga and had divers search the river to prove his theory — that his great-grandmother’s brother had driven a captured train onto a burning trestle, collapsing the bridge and plunging the train into the Watauga.”
“…a team of divers found huge wheels and rusting metal on the riverbed. The discovery was reported to the division of archaeology of the state’s Department of Environment and Conservation.”
“After an initial investigation, State Archaeologist Nick Fielder decided a detailed study is required to determine if the metal in the river is indeed the Civil Was train and, if so, what to do with it.”
“Fielder said… his department is not equipped to do such a study. He wants to employ specialists to survey and assess the remains, and to provide an analysis of how artifacts might be displayed in an educational way.”
“That suits Walsh just fine… he can envision a state historical site near the river, where a battle occurred during the War Between the States.”
“Walsh believes the wreckage is that of a locomotive that was captured by a party of Union raiders who swept into Tennessee from Kentucky in 1862 to burn bridges and disrupt the East Tennessee and Virginia Railroad, the Confederate’s supply line.”
“The raiding party burned the railroad bridge at Bluff City, then moved toward Carter’s Depot, now the city of Watauga.”
“The colonel in charge of defending Carter’s Depot boarded a locomotive and headed toward Bluff City to check reports that Union troops had been spotted there, and the two opposing factions met and fought.”
“The Union raiders captured the train and backed it to Carter’s Depot. Walsh believes his ancestor, John Reilly, was at the controls of the confiscated locomotive.”
“At Carter’s Depot, the Union raiders killed some Confederates, took 130 prisoners, burned railroad cars, then set fire to the wooden trestle across the Watauga River. The locomotive and its coal tender were run on to the weakened structure, which collapsed under the weight of the train.”
“To hire experts to determine if the metal in the river is actually the Civil War train, Fielder wants to use a matching grants program.”
“ ‘I’ll send the first $1,000,’ Walsh said Thursday. ‘I’m going to put my money where my mouth is.’
“Walsh said he wants to contribute not only to discover the truth about the train, but so folks were won’t think he’s just some Yankee coming south to cause trouble.”
Watauga is a community in rural Washington County.
One thousand dollars in 1997 is now worth about $1737, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Former Watauga Mayor Holly Davison reports that Watauga is a rural community that is in both Washington and Carter counties. In addition, Watauga is an incorporated town, with a mayor and city judge, etc. The city hall, old school and small downtown are in Carter County, but the boundaries of the town include an area of Washington County.