March 1, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported that “H. C. Hart of Johnson City was here yesterday.”
The Morning Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It eventually became the Knoxville Journal and Tribune. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published daily in Johnson City in 1898. However, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
March 1, 1922: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Chronicle, “The three large civic clubs of the city at their joint luncheon meeting yesterday at the Windsor resulted in a memorable occasion. The great feature of the meeting were the influential and powerful accomplishments possible through the efforts of the 175 members present. This was epitomized in the pointed remarks of Dr. Lewis M Roper, Kiwanian, who emphasized in the immense value of the cultivation of the spirit of good fellowship among men, which was assured to observe. Following of the basic principles of the three organizations, Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions, Dr. Roper stressed the progressive results assured to the community and to humanity through a better acquaintance of men and a knowledge of each other, with a view to finding something good in everyone. He employed cleverly the mottos of the three clubs to illustrate his remarks.”
“Important civic matters in which the three clubs have a great interest and a will to support occupied the short business portion of the program. The new hotel proposition was introduced by S. R. Jennings, president of the hotel company, who announced to the cheering guests that the successful bidders for construction of the hotel had been selected and the contract would be awarded at an early date. Mr. Jennings called attention to the fact that the amount of the bid as existing at this time was slightly more than $450,000, had been guaranteed personally by the 17 directors of the company. This, however, not including the assembly room. The three clubs in the joint meeting voted, however, to become responsible for raising whatever additional funds might be needed for the assembly room. If no unforeseen shortage of funds for the construction of the main building should prove insufficient, the assembly room was stated.to involve about $34,000, the vote by which the three clubs agreed to assist in raising this amount if needed, in addition to the amount already on hand, followed a motion by President B. W. Horner of the Rotary, seconded by George C. Sells of the Kiwanis Club and endorsed and put to a vote by President Dr. J.G. Moss of the Lions.”
“The Boy Scouts of Troop Six of the First M. E. Church, in charge of Scout Master R. N. Parker staged an inspiring exhibition to introduce the matter of securing pledges of support of the three organizations, including raising of the necessary financial budget for the coming year. The boys filled in the hall, following the national colors, and bearing troop flags, and presented their perfect exhibition of a scout meeting. Their meeting began with the recitation of the Lord’s Prayer in unison and repeating the Scout Oath.”
“Reports from the various sections were read, most of these being 100% in attendance and efficiency. The occasion was roundly cheered. One of the most interesting parts of the program was the admission of a new scout, who promptly responded to questions put showing a passing of the necessary test. The meeting was perfectly conducted by Scout Master Zimmerman.”
“Following the Scout program, the matter of securing the budget for the coming year was ably presented by Sam R. Sells, who called attention to the requirement of $3500 plus a deficit of $800 from the preceding year. Pledge cards were distributed, and it is considered that practically the entire amount will be raised inside the three clubs.”
“The members were superlatively entertained by the readings of Miss Ruth McClellan, head of the Department of Expression at East Tennessee State Normal School, whose delightful reading “How Women Enjoy a Baseball Game” called forth a hearty shout. On encore, to which she responded with a catching dialect rhyme was introduced.”
“By Kiwanian S. E. Miller, in charge of the Kiwanis portion of the program, the initiation of four new members into the Rotary Club was cleverly arranged and carried out when the candidates were brought in in charge of Cleve Copas and Sam C. Preston, and formally received by S. G. Gilbreth. The members being received were at D. O. Blevins, Joe Gillespie and Carrol E. King. They were ushered into the room in lockstep, bound together with a heavy chain and each with a black hood over his face at the command of President Horner. The hood of blindness and the chain of selfishness were removed and in their place the candidates were giving the hat of 100% Americanism and the white gloves of service.”
“Each was then given a large cake of ice to hold and on top of the ice of banana, apple, orange and lemon, all of which the men were required to hold during the formal reception remarks of Mr. Gilbert. Mr. Gilbert’s remarks were enforced through their wit, culminating in a parodied pledge, each section of which led to a most humorous anticlimax. He required the candidates to repeat such pledges as: ‘I agree that he profits most who serves best, agreeing that all extra profit from extra service shall be turned into the Rotary treasury. I will reserve my best service for Rotary as long as they pay cash, therefore.’”
“’I further swear that I will buy my goods only from Rotarians, provided that they sell the best and cheaper than anyone else. I further swear that, dropping all other duties, I will attend the luncheons of the Kiwanis and Lions Club whenever invited to do so.’”
“’I swear that I will never miss a Rotary meeting so long as neither George Wofford nor Adam Crouch are permitted to speak.’”
“The new members were then welcomed in true Rotary style with an intermingling of witty quips.”
“The meeting was presided over by the three presidents, B. W. Horner, Rotarian calling the meeting to order, and an invocation by Dr. Roper and the singing of the national hymn, then presenting the gavel to President George C. Sells of the Kiwanis with a complimentary slam of welcome. Mr. Sells, in turn, followed suit and characteristic wordy style and handed the gavel to President Moss of the Lions.”
“The Lions staged a clever stunt, originating with the announcement of Secretary Fred Lockett that he had lost his watch and papers, including the Lions Constitution and by-laws. Entering their room, police Officer Curtis appeared with a search warrant for Joe Powers and in his pocket found the missing articles. Upon plea of the members his immediate arrest was avoided”
“Practically a full attendance was on hand from each of the clubs, making fully 175 around the banquet tables which filled the entire dining room. A package of cigarettes donated by Red Chandler of the Liggett and Myers Company was the silent boost of the Lions and a booklet on babies with a card of safety pins donated by Jay J. Connor.”
“The attendance prize was won by A. D. Van Gorder, Kiwanian.”
“A splendid banquet beginning with well-filled club sandwiches and closing with ice- cream and pie was served by the Windsor management with no delays.”
